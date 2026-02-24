“No Sympathy”: Canadian Hockey Fans’ Bold Olympic Bet Backfires After USA Wins Gold

ADVERTISEMENT

A pair of Canadian hockey fans were so confident that their country would take home gold at the Winter Olympics that they promised to do whatever the top comment on their video said.

Now, viewers are calling on them to fulfill their promise.

The friends, who go by The Boys of 98 on Instagram, posted a video ahead of the men’s ice hockey final between Canada and The United States on Sunday (February 22). The clip featured two very patriotic elements: a maple leaf and a Tim Hortons cup.

Highlights Canadian influencers The Boys of 98 promised to do whatever the top comment said if Canada lost the Olympic hockey final against the USA.

Team USA won gold for the first time in 46 years with a 2-1 overtime victory over Canada, ending their long drought in men's Olympic hockey.

The US victory sparked playful social media posts, including the White House showing a bald eagle attacking a Canada goose.

Two Canadian hockey fans made a bold promise ahead of their country’s gold medal game against the United States

“If Canada loses to the USA in the Gold Medal Game we’ll do whatever the top comment says,” they wrote over the video, adding, “We know this isn’t happening, but go nuts.”

Unlucky for them, Team USA won the gold medal for the first time in 46 years by beating their neighbors 2-1. The winning goal was scored 101 seconds into overtime, turning Jack Hughes into a national hero.

It was the first time since the “Miracle on Ice” at Lake Placid in 1980 that the USA men’s team has won Olympic gold. It was also the first time the USA has won the competition outside its home country.

Two Canadian hockey fans making a bold Olympic bet outdoors with a snowy urban background after USA wins gold.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Canadian hockey fans’ bold Olympic bet after USA wins gold in hockey.

USA hockey fans are now flooding the friends’ comments, telling them to start rigorous military training, as the top comment read, “Become a citizen and enlist in the United States Marine Corps. Do a full 20 year career.”

“Wishing you the best of luck in your future US Marine Corps deployments,” one sports fan commented.

“Thank you in advance for your service,” said someone else.

“Here’s your first vocabulary lesson: ‘Aye, Sir.’ Now put your money where your mouth is,” added a third.

Young man in a Canadian hockey jersey reacting with surprise while holding Timbits and a drink, reflecting hockey fans' bold Olympic bet.

Little did they know that the US men’s team would end a 46-year drought and take home the gold medal



“I can help you find a recruiter,” a separate viewer suggested.

“Welcome to the Corps, boots. Just in time for Tehran,” read another comment.

Even the official United States Marine Corps left a comment, informing the Canadian friends, Christian and Matthew, that they had started following them on Instagram.

Two men sitting in a car with a caption about Canadian hockey fans' bold Olympic bet backfiring after USA wins gold.

The US Marine Corps is widely considered to have one of the most demanding military programs in the world. The final test of boot camp is called The Crucible, which is reportedly 54 hours long and consists of both physical and mental challenges.

One day before the gold medal game, Christian and Matthew posted a video saying that Canada’s win was “all they got left” because the country “wasn’t the same” anymore.

Christian and Matthew now have a grueling challenge ahead, and people are telling them to “put their money where their mouth is”

Canadian influencers theboysof98 told instagram they would do whatever the top comment says if Canada loses the gold medal hockey game. Top comment said to enlist in the Marines and serve a 20-year career. Now they’re asking how they can enlist 😂@ChadRobo@USMC any ideas? pic.twitter.com/5q4QckrC6T — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) February 23, 2026

Tweet discussing age limit for Marines enlistment with a screenshot of key age requirements, linked to Canadian hockey fans' Olympic bet.

“If the US takes hockey from us, that’s it. We’re done. This is all we got now. This place ain’t the same. Tims, the coffee, McDonald’s stole the formula. McDonald’s stole the beans, man,” Christian said.

“The US has all the fun places. You got Scottsdale, Nashville, New York, Vegas, Miami…we got Toronto for two months in the summer. You have plastic straws, bags in grocery stores. We have none of that. We gotta bring our own bags and we got paper straws.

“You can have all the fun things, but you’re not taking the one and last thing that we have.”

Canadian hockey fan lying in bed looking distressed after bold Olympic bet backfires on USA gold win.

After the gold medal game, the White House posted an image of a bald eagle attacking a Canadian goose



After the game, the official White House account on X posted a picture of a bald eagle attacking a Canadian goose, responding to a post from former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau that said, “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he “could not be more proud” of his country’s athletes. “You’re coming home with 21 hard-fought Olympic medals. Though what Canadians will remember most is how you wore the Maple Leaf: with pride, with grit, and with determination,” he said.

Young man in a winter jacket and cap sitting in a car, showing Canadian hockey fans' reaction after USA wins gold.

Tweet showing a user's reaction with laughing emojis to Canadian hockey fans' bold Olympic bet backfiring after USA wins gold.

The US victory came 46 years after their famous win over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, New York. The game was recently the subject of a Netflix documentary titled Miracle: The Boys of ’80.

“I can’t even believe this,” said Hughes, the 24-year-old who scored the decisive goal. “We’re a great team. We’re underdogs to Canada, [but we] beat them. It could have gone either way.”

Man lifting dumbbells on bench in gym, symbolizing Canadian hockey fans' bold Olympic bet after USA wins gold.

Canada is the most successful country in Olympic ice hockey

Instagram post from marines account showing number of likes and comments, related to Canadian hockey fans' bold Olympic bet.

Two Canadian hockey fans outdoors saluting with no sympathy after bold Olympic bet backfires on USA gold win.

US center Jack Eichel thanked the 1980 team for inspiring future generations of hockey players and added, “We wrote our own story here. It’s a really proud moment for every guy in that room.”

The United States claimed their third Olympic men’s hockey title.

Meanwhile, Canada had been chasing a 10th gold medal in men’s ice hockey to extend its record as the most successful country in Olympic ice hockey.

I wonder how these two Canadians are doing today? 😂 pic.twitter.com/o0LHjLGONY — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 23, 2026

The historic win came after the US women’s team defeated Canada in ice hockey at Milan-Cortina 2026, as well as 2-1 in overtime.



“Thank you for your service,” one viewer commented

Canadian hockey fans reacting with disbelief and no sympathy as USA wins Olympic gold in bold hockey bet backfire.

Comment from verified user hayden.bowe wishing good luck for US marine Corps deployments, with 108,787 likes and a reply option visible.

Instagram comment by user chaserogers7 about deleted top comment on United States Marine Corps, with 28,984 likes.

Screenshot of a social media comment showing Canadian hockey fans’ bold Olympic bet backfiring after USA wins gold.

Canadian hockey fans reacting with disappointment at the Olympic hockey game after the USA wins the gold medal.

Comment on Instagram about Canadian hockey fans' bold Olympic bet backfiring after USA wins gold, showing playful reaction.

Screenshot of a social media comment showing Canadian hockey fans’ bold Olympic bet backfiring after USA wins gold.

Canadian hockey fans reacting with disbelief as their bold Olympic bet backfires after USA wins gold medal.

Comment by vittorio_dc_ on social media, expressing criticism and wishing the best to the recipient, with 3,509 likes.

Canadian hockey fans react with no sympathy after their bold Olympic bet backfires following USA's gold win.

Canadian hockey fans react with no sympathy as their bold Olympic bet backfires after USA wins gold medal.

Instagram comment by latter_day_arbiter advising Canadians not to withhold commitment, related to Canadian hockey fans' Olympic bet backfiring.

