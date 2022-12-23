1submissions
Pandas With Divorced Parents: How Did Or Would You Handle Them At Your Wedding?
I don't have the best relationship with my parents: My father had a mistress and two kids for almost ten years, understandably, when this came to light, my parents (who already did not like each other) divorced. Before this, I was always having issues with my mom, so, caught up in the circumstances and manipulated by my father I agreed to go live with him and my two stepsisters. My two brothers on the other hand went with my mom. I was then made into a scapegoat and had no contact with them for almost 3 years, I went through depression, suicidal thoughts, etc.
Since then, the situation got a lot better, I talk with my mother and my little brother, although my older brother still blames me for everything. My stepsisters are ok too, I don't blame them for my father's infidelity. Since meeting my boyfriend and moving in with him I went grey rock (minimal contact) with my father and his wife. My mental health is also considerably better, although I still struggle with childhood trauma from all of this and a generally bad upbringing.
Either I or my boyfriend will likely propose within the next year - we have been happily together for 2,5 years now. With a marriage on the horizon, I am not sure how to deal with my family. The last time I mentioned this to my mother, she basically threatened violence should she come within arms reach of my father. So inviting both parties to a wedding is just impossible. Since now, I am on better terms with my mother, I do not want to invite only my father and his wife, although they live considerably closer. Maybe I will not invite any of my parents, only my stepsisters and my younger brother (they are on talking terms), but I'm not sure how my father would take that. I would also invite my two friends, my partner would likely invite his parents and his brothers/ their wives, so there wouldn't be a crowd to hide in.
Since, for now, this is just I'm thinking about possible scenarios with the least amount of conflict possible, I wanted to know: What would you do in this situation? And, if your parents are divorced and you have gotten married, how did you handle it?
My mom and step-dad moved away in '92. My bio dad was estranged and I hadn't seen him more than a couple of times in my life. So, when I got married in '99 I simply didn't invite them. Problem solved. My wife's parents, and my best friend's family helped fill the void...