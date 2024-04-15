Woman Exposes Her Ex’s Lies About ‘Searching For Work’ To His Mom, She Forces Him To Apply For A Job

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a good relationship with their own family. The sad reality is that we don’t get to choose what we’re born into and what circumstances we might have to deal with once there. Yet sometimes, we come across a different kind of family in the most unexpected ways.

For example, one Redditor shared how she found a mom in her ex-boyfriend’s mother, who never had a daughter but always wanted one. When her first long-term partner turned out to be a chronic cheater and a liar who got both women in his life financially supporting him while he was out having fun, the girls stuck together and made him pay. Scroll down to read the full story!

People sometimes find family in the most unlikely places, like a mom they never had in their chronically cheating ex’s oppositely wonderful mother

A woman was in her first long-term relationship, living with her boyfriend, whom she was partially supporting as he was supposedly doing an internship

His mother thought of his girlfriend as the daughter she never had, and when they found out that his so-called internship was actually numerous affairs, she took her side

The mother had her son look for a job under her supervision and made sure he had paid her and his girlfriend back in full before he moved out

The mother made sure her son knew she didn’t trust him anymore but remained very close to his ex-girlfriend until the end of her days

The story took place a while ago when the OP was in her early 20s. She was dating and living with her first serious boyfriend, who later turned out to be lying to her about having an unpaid internship so she would partially support him financially while he was out cheating.

He was also supported by his mom, to whom he told the same lie, and since the woman happened to really like his girlfriend because she never had a daughter and the poster never had a good relationship with her biological mother, the girls quickly teamed up.

After figuring out her son’s lies, the mother made him apply for jobs under her supervision and kept him on a short leash until he paid both of the women back. When the guy moved out, she made sure to let him know that she no longer trusted him and even warned his next girlfriend about his behavioral tendencies.

However, the two women remained close for years to come, up until the ex-boyfriend’s mom passed away two years ago. As the OP shared, she became one of the few people in her life with whom she could be vulnerable, and that was more than she could have ever asked for.

The commenters were pleasantly surprised by the story’s wholesomeness. While some had additional questions about the poster’s ex and his mother, others simply expressed their condolences for her loss and appreciated the beauty of this occurrence.

The story felt like a script for a good drama movie. It had a bit of everything and left us just a little bit heartbroken at the end. Yet, the same as with most good movies, there still were a few details we wanted to hear more about, and thus, Bored Panda reached out to u/Brief-Percentage-254, who was happy to share those things with us.

We asked the OP how she learned of her ex-boyfriend’s scheme, and, as she revealed, it all happened due to his inattention to detail. “I learned the company he claimed he was interning at had actually moved offices months prior, and he was still supposedly going to the same place every day.”

Additionally, she also had some help from her friend, who reported seeing him on some dating apps, looking for “discreet hookups.” Then, the dots suddenly joined in the poster’s mind, and the reason for him seeking non-suspicious ways to spend time away from home became crystal clear.

The OP came to share her story on the Petty Revenge subreddit after seeing other similar posts where people shared about their partners’ mothers liking them more than their own child. Since people online seemed to enjoy these kinds of stories, the OP decided to give them another one. “I figured people might find my experience entertaining too.”

And for the most part, she was absolutely right. As she described her, her boyfriend’s mom was “just a very sweet, supportive but no-nonsense person,” and almost all the netizens loved her. Yet, surprisingly, some had quite the opposite reaction.

“I was mostly surprised by the number of PMs (and a few comments) I got that called her a bad mother or said I was a bad person for taking his mom away from him,” shared the OP, adding that the biggest part of these seemed to come from a place of misogyny, with people choosing to blame the obviously unethical and morally wrong actions of a guy on the two women around him.

It seems funny how most of these people chose to attack the poster in her PMs rather than in the comment section. It’s as if they knew most would agree. And yet, sadly, they probably have no idea why. Fortunately, it’s just a minority, and most netizens felt the same way we did about this story.

In the end, family does not necessarily have to be tied by blood. After all, it is we who define what this word means to us. We sometimes find these wonderful people in the most unexpected places, and even though we’re not from the same family tree, they might become just as much of a brother, sister, father, or mother as any of our blood relatives, and sometimes even more.

What did you think about this story? Do you have any people in your life that you became family with through similar experiences? Share it all in the comments below!

The wholesome twist of the story caught most of the commenters by surprise, and they all loved it

