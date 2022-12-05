Dog Trainer Of 10 Years Shares A List Of Breeds She Would And Would Not Recommend For First-Time Owners

One of the biggest benefits of responsibly bred dogs is that they are more predictable. But if you’re in the market for such a puppy, so still need to carefully figure out which breed is the best fit for you.

It’s important to refrain from focusing solely on looks. There are many more factors that determine your compatibility. And arguably the biggest one is your experience as an owner.

Luckily, there are many choices and people who can guide you through them. Like dog trainer and content creator Karlee Stark who just released a TikTok mini-series dedicated to helping you make this decision.

Dog trainer of 10 years Karlee Stark believes that inexperienced first-time owners should be cautious of some breeds due to the engagement they require

So she made a comprehensive TikTok video listing them and explaining her thoughts

Picking the wrong breed and then having to give up the pup because it is too much to handle is one of the reasons why approximately 3.1 million dogs enter US shelters every year (although it’s important to highlight that about 710,000 of them end up there due to other reasons and are returned to their owners).

Stark’s clip soon went viral

Here are a few questions the American Kennel Club (AKC) recommends asking yourself when determining which dog is the best fit for your lifestyle. (Also, keep in mind that a prospective breeder may ask you these and/or other questions when deciding if your home is right for one of their puppies, so it may be helpful to jot your answers down).

Are you an active person or more laid-back?

Do you have children or plan to have children?

Do you have the income to pay for vet visits (unexpected ones in addition to regular examinations and shots), pet insurance (if you choose to buy it), dog food, supplies, and more?

How much time do you have to socialize and train a new puppy?

How long are you away from home each day?

How often do you take business trips and vacations, and what are your plans for the dog during these times?

Now it’s time to think about what you’re looking for in a dog.

How much time can you commit to grooming a dog (and how concerned are you about shedding)? Also, do you have allergies?

Are you looking for a dog for a specific activity (such as hiking, agility, or running)?

Do you prefer large dogs or small dogs?

Contrary to popular belief, your living situation doesn’t necessarily have to dictate the last answer. Even apartment dwellers can easily share their homes with some larger dog breeds. As long as the dog’s exercise needs are met (through long walks, trips to the dog run, and activity sessions), the dog’s living area doesn’t necessarily have to be a certain size.

So with that in mind, here are some big and small dogs that Stark thinks can be ideal for first-time owners.

And people started asking for alternatives to these breeds

So she rounded up large dogs that she thinks are actually good even for novices

It was another hit

Later, Stark made a separate video on easier-to-handle small breeds

Which also garnered a fair bit of attention

Here’s what people said after watching her TikToks