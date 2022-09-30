“She’s Berating Me Like She’s My Mom”: Woman Suffers A Rant From Fellow Passenger After She Refused To Swap Plane Seats

The famous proverb says that being polite costs nothing, but it seems that it costs everyone an arm and a leg. And given how incredibly hard it is for some to stay civil, it appears that the price includes other body parts too.

While it’s true that people will find things to nag about, whether you’re holding doors for them or not, it doesn’t mean that it’s acceptable to lash out at strangers when a minor inconvenience happens.

We often forget that not everybody holds the same opinion, and, while you have all the right to do whatever you please, it doesn’t mean that you should disturb the peace of others – especially when you’re crammed in a comparatively tiny object, 36,000 feet above the ground.

More info: TikTok

Seat swapping on flights has always been a hot topic on the socials

Image credits: Masakatsu Ukon

Jamming our knees into the backs of passengers who dared to recline their seats, complaining about crying children and giving judgmental looks to their worn-out carers, tutting whenever our seatmate gets a little too comfortable on our armrest – air travel doesn’t seem to bring the best out of us.

Now, in all seriousness, an airplane is probably one of the last places where you’d want to experience a dispute, and yet it happens all the time.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, in 2021, a total of 5,981 reports of unruly passengers were filed, leading the organization to propose $5 million in fines against those who failed to behave – and while the star of today’s show didn’t do anything critical, it certainly doesn’t make it ok.

Now-viral TikTok shows a woman venting about an entitled plane stranger that berated her for not switching seats

Image credits: @ceooftenlikes

This woman took to TikTok to defend her refusal to switch plane seats to help a fellow traveler sit beside her husband. The video has managed to receive over 568K views, as well as 1,628 comments discussing the ongoing hassle that keeps circulating around seat swapping.

Image credits: @ceooftenlikes

The woman started her video by revealing that in 2012, she was returning home on an overnight flight that took her from LAX to Sydney. She was seated in an aisle seat somewhere towards the front of the plane, which she had purposefully chosen as she was flying alone and felt “super anxious.”

She was trying to get some sleep but instead got woken up by a woman in her 50s. According to the OP, the stranger practically had to shout for her to open her eyes, and frankly, she was having none of it due to the ruined mood during her connecting flights.

Image credits: @ceooftenlikes

The fellow traveler then went on to ask if the OP would swap seats with her at the back of the plane so she could sit beside her spouse. As someone who had a problem with turning things down, the woman summoned her courage and rejected the request.

For some reason, the lady decided that it would be appropriate to lecture the OP about how inconsiderate it was that she didn’t want to switch with her when it wasn’t their fault to begin with, as they were bumped from a previous flight.

Image credits: @ceooftenlikes

She continued berating her, but the OP decided to turn away and focus on dozing off.

Sometime later, the stranger’s husband stood up to leave, as the woman had managed to convince somebody else to swap. She escorted the victim to his new seat, and as she was doing that, she loudly exclaimed: “Thank you so much, you know, if it was for me, I would’ve swapped but thank you for being so kind.”

Image credits: @ceooftenlikes

Lastly, the TikToker finished her video off by saying that the lesson here is that you are more than welcome to ask people if they will switch with you; however, nobody owes you a “yes.”

Do you agree with this?

You can watch the video here:

Fellow platform users shared their thoughts on this matter