Everybody loves a good homemade meal – that’s a fact; it’s just that we’re all busy people who, at times, need to seek a bit of help from a pack of frozen breaded chicken!

Sadly, though, some folks hold a different opinion and might even go as far as to blast their pal for preparing a convenient pre-packaged dinner for their husband.

A busy mom who also works full-time prepares dinner using pre-packaged frozen breaded chicken

Later, when talking to her pal, the woman gets bashed for making her hubby a “low-quality” meal

“Am I being unreasonable for telling my ‘friend’ that my husband isn’t her concern?” – this netizen took to Mumsnet, a London-based internet forum, to ask its members if she was wrong for lashing out at her pal who bashed the dinner she made for her spouse. The post garnered over 4K votes, with 98% voting for “you aren’t being unreasonable.”

Control over ingredients, nutritional awareness, customization, cost-effectiveness, improved cooking skills, quality family time – it doesn’t take a genius to know that homemade meals are nothing but superior!

Yes, every now and then, we all love to grab a bit of street food or crash at our favorite fast-food joint after a long night out – however, nothing beats a good old roast dinner that was kindly made by your loved one; but here’s the thing, loved ones get tired too.

Every single one of us (or at least the majority) lives a very active life.

We work, commute, do household chores, socialize, go to random meetings and appointments, run errands, attend school, and take care of our children – in short, sometimes, we simply don’t have the energy to do anything, let alone treat our close ones to culinary delights.

It seems that it would be a straightforward notion; I mean, everybody is an adult, and you’re not obligated to cook for your other half when you yourself have just finished toiling away in the office and taking care of your kid.

But, for some puzzling reason, it turns out there are people who think that serving your significant other some frozen breaded chicken is a crime!

The friend tells her to not be surprised when her spouse leaves, but the author takes none of it

Now, the author of today’s story is 100% sure that she wasn’t being unreasonable – however, she still decided to double-check it with the internet crowd.

The Mumsnet member and her husband both work full-time, stressful jobs, yet it seems that the man’s workplace is a tad bit more lenient. The woman often brings work home, and she’s always taking care of their little one, so technically, she has just a little more responsibilities.

One day, when both she and her husband had long and tiring days, she decided to whip out some frozen breaded chicken, make roasted garlic potatoes with salad, and call it a day; the husband was ecstatic, and there were no complaints!

However, when she mentioned that to her friend later, the woman practically bashed the OP and said that with such a “low-quality and low-effort” meal, her husband might leave her for someone who actually puts effort in.

Naturally, the netizen refused to listen to this nonsense and straight-up told the pal to go screw herself.

What do you think about this situation, Pandas?

