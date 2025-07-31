Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes
Aimee Osbourne making a rare appearance at funeral, surrounded by mourners, as fans spot hidden tributes.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

People are remembering the life of late rocker Ozzy Osbourne as he was laid to rest during a funeral service this week.

Aimee Osbourne, one of Ozzy’s three children that he shared with wife Sharon but who was not well known, made a rare appearance to say goodbye to her father.

Two of Ozzy’s children from his first marriage, including an adopted son, were not at the event.

Highlights
  • Netizens are noticing one of Ozzy Osbourne’s lesser-known children from his marriage with Sharon, Aimee, was in attendance at his funeral service.
  • Aimee, who sings in a band, has talked about her decision not to join her family on their reality TV show.
  • Netizens also noticed Sharon Osbourne and her children’s personal tributes.

As tributes continue pouring in, people are talking about the moving ways his wife and kids remembered their husband and father during the service.

    Aimee Osbourne’s appearance at Ozzy’s funeral is getting noticed

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: Jacob King / Getty Images

    Under partly cloudy skies in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, July 30th, the Prince of Darkness’ friends, family, and fans gathered to say goodbye.

    A hearse decorated with purple flowers, led by a marching band that played Black Sabbath songs, made its way across his hometown, with tens of thousands of fans lining the streets.

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: Leon Neal / Getty Images

    Ozzy passed away on July 22, “surrounded by love,” his family said in a press release at the time. “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” the release said.

    But during the procession, Sharon, along with their three children, Jack, Kelly, and daughter Aimee, as well as son Louis from his first marriage, were openly grieving Ozzy’s passing.

    Many people noted Aimee’s presence, as she is not as widely known as her sister Kelly or brother Jack.

    Sharon has said that her eldest daughter wanted no part in their show

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: Rex Features / VidaPress

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    While her birth brother and sister and parents all gained a new level of fame during the early 2000s with their MTV reality show, The Osbournes, Aimee chose not to participate.

    In previous interviews, her mother, Sharon, said that Aimee was totally against sharing her life with the world.

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: Sky News

    “I know that my eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane,” Sharon said on CBS’s The Talk in 2018.

    “She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea. It was appalling to her.”

    “It didn’t line up”: Aimee has talked about why she didn’t join The Osbournes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: Loannis Alexopoulos / Getty Images

    Aimee, meanwhile, has also talked about not wanting to be so public with her life.

    In an interview with New York radio station Q104.3 in 2020, Aimee said she always knew she had no desire to appear on MTV.

    “I always really valued my privacy within that family,” she told the radio station.

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: Loannis Alexopoulos / Getty Images

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    “And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as.”

    She ended by saying that while “It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically.”

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: Jacob King / PA Images / Getty Images

    Aimee had been at the radio station to promote her band ARO, named after her initials, Aimee Rachael Osbourne. 

    Pronounced like “arrow,” Rolling Stone has compared the band’s sound to Portishead, PJ Harvey, and Massive Attack.

    Aimee sings lead vocals and is still active with the band today.

    Two of Ozzy’s children from his first marriage did not attend the service

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: Leon Neal / Getty Images

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Two other children, meanwhile, were noticeably absent from Ozzy’s funeral service – Jessica and Elliot from his first marriage.

    After marrying his first wife, Riley, in 1971, Ozzy fathered Jessica and Louis, and formally adopted Elliot, a son from Riley’s first marriage. 

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: Sky News

    Louis, who was seen attending Ozzy’s final concert with Black Sabbath days before his passing, also attended the funeral services.

    Ozzy’s daughter Jessica and his adopted son Elliot did not.

    The pair were also left off the family’s official announcement given to the media when Ozzy passed.

    People are noticing the heartfelt ways his family remembered him

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

    Eagle-eyed netizens also noticed something else at the service: the personal ways in which his family paid tribute.

    “Sharon Osbourne wearing Ozzy’s wedding ring in a chain around her neck while mourning him,” one person wrote on X

    They later wrote that the couple had exchanged the rings when they renewed their marriage in 2017, and that Ozzy used to “wear both this and the original wedding band from when they got married in 1982.” 

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: F darkbladeus

    Other people noted daughter Kelly’s round sunglasses, which were similar to the kind her father always wore.

    And then there was Sharon’s final tribute: two raised hands flashing the peace sign. 

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Image credits: ozzyosbourne / Instagram

    Contrary to popular belief, Ozzy and Black Sabbath did not popularize the so-called “devil horns” hand gesture that is often associated with heavy metal music.

    One person on Facebook noted: “It was [Ronnie James] Dio that did the horns and made them popular with rock and roll long after Ozzy had been doing the double peace signs. Let’s all please remember just another one of the things that Ozzy brought us!”

    Tributes are once again pouring in from netizens as they pay tribute to late rocker Ozzy Osbourne  

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Makes Rare Appearance At His Funeral As Fans Spot Hidden Tributes

    Heavy metal
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

