ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Mimi Choi doesn’t use makeup just to enhance beauty. Instead, she uses it to completely challenge the way we see. Through clever shadows, perspective tricks, and a huge dose of imagination, she transforms her own face into incredible optical illusions that make people look twice just to understand what’s going on.

Eyes suddenly multiply, faces twist and shift, and skin appears to open, melt, or disappear altogether. And the wildest part? Every single effect is created using only makeup and a lot of patience. The result is the kind of art that makes you pause and wonder: “Wait, am I actually seeing this right?”

Scroll down and see how long it takes before your brain starts short-circuiting. Spoiler: it might happen sooner than you think.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | tiktok.com | mimichoimakeup.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

mimles Report

11points
POST

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Mimi Choi is known around the world for turning her own face into a canvas for surreal visual experiments. Born in Macau and later moving to Canada, she originally worked as a preschool teacher before deciding to pursue her creative passion and study makeup artistry at the Blanche Macdonald Centre. What started as a Halloween experiment during her training quickly evolved into a unique artistic direction that would later attract millions of fans online. 
RELATED:
    #2

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    8points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    seriously disturbingly real 😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Today, her mind-bending creations regularly go viral across social media, where viewers often struggle to believe the images aren’t digitally edited. Choi carefully paints each illusion freehand using ordinary makeup products, sometimes spending hours building layers of shadow and perspective until the final effect feels almost impossible. The results blur the line between beauty, painting, and optical illusion — proving that makeup can be much more than decoration; it can be a powerful form of visual art.
    #4

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    6points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    like something from Dr Strange?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    5points
    POST
    #10

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    4points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vindaloovians - Red Dwarf

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    3points
    POST
    #13

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    3points
    POST
    #16

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    2points
    POST
    #22

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    2points
    POST
    #23

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    2points
    POST
    #26

    28 Mind-Bending Makeup Illusions That Will Make You Look Twice… Or Maybe Ten Times

    mimles Report

    2points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!