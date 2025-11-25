“Do You Belong In The 1% Club?”: Solve These 30 Brain-Twisting Questions To Find Out
Can you outsmart the 1% club?
Welcome to Part 4 of the 1% Club quiz series, inspired by questions from The 1% Club TV game show. You’ll go through 30 questions where you’ll be spotting patterns, working on sequences, and trying not to overthink it. It starts off easy, but it gets trickier, so just move through it at whatever pace feels right.
If you haven’t done Part 3 yet, give it a try after this one here!🧩
Let’s see how far you can go! 🎯
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: geralt
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 30
|
|
|
/ 30
|
Q14 has two 'false' statements. The first option, which is marked as the correct answer, and the fourth option, which says 'In this statement, the word "false" appears once and the word "this" appears once.' As 'this' appears twice then that statement has to be false.
The 1% club, being a British quiz, would not write dates that way, so Q27 is fallacious.
Q14 has two 'false' statements. The first option, which is marked as the correct answer, and the fourth option, which says 'In this statement, the word "false" appears once and the word "this" appears once.' As 'this' appears twice then that statement has to be false.
The 1% club, being a British quiz, would not write dates that way, so Q27 is fallacious.
33
3