“Distateful Joke”: US Women’s Hockey Players Finally Break Their Silence On Trump’s Remark
The ongoing controversy surrounding Team USA women’s hockey players declining an invitation to the White House from Donald Trump has taken another turn as several members of the squad have finally broken their silence.
Several stars of the Olympic gold-winning team, including captain Hilary Knight, responded to a “distasteful” joke made by Trump, following intense backlash from netizens who perceived it as “disrespect” toward the president.
“I genuinely feel bad that the women’s hockey team is having to respond to this temper tantrum…” wrote one social media user.
Women’s hockey stars such as Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek have addressed the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump
Image credits: hilaryknight
The controversy erupted following a locker room phone call between President Trump and the historic gold-winning Team USA men’s hockey team after their victory in the Winter Olympics final on February 22.
The men’s team secured its first Olympic gold medal in 46 years, with the game-winning goal scored by Jack Hughes.
During the congratulatory call, reportedly facilitated by Kash Patel, Trump invited the team to the White House to attend the State of the Union address on February 24.
Image credits: gracezumwinkle
The 79-year-old was heard joking about inviting the women’s team as well, telling the men’s squad, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team. You do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached [if the women’s team wasn’t invited].”
Shortly afterward, in a public statement, the women’s team announced its decision to decline the invitation, citing scheduling conflicts.
The statement read, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement.”
Image credits: Daniel Torok/White House
“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”
Critics attacked the women’s team online, with some demanding their medals be “stripped” over what they argued was “disrespect” toward Trump.
While the women’s team declined the invite, the men’s hockey squad attended the president’s record-breaking State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol, where they received a two-minute bipartisan standing ovation in recognition of their achievement.
The 2026 Winter Olympics gold-winning women’s team declined Trump’s White House invitation following a “distasteful” joke earlier this week
Image credits: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Amid the ongoing backlash, several members of the women’s team have now directly addressed the joke at the center of the controversy.
Team captain Hilary Knight reportedly described Trump’s remark as a “distasteful joke” and expressed disappointment that it was “overshadowing” the success of women athletes.
In an interview with ESPN on February 25, Knight said, “I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke, and unfortunately that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats.”
Two-time gold medalist Kelly Pannek on the men’s locker room comments. pic.twitter.com/5WCIBoeL7J
— Jessi Pierce (@jessi_pierce) February 25, 2026
“We’re just focusing on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts, and continue to celebrate three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men’s and women’s at the same time. And really not detract from that with a distasteful joke,” she added.
“I think this is just a really good learning point to really focus on, you know, how we talk about women. Not only in sport, but in industry. Women aren’t less than, and our achievements shouldn’t be overshadowed by anything else other than how great they are.”
She further emphasized that the team was looking forward to “celebrating all great things that have come out of the Olympics and feeling the love and support and getting back in our respective communities and sharing this journey with them. And that’s what this is all about.”
Image credits: Daniel Torok/White House
Hilary also defended the men’s team, highlighting the strong bond between the two squads amid negative attention directed at the men online following their laughter during Trump’s locker room joke.
Knight described the men’s laughter during the phone call as a “quick lapse” rather than a reflection of their true feelings.
She shared, “I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it’s a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on.”
Many women athletes expressed that the remark was “not surprising” to them and that their “achievements shouldn’t be overshadowed” by it
Image credits: teamusa
Team USA athlete Kelly Pannek, meanwhile, told reporters that Trump’s comment was “not surprising.”
“I don’t know why we expect differently, but I think for us, it’s also just about getting back to the focus on our team and what our team accomplished.”
“The video is what it is, you’d have to ask them their feelings on it,” she added, referring to the men’s reaction during the call.
Hayley Scamurra, who was also part of the gold-winning team, shared her perspective while appearing on the February 24 episode of The Hockey Lifers podcast.
USA women’s hockey gold medalist @HilaryKnight describes her team’s relationship with the USA men’s team as one with a “genuine level of support and respect” that’s being overshadowed by a “quick lapse.”
“Our achievements shouldn’t be overshadowed by anything else other than how… pic.twitter.com/0oDaQwQi9B
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 25, 2026
Hayley acknowledged the call “was what it was,” but added that “the outpouring of love and support we’ve kind of received since that has outweighed any other feelings that I have.”
Several members of the men’s team responded to the backlash as well, with goaltender Jeremy Swayman admitting they “should have reacted differently” and reaffirming their immense respect for the women’s team.
He told reporters, “We know that we are so excited for the women’s team. We have so much respect for the women’s team, and to share that gold medal with them is something that we’re forever grateful for.”
Men’s hockey team gold-winning goal scorer Jack Hughes also addressed the controversy, arguing that not “everything is so political”
Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Previously, Jack Hughes had emphasized the camaraderie between the two squads ahead of the men’s White House visit.
In an interview with the Miami Herald, he said, “Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Athletes’ Village, I think we are so tight with their group… People are so negative about things.”
“I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us.”
Image credits: Daniel Torok/White House
However, netizens appeared unimpressed by the explanations. One disappointed user wrote, “Honestly, shame on the men for putting the women in the position of having to answer questions like this now after their nonsense.”
Others echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Kelly Pannek is correct. Not surprising at all for the phone call to go that way. We all know how… the White House thinks and behaves. These women deserve so much more.”
“This feels like damage control for a situation that has already turned sour…” one social media user said
