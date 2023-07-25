Woman Demands Better Seat In Cinema For Oppenheimer Cause She “Went Through Bomb Drills” At School

Movie theaters are such a mixed bag. Sometimes you’ll get the best crowd and it’ll feel like watching a movie in your home theater, only on a far larger screen. Others, people will crosstalk non-stop, babies will scream and cry, and don’t get me started about the nightmares of stinky feet…

Today’s story is about one of those other times. A woman decided her seat wasn’t good enough for the Oppenheimer viewing so she did what any ultra entitled person would – started berating a random man.

Everyone wants to get the absolute best seats at a big movie premiere, which always leads to at least a little friction

A person took to the Entitled People community to share his fly on the wall experience involving a super entitled moviegoer

A woman didn’t like her seat, so she went up to a random watcher and started guilt tripping him, mixed with some berating to get him to give up his seat

Her accusations ranged from classic to more than a little deranged, but he did not budge, even if she said that she deserved the seat

Security intervened and escorted the woman out of the theater, again restoring peace to the cinema

You can probably imagine how difficult it is to get tickets for a movie like Barbie or Oppenheimer at this moment. Barbenheimer has taken the world by storm and it seems that everyone is just rabid to see at least one of these movies, if not both, complete with custom outfits (more for Barbie than Oppenheimer, for some reason).

The fact that these two films would be released on the same date has created such a huge buzz online and in theaters that it’s even gotten an extensive Wikipedia article.

The most humorous part of the article is the discussion about seeing these films as a double feature. A big part of the Barbenheimer meme is the watch order of these films becoming incredibly important.

The star of Barbie, Margot Robbie, has even suggested to “start your day with ‘Barbie,’ then go straight into ‘Oppenheimer’ and then a ‘Barbie’ chaser.” Others argue that you should watch Oppenheimer first and finish it off with Barbie, similarly to the savory main course and the sweet dessert. Accusations of insanity are also tossed around when people say that they watch Barbie first and Oppenheimer second, but who are we to judge, anyway.

So it’s no surprise that getting the best seats is a battle akin to a tooth-and-nail fight for survival then. And the fights must be aplenty, considering that the films have collected $235.5 million in a single weekend.

It naturally proceeds that someone like OP would document one of these fights. A woman in a Saturday evening showing of Oppenheimer decided that the seats she had weren’t good enough to take the full bleakness of the film effectively, so she accosted another person for his seat.

The best part of this story for me is the absolute variety of cards the woman tried to play against the poor sap in his reserved seat. The guilt trips and insult cards are so random, it’s almost like they’re from different games at this point.

“Respect your elders” is a true classic, nothing to see there. “Show respect to women” is also nothing unusual, really.

But “stop using cancel culture on her just because she’s white” is a new one, honestly, because… what? Her demanding to sit in that seat is getting her canceled, for sure, but that’s not really how canceling works, does it now?

Then we’ve got “lazy millennial,” which is nothing new either, yada yada… Her final reasoning that she should get the seat because she had to go through Duck and Cover drills while she was at school is also gold. I wish people would use that one more.

“I should get your seat for the new Jaws movie because I visited a marine aquarium once.”

If you’re ever accosted for your seat while in public, this Stack Exchange discussion may be useful to you. And yeah, if you knew Stack Exchange from discussions about programming, there’s a board for pretty much everything there, the future is now, old man!

In the discussion people discuss what to do when people beg to switch seats on planes, but this could apply to anything: planes, trains, movies, and so on. The best and most resounding responses in it were either “sorry, not interested” or “talk to the attendant.” To be truthful, those are probably the best responses – to disengage or move them to someone actually responsible.

It’s also quite funny that the poster of the question says that they’re “very shy and submissive in public” while also saying “societal norms prohibit me from punching such people in the face.” I’m not sure if you can have it both ways like that, but who am I to say?

This story collected almost 8k upvotes in the entitled people community, placing 11th among the all time top posts in the Entitled People community. There were over 400 comments on the post, with people making bomb and Oppenheimer puns and cheering the OP on.

