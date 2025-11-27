Review: "I have my hands in water very often and bite my nails. This really works! I was looking for a nail harder when shopping and came across this and decided to give it a try and glad I did. I don't even use it as often as recommended and saw a major difference in length and strength within 2 weeks of use. I will say it works more on the growing side vs the hardening side. I have problems with both so I will still use it. A little goes a LONG way as well. I just use a tip across my fingertips. 100% recommend it." - Amazon Customer

