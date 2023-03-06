Below, we've compiled some of the best (humorous and/or interesting) answers from the thread, sharing the most expensive things people own that will surely make you rethink the value of items at your house. What's the most costly thing under your name? Which object you own has the highest price tag? If you decide to share it in the comments, make sure you don't disclose any of your location details and have a secure internet connection, since we don't want to lure in any thieves!

Some time ago, someone on AskReddit posed the question , "What is the most expensive object you own?" Needless to say, the interpretations of this query varied, yet the answers were shockingly great. Some saw it as an opportunity to share their most expensive debts, some remembered the value of their vital organs, and, well, others took it not figuratively by sharing the most expensive objects they own. From the most obvious answers, such as a house or a car, to things like antique keyboard musical instruments and one’s Steam library, Redditors had a lot of expensive possessions to share.

Have you ever wondered what the most expensive thing you own is? Unfortunately, while your student loan might be the most costly thing under your name, you can't really re-sell it. Still, what one deems a valuable possession may very much differ from someone else's understanding. In a general sense, the most expensive object is one that has high monetary value or could sell for quite a buck on the market. (And no, your kidney is not considered your most valuable possession, although it could sell high on the black market)

#1 bradbull said:

"My cryptocurrency. Wait, no... my car... no... my crypto again... now my car."



krakah293 replied:

"Man it took way too long to find a crypto post. Your comment sums it up. Maybe not expensive because I bought most if my BTC when it was around $200. But this last year has been one hell of a roller coaster. I'm in for the long run though. Won't cash out unless I'm retiring or in desperate need of money."

#2 "Stolen copy of the Declaration of Independence."

#3 AgentLlama007 said:

"I have an incredibly expensive piece of paper in my house that was bestowed upon me by an academic institution that attests to the fact that I can do a lot of homework if I need to."



BigG**Music replied:

"Came here to say this. I have an $80,000 piece of paper with a fancy seal saying, 'This guy is almost passable at writing computer code.'"

#4 Se7enLC said:

"I have a spare ink cartridge."



TheChanceWhoSaysNi replied:

"I don't buy ink ever, I just replace the printer. It seriously saves money."

#5 "I have a 2.5 year old strophanthus petersianus. It is quite seriously priceless. I've tried to reach out to get help with this plant. Every university I've contacted, including the only 2 listed as hosting this plant, has said they know nothing about it. There does seem to be a guy in China growing it, so I'm not entirely alone. But that's the reality of it. Only me and some guy in China are growing this plant. I really do think it is literally priceless. My plant should flower soon and any babies I grow from that will flower in a few years. Their babies will be my third generation, and at that point I'll start selling them. At this time I think I can easily sell them for $100 each and that is me being generous. There are more common plants that go for a higher price."

#6 "My bike it cost €1450."

#7 "My wife. She costs an approx. 56% of my income."

#8 Handbag_Lady said:

"I guess my car at what the heck? I just Kelley Blue Booked my car and I have a handbag that is worth more than my car. My car is KBB rated at $878. Still. I paid $10k cash for my car used at 2 years old. I put 50k miles on it and it still works well."



picardo85 replied:

"Dad is driving a Mazda 323 which he paid €500 for. It's an 86 model or something like that. It has 80k km on it when he bought it a couple of years back. That car will outlive him. Those 80s Japanese cars live forever if you change the oil regularly."

#9 "I stayed in a mental health facility for a week and kept the blue t-shirt they gave me. It's my $4,000 shirt that turned my life around. (And if I hadn't had insurance thru my job it would've been my $15,000 shirt)."

#10 "My wheelchair cost a little over $66,000. Anything that can be passed as a medical device is overcharged in my country. It's wild, I know! The United States of America. The wheelchair does have a seat lift, and can go up to 8 miles per hour. It has a USB charger connected to the chair battery, and lights (front, back) that are up to Europe's car standards (whatever that means). That said, I know for a fact that this chair did not cost anywhere near 66k to make, even if I factor in labor. For example, a phone holder. Those cost almost $200 but I can find one at Five Below for $5. And the USB charger, I've seen those cost upwards of $300 however the parts cost less than $5 to make and I know this because I had my uncle make me one for my previous chair. The lights? I can't remember but that package cost over $1,000 however you can get some really good headlights from the store for under $100. The advantage of getting some of these things covered via insurance is the warranty. That's about it."

#11 snaildude2013 said:

"My Steinway baby grand, 1942."



RedEdition replied:

"In case anyone is curious, too: around 20k according to Google."



poli231 replied:

"Also in case anyone is curious: the object is a piano."

#12 "I dated a very rich girl who's mom kitchen table (that I ate at... freaked me the hell out), was appraised at 750k US dollars. I'm not exaggerating or joking. It was from the 1500's and very historical. I was afraid to touch it."

#13 "80.000 antique Harpsichord.



Edit: aight in Dutch we would write it as €80.000. I don't know its actual value but some antique-guy valued it some years ago. Some info: it was built around 1730 and passed down in my family. I don't play it myself (hate the sound tbh) and it's kept in a room with regulated humidity so it doesn't age as fast. Before the 2nd World War it was restored because some of the wood started falling apart. Since I don't like it myself I'm planning on donating it to a museum and stuffing the room with guitars, who I can play."

#14 "My cat although I didn't pay for her, she cost a few thousand as a breeding quality kitten, but I adopted her once she'd had a couple of litters so didn't pay anything. It's funny to think, when she's getting shouted at for pushing glasses off the counter, that she cost more than my car."

#15 ian_s said:

"A signed Banksy print that cost $3500 10 years ago. Now worth $30k."



Drogbaaaaaa replied:

"A friend of mine had one valued pretty recently I think it’ll be worth a bit more than that now."

#16 "My macbook pro that mysteriously crashed after having it for 5 years when apple forced me to update."

#17 "My tool box filled with tools."



hiddenfalcon replied:

"Me too. 50k, down to owing about 6."



Therestandstheglass1 replied:

"Snap on, Cornwell, or Mac? Snap on you got a box, two sockets, a screwdriver, and a “free” hat. Cornwell you have 6 sockets, a ratchet, two screwdrivers, and a box. Mac you got everything you would with Cornwell with the addition of a small magnetic parts catcher and a metric wrench set from 8mm to 17mm (with the 10mm missing, of course.)"

#18 gaara66609 said:

"My steam library of 200 games that I'll never play but 'it was such a good deal'."



blamowhammo replied:

"Yea I have like 230 games in my steam library... Probably the most expensive item I own, I know it's ridiculous."



abarrelofmankeys replied:

"I have 350 ish but I’d be shocked if they cost more than 3-400 all totaled up. Also probably haven’t played 2/3 of them, mostly because I never had a good computer until recently, or I’d have given them a shot at least. Blessed be humble bundles and sales."

#19 hardogga said:

"Probably my kidney."



Un_creative_name replied:

"Transplanted? Because that was going to be my comment. Mine cost my insurance around $750k, so that's easily the most valuable thing I own."

#20 "I have a violin that’s been in our family for generations. It was made in 1812 Germany, my mom took it in for repairs when I was in HS and the place said that they didn’t feel comfortable doing it on such a nice violin and sent her to a specialist. I needed new pegs and a bridge- we also added a chin rest to the violin -it didn’t originally have one and my grandparents wouldn’t let me learn with one. We had no idea how valuable it was, but the specialist who repaired it said that it could be sold for easily 20 grand. I would never sell it, it’s been with my family for so long and it’s priceless just for that. It was a big deal that the family even gave it to me, it was argued that it was being given outside of the family because it’s my mom's side of the family that passes it down and obviously I have my father's last name, but my great aunt and grandfather insisted I should have it. Despite the fact that I had two other cousins that played the violin and one was male from my mom’s side."

#21 dr_fajita said:

"Probably going to get buried, but I got an issue of Amazing Spider-Man 33 signed by Stan Lee. It's slabbed and graded, met him at a con last year. It's gone up in value recently for obvious reasons."



Vondobble replied:

"Honest question: how much is that worth?"



dr_fajita replied:

"Honestly, I'm not entirely sure. Probably in the $600-$800 range, I've seen the CGC census shows only 17 copies of my grade and signed are out there, according to one site. Minimum $500, but that was before Stan's passing. Death always makes stuff go for more."

#22 "My bunad (Norwegian folk costume). Woolen dress that cost around $2700, not counting the silver decorations that you wear with it as well. There are a bunch of different bunads, inspired by rural clothes from the 18-19th century. They are all named after the place they are from, and most people who own one get it based on some sort of connection to the place. I have a Nordlandsbunad, since my dad is from Nordland (Northern parts of Norway)

Most of the bunads where designed in the 30's, but some of them can actually be traced back as what would be worn in the 18th century. The different types vary in price, but they are all very expensive. Some are just way more expensive than others, based on fabric, amount of embroidery, the silver brooches that accompany them etc. One of the more expensive ones is the Telemark Stakk (Google it, it's beautiful) A lot of young girls get them as a confirmation gift at 14-15 (that's how I got mine), or they are inherited through generations. It's getting more common for men to have them as well, but they usually buy them later in life bc it isn't "cool" to wear a bunad as a 14 year old boy. They are normally worn for big occasions, like our constitution day, which Norway takes very seriously. It is also acceptable to wear them for weddings, and many people wear them on Christmas eve, which is what we celebrate in Norway. I'm very much looking forward to wearing mine tomorrow."

#23 "A hand carved table I got out of an internship in a fine furniture company. Did all the finishing myself. Basically a tall ornate coffee table worth $4000. They even took pictures of it and use it as their main example photos on the product page on their website!"

#24 "My computer case. My 13 year old genius self thought that the only USB ports you could get were on the front panel so I bought a $350 case that's big and ugly and has enough drive slots to host a website."

#25 "A poster signed by Linkin Park."

#26 "My fireglo Rickenbacker 4003. Top class bass though."

#27 Casclo said:

"A box of textbooks in my room and that is not an exaggeration."



RedditIsFiction replied:

"That's something that cost a lot but it is worth very little. Buy $300 calculus book, after 1 quarter of light use, $20 sell back value. After a year, $10 even on Amazon because there's a new version..."



caseymoto replied:

"I used to work at a textbook warehouse, and one day I saw a girl taking a selfie with a pallet of 100+ books on it. I asked her why and she said that it was the closest she’d ever get to $10,000."

#28 snakeoil-huckster said:

"I don't know if I technically own it, but my debt is pretty expensive."



pseydtonne replied:

"If you own your debt, you would have by definition disposed of it. You could be in such arrears that your debt is available in a bundle for a discount (like a mortgage underwater - default credit swap). However, you would simply be buying your debt at a discount and then paying it off with the remainder of the instrument. 'I'll buy my own debt from a creditor company and... sell it on again? Wait, no. I paid in full thanks to some other su****s. Time to buy a used Honda and get out of this rotten town!'"

#29 "My Brain. Thanks a lot, college."

#30 Zibippitybop said:

"So this isn't me but I always thought it was a cool story. One of my Mom's friends had an old lamp that she had always kept hung above her kitchen table. One day her mother tells her that the lamp may actually be worth a little money. She gets it appraised and discovers that this lamp she's had hanging above her table for 15 years is worth just shy of $300,000."



picardo85 replied:

"That's insane. A lamp worth almost 3x my condo."

#31 DankestDaddy69 said:

"My PC setup I guess."



I_Xertz_Tittynopes replied:

"I guess this would be my answer too. I built it in September. 1080ti, 8700k. I ended up getting an Acer Predator 27" 144hz IPS monitor as well. My wallet hurt for a while after that."

#32 "This damn house I bought for $142k, is now worth $350k."

#33 "My watch. It's an A Lange & Sohne Datograph, cost a pretty penny but I love it."

#34 SolidBadger9 said:

"I guess two corneas, two kidneys, a liver, a heart, lungs are the most expensive stuff I own. I don't know which one is most expensive."



ben_g0 replied:

"Since they're still all attached to each other (hopefully), I guess you can just say your body."

#35 Churoman100 said:

"Prolly my heart. Hearts usually sell for a lofty 1 million dollars. But personally, I am not too interested in selling mine right now."



Harbingerx81 replied:

"If yours is in good shape and you can find a decent deal on a cheap one, you could always look into downgrading and potentially pocket $100K."

#36 "I own the dresser that was owned by the daughter of Francis Scott Key. Apparently, my dad's godmother is a descendant of him, and that's how I ended up with it. Currently, it is covered in a part of my giant collection of useless stuff I have acquired over the years."

#37 InsufferableTemPest said:

"Excluding my car, that'd be my refactor telescope (worth $300, on the cheaper end). It was gifted to me when I was 15 by a family friend, my parents never could have afforded that much for one kid, and I've never gotten rid of it despite its use declining. It's still in good condition, so I should start taking it out again soon."



TammyShehole replied:

"I bought a huge telescope for about the same price a few years back. I didn’t look into the details as much as I should have and didn’t realize it was as big as it is. I still haven’t had a proper place to set it up."

#38 nothing312 said:

"I guess my dog (shiba inu). The bank owns my car. They just let me drive it."



OberunFaang replied:

"I got my Shibe for free (rescue), but then found out he had heartworms so now he's a $3000 Shibe."

#39 "A paper bill from the state of PA from when the US states all used to print their own money."

#40 infinity_power said:

"Larry the laser is a dental CO2 laser he cost $140,000."



GozerDGozerian replied:

"CO2 stands for Call of 2ty. The laser is the most powerful weapon in the game. It’s so super accurate, it shoots enemies right in the 2th from 2thousand yards. Hence the dental part."

#41 halo00to14 said:

"My bone marrow from my donor."



astraennui replied:

"I had to lose nearly 200 pounds to become eligible to be a bone marrow donor, so I did. I'm currently registered."



peteandroger replied:

"My friend got a t-cell transplant, I think that’s right. He has leukemia. He is cancer free now but since the transplant was super weak. Glad you got your match, that’s awesome."

#42 "My daughter. 3 months in the NICU at $22,000 a day. Not including the $120k they charged for emergency air transport the day she was born. Wait, I guess I don't own her. Then, uh, I guess my Vive."

#43 "My American citizenship naturalization signed by President Obama. To me, this is priceless as I came to America to be reunited with my father who I haven't seen for twenty years."

#44 JulianPerry said:

"My insulin (cries in Diabetes)."



anormalgeek replied:

"Plus your test strips and depending whether you use a pump or CGM, those too. Oh and some glucagon for emergencies. But hey, that box of lancets will last you a few years."

#45 Nissir said:

"2 houses, but I guess the bank mostly owns them as I am still paying on them. Outright, probably my MTG collection, insured for 35k no clue on current actual value."



Postmortal_Pop replied:

"Can you get mtg cards insured? I think my collection is probably the only value in my house and I know for a fact that most of them are junk. But it would be nice to be able to replace my one good deck of it gets destroyed or stolen."



Nissir replied:

"Yes, I had a card store owner examine and verify value and content, I added it as a ride onto my home owner's insurance. I have a friend who has his book collection insured, another with his woodworking tools added on, and my dad has his gun collection tacked on."

#46 "Oboe, about £500."



sprucecone replied:

"I’m on a cheapie $3k plastic oboe. The most expensive thing I own."

#47 "A 'Vest Machine' used for breathing treatments for my Cystic Fibrosis. Cost around $16,000."

#48 "I have a chef's knife worth 450 dollars, which was bought for 400. Still have a receipt. It's part of a special design line by a famous knifemaker, so as long as it's maintained properly it will never lose value, and may well increase in value over the years. Especially after the man dies I imagine."

#49 "These 4 gold bracelets worth $4,000 together my grandma got me. I used to wear them all the time until I found out how much they’re worth."

#50 "The coolest and most expensive that isn't something like my car, is probably my German Shepherd puppet. It's from the show 'Danger 5' and I won it in an auction they had for $1,000. Such a huge waste of money, but I love it."

#51 CatlessBondVillain said:

"In my fridge, I have about 30.000€ worth of immunosuppressive drugs I can no longer use, due to recently being switched to a different one, right after getting my latest prescription.."



martianwhale replied:

"Sell them to someone with no insurance?"



CatlessBondVillain replied:

"I am not going to sell them. I'll bring them to the clinic the next time I am there for my infusion, hoping that they have a use for them. And it would be pretty difficult to find anyone who does not have insurance in the first place."

#52 "I have a real (not repro) copy of Hagane for the SNES. Sadly the label is gone and it's a loose cart but it should still fetch 600 USD easy. Technically my computer cost more but those depreciate in value quickly and I have Magic Decks worth over a grand but that's a sum of parts rather than a single thing."