Olympic Hero Jack Hughes’ Awkward Interaction With Crowd Goes Viral
Olympic hero Jack Hughes smiling in USA hockey jersey with medal, interacting awkwardly with crowd at arena event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Olympic Hero Jack Hughes’ Awkward Interaction With Crowd Goes Viral

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Olympic gold medalist Jack Hughes, one of the faces of Team USA’s historic hockey victory at the 2026 Winter Olympics, has unexpectedly gone viral after a brief interaction with a crowd outside Saturday Night Live motivated a wave of online mockery.

The March 3 clip, which has surpassed 1 million views on X, shows the 24-year-old athlete quietly waving at people gathered outside the show’s New York studio as he exits the building following his appearance on the February 28 episode hosted by actor Connor Storrie.

  • A viral clip showing Olympic gold medalist Jack Hughes waving outside Saturday Night Live has racked up more than 1 million views on X.
  • The New Jersey Devils center had appeared on a February 28 episode alongside Quinn Hughes, Hilary Knight, and Megan Keller.
  • The SNL moment referenced a controversy caused by President Donald Trump’s remark about “having to” invite the women’s hockey team after both squads won Olympic gold.

Instead of the enthusiastic reaction often associated with Olympic champions, the response was muted.

Most of the crowd remained focused on other arrivals and departures, with only a handful acknowledging the New Jersey Devils star.

“Never seen a grown man be humbled this fast,” the original poster wrote.

    A clip of Olympic gold medalist Jack Hughes being “ignored” by SNL fans went viral on X

    Olympic hero Jack Hughes in a black jacket and beanie awkwardly interacting with a crowd on a city street.

    Image credits: megansh97

    Others argued the scene was less about disrespect and more about context.

    “To be fair, no one is there to see Jack. They all want to see Connor and Hudson!” another user commented, referring to host Connor Storrie and his Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams, whose appearance on the episode drew loud cheers inside the studio.

    Olympic hero Jack Hughes wearing a beanie and black jacket awkwardly engaging with a crowd outside NBC studios at night.

    Image credits: megansh97

    The viral clip came only hours after Hughes had appeared on stage during Storrie’s opening monologue, which unexpectedly featured Olympic gold medalists from both the US men’s and women’s hockey teams.

    Storrie opened the segment by joking about the unusual preparation his acting career had demanded while filming the hockey-themed series Heated Rivalry, where he portrays a professional player despite having no real hockey background.

    “I am just so thankful for everything this job gives me the chance to do,” the 26-year-old told the audience during his monologue on Saturday Night Live.

    “Like, in two weeks, I had the chance to learn how to speak Russian and look like I knew how to play hockey.”

    Moments later, the actor found himself standing next to actual Olympic hockey players, including Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes, who walked onstage wearing their Team USA jerseys and gold medals.

    The hockey players were introduced with a joke that directly alluded to Trump’s post-win comment about “having to” invite the women’s team

    Tweet expressing surprise at Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with the crowd going viral and gaining attention.

    Image credits: pucknuck

    Tweet showing a fan commenting on Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with crowd and its impact on him.

    Image credits: M4LININ

    The New Jersey Devils star joked about the brutal realities of the sport compared to television acting.

    “I got my teeth knocked out in the finals, does that happen in your show?” Hughes asked.

    Olympic hero Jack Hughes smiling awkwardly during a public event with a blurred crowd in the background.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    The audience laughed, but the biggest reaction came moments later when women’s hockey stars Hilary Knight and Megan Keller walked onstage.

    Knight immediately delivered a line referencing the ongoing rivalry and controversy surrounding Team USA’s Olympic victories.

    “It was going to be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too,” she said.

    The crowd erupted.

    Olympic hero Jack Hughes smiling awkwardly with teammates wearing USA hockey jerseys and gold medals on stage.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    The remark alluded to a political controversy that had followed the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, where both the US men’s and women’s teams defeated Canada to win gold.

    Olympic hero Jack Hughes smiling with gold medal alongside teammate in USA hockey jerseys during award ceremony.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Hughes scored the overtime goal that secured the men’s first Olympic hockey gold medal since the famous 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” when a team of American college players won against the heavily favored Soviet Union during the Cold War, instantly cementing his place in American hockey history.

    Hughes and the rest of the men’s team were criticized for laughing at Trump’s remark

    Olympic hero Jack Hughes standing awkwardly as he interacts with a crowd during a viral moment at a sports event.

    Image credits: hudconian

    Tweet screen showing a user commenting with laughter emoji on Olympic hero Jack Hughes’ awkward interaction with crowd.

    Image credits: lolobear613

    Megan Keller, on the other hand, delivered the overtime goal that clinched the women’s championship.

    The celebrations took an uncomfortable turn shortly afterward when former president Donald Trump, during a congratulatory phone call inviting the men’s team to the White House, reportedly joked that “we’re going to have to bring the women’s team” too, then added that if he didn’t, he’d “probably be impeached.”

    USA ice hockey players celebrating on ice, highlighting Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with the crowd.

    Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Hilary Knight later criticized the remark.

    Trump’s “distasteful joke,” she said, was “overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats.”

    Athlete at a press conference wearing a black jacket with logos, speaking into a microphone during an interview session.

    Image credits: USA TODAY Sports

    The incident placed the men’s team, including Hughes, at the center of a broader debate about gender recognition in sports. In the clip, multiple men’s players could be seen laughing at the joke.

    Olympic hero Jack Hughes with USA Olympic team members posing in the Oval Office wearing medals and team sweaters.

    Image credits: The White House

    While some fans saw the SNL appearance as a lighthearted way to address the tension, others continued to criticize the men’s players.

    The women’s team had also won gold, so treating their inclusion as something the president “has to” do framed them like an afterthought in critics’ eyes.

    Olympic hero Jack Hughes wearing medal, smiling awkwardly while interacting with an excited crowd after winning gold.

    Image credits: Andrea Branca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

    Despite the online mockery, Hughes remains one of the most celebrated young players in hockey.

    The center for the New Jersey Devils has been considered a generational talent since being selected first overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, known for his speed, playmaking ability, and scoring instincts.

    His overtime goal in the Olympic final instantly turned him into a national hero.

    Standing before a crowd after the victory, Hughes expressed pride in both teams’ achievements.

    “I’m so proud, and I’m so happy that the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America,” he said.

    User comment on social media post with emojis expressing strong emotional reaction related to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward crowd interaction.

    Comment saying you could hear the crowd going OH during Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction all captured online.

    Comment on social media showing laughing emoji describing a viral awkward interaction involving Olympic hero Jack Hughes with the crowd.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with crowd going viral.

    Comment from user caroline expressing frustration as a hockey fan, related to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with crowd.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with laughter to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward crowd interaction going viral.

    Comment by Shelby saying I am CACKLING with 13 likes, related to Olympic Hero Jack Hughes awkward interaction with crowd viral moment.

    Comment on social media about Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with the crowd, featuring skull emojis.

    Comment reading Omg this is incredible with laughing and crying emojis, reacting to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward crowd interaction going viral.

    Comment reading the booing reaction, related to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with crowd going viral.

    Social media comment reacting to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with crowd going viral.

    Comment on Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with crowd, highlighting viral fan reactions and social media buzz.

    Comment by user Tori expressing amusement about a girl booing, related to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' crowd interaction.

    Comment on social media showing text expressing mixed emotions about Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with crowd going viral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with the crowd going viral.

    Comment on social media describing Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with a crowd, mentioning his reaction.

    Comment on social media showing a fan's reaction to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with the crowd.

    Comment on social media post showing fan's reaction to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' awkward interaction with crowd going viral.

    Comment from The Common Gay Boy discussing crowd reaction with 4105 likes related to Olympic hero Jack Hughes' viral interaction.

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

