Artist Mimi Choi doesn’t use makeup just to enhance beauty. Instead, she uses it to completely challenge the way we see. Through clever shadows, perspective tricks, and a huge dose of imagination, she transforms her own face into incredible optical illusions that make people look twice just to understand what’s going on.

Eyes suddenly multiply, faces twist and shift, and skin appears to open, melt, or disappear altogether. And the wildest part? Every single effect is created using only makeup and a lot of patience. The result is the kind of art that makes you pause and wonder: “Wait, am I actually seeing this right?”

Scroll down and see how long it takes before your brain starts short-circuiting. Spoiler: it might happen sooner than you think.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | tiktok.com | mimichoimakeup.com