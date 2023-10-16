“Their Worst Fear Had Come To Reality”: Woman Uninvites Adoptive Parents From Her Wedding
There are a million different kinds of families in the world, and none of them are any less valid than any others. Parents and children don’t need to look similar or be related by blood to share an unbreakable bond, and we all get to define what exactly “family” means to us.
But along with being special in our own ways, each family has their own challenges and complications as well. And when one woman learned that her adoptive parents tried to keep her biological parents away from her as a child, she found it impossible to forgive and forget. Below, you’ll find a story that this woman shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
When this woman was a young adult, she decided to form a relationship with her biological parents
Image credits: Ignatios Kourouvasilis (not the actual image)
Now, the couple who raised her won’t even be welcome at their own daughter’s wedding
Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual image)
Later, the woman provided a couple of updates on the situation after speaking with her parents
Image credits: Opening_Ad7405
1 in 35 children in the United States is adopted
While it may not be a dynamic you’re familiar with if you were raised by your biological parents, adoption is extremely common and important. According to Lifelong Adoptions, in the United States, 1 in 35 children is adopted, and approximately 700,000 kids are living with adoptive parents. About 38% of these children are adopted through private providers like adoption agencies, 37% are adopted through the Child Welfare System, and a quarter are brought home through international adoption agencies and providers all over the world.
As far as why parents decide to adopt children, Lifelong Adoptions reports that 81% want to provide a permanent home for a child, two thirds say they want to expand their families, 52% are unable to have a biological child themselves, 24% wanted a sibling for a child they already had, and 7% had previously adopted the child’s siblings.
While many adopted children view their adoptive parents as their real parents, it’s natural for them to be curious about their biological parents as well. Henriques Griffiths LLP reports that, in the United Kingdom, a quarter of adopted children make contact with their birth parents before they even turn 18.
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual image)
Once they reach adulthood, many adopted children go in search of their birth parents
According to one study from the UK, 66% of adopted women go in search of their biological parents, while only 34% of adopted men do the same. But this curiosity doesn’t necessarily mean there’s any trouble at home, as 77% of those who seek out their birth parents report that they do feel loved by their adoptive mothers.
As far as why adopted children decide to seek out their birth parents, Foster VA notes on their site that there are a few common reasons. It’s normal to be curious about what our birth parents look like and act like, to see how similar we are to them, but it can also be very important to know their medical history. If certain diseases or cancers run in the family, adopted children deserve to know. And if they want to have biological children of their own, they will want to understand if there’s anything they’re likely to pass on.
Many adopted people also feel a sense of loss or longing regarding their birth parents. Verywell Mind reports that adoptees are at higher risk for mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, bipolar, ADHD, PTSD, and oppositional defiant disorder. They may have trust issues or trouble forming a sense of self. The stress and wonder about knowing that their biological parents are out there might contribute to these issues, so once they’ve reached adulthood, it might be helpful for them to get in contact.
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual image)
While it can be scary for adoptive parents, meeting their biological parents can be an important step for children to take
According to Adoption Network, all adoptive parents can expect there to come a time when their kids want to meet their biological parents. And while this can be difficult for adoptive parents to support, it might be a necessary step for children to take to understand themselves better.
“I have mixed emotions,” one mother wrote for Adoption Network. “I am happy my daughter wants to know where she came from. She is starting to understand adoption and look at it in a positive light. However, I’d be lying if I didn’t admit to having a little bit of sadness too. I’ve learned that emotion is okay. As an adoptive parent, you are never truly your child’s only mother. It’s just how it is.”
Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual image)
We would love to hear your thoughts on this topic in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was wrong for uninviting her adoptive parents from her wedding? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in another Bored Panda article discussing adoption, look no further than right here.
So she mad at her adopted parent's for not allowing the biological parents to have a relationship with her as a kid BUT...she will not allow her future kids to have a relationship with their grandparents. Apt punishment or hypocritical?
The punishment fits the crime.
If she refuses to let her own (unborn and still yet-to-be-conceived) children have contact with those grandparents, not just as a child, but actively blocks her from making contact with them as an adult, then you might have a point. But that hasn’t happened. The adoptive parents actively blocked the OP from being in touch with her birth family, and tried to sabotage the relationship even into adulthood. The OP, like any good parent, is wary of letting her own children be exposed to controlling and manipulative people.
Let's say you are her. Your bio parents are your mom. Your adoptive parents are your dad. Your dad used to beat you and your mom. You got out of that situation. Now you have kids. What's best for the kids? Let them see your mother, who has done nothing wrong. While remembering traumatic events and being close to your abuser, the dad. You need to forget what ever happened to you and rip that wound open every time you see them. Or keep your peace, move on and try to forget all the bad stuff that happened
This must be fake, a troll who wants attention! To be so cruel to the people who raised and loved you growing up is disgusting.
Let's hope it's fake. Their reaction wasn't great but imo they had understandable fears.
“We blocked our child from meeting her biological family for decades. We now want to control her relationship with them, despite her being an adult. I hope this doesn’t blow up in our faces!” Understandable fears indeed.
It's controlling, manipulative, and disgusting to prevent your child from knowing ANYONE out of fear they will like them better than you. Mentally healthy adult parents should understand that they are not always going to be the center of their child's universe. They are narcissists.
Emma, we don't owe the people who raised us anything, ever. They consented to being parents, we did not consent to being their child. These people adopted a child, actively prevented them from knowing their biological parents - which includes, as a bonus, not knowing anything about your familial medical history and potentially even ethnicity - who, as a bonus, were children themselves at the time OP was born. They have effectively caused active harm to multiple children here by putting their own feelings above those of the child they raised and claim to love AND the children who entrusted their own infant to them to raise. It reeks of the type of adoptive parent who see themselves as a hero to an unwanted child as if there aren't literal waitlists and tens of thousands of dollars required to privately adopt babies while thousands of "less desirable" children languish in state care. Your parents, biological or adoptive, are not your owners and are not entitled to contact with you.
I say YTA. It goes way beyond just the concern that the adoptive parents “just didn’t want to be abandoned”. OPs parents - bio and adopted - didn’t sign up for joint custody, and we all know that’s exactly what would have wound up happening. The last thing in the world I would want while bringing up my child is to have my parenting decisions undermined by people who at any moment could realistically claim to be my kids REAL parents. If they are 18 and curious, that’s a very different story - but I’m not about to confuse my kid like that.
How do you reconcile this with wanting to continue to control the OP’s relationship with her biological family *even when she’s a 23-year-old adult*? Before anyone wants to downvote me, please let’s wait for Paul’s response.
Easy, Ron - because they didn’t. Nowhere in the post did OP say they forebade HER from anything. She came to then angry that they forebade her bio parents from contacting her as a child, which - again - is a parents prerogative. She is also the one who decided to go low contact with her APs, and she is also the one who decided to ask her bio dad to walk her down the aisle alone (the compromise of both only came after her adoptive parents found out.) As far as I can tell from the post, her APs did nothing but support her from a baby until she was through college - that doesn’t make them entitled to anything, but there is nothing to suggest that they were abusive or controlling - she decided to go nuclear - which is an AH thing to do to people that you freely admit loved and supported you your whole life.
They stopped the biological parents from contacting her throughout her childhood, and when (as an adult) she tried to reach out they still did not offer any assistance. In addition, it was the adoptive parents who said they would not attend the wedding; it was they who “went nuclear”. They have also turned their daughter’s adoptive family against her, making it clear that any love or support they have for her is entirely conditional. If they loved her, if they supported her, they would have made different choices. They did not. Their child did not matter - what the OP wanted, what the OP needed. What mattered was their own desires.
How did they want to control her besides not wanting to share the honor of walking her down the aisle? She sounds like a child with a new toy.
How did they want to control her? Not letting her biological parents contact her, not supporting her in trying to contact her biological family, refusing to attend her wedding unless it was to their own liking, turning the wider family against her…
Open adoptions are a thing and generally work out just fine. You are not your child's owner. OP met her parents as an adult so idk why you think she's the AH here. Her parents are allegedly also adults and are acting like petty tyrant narcissists. They're not entitled to continued contact with her.
Do you seriously think it wouldn't be insane hurtful for her father to be pushed aside for her biological parents?!
Yes open adoptions are a thing, but that is something that adoptive and bio parents agree to BEFORE the adoption happens. OP is mad because her parents didn’t want her to meet her bio parents as a child. Parents - ANY parents - may not “own” their kid, but it is ABSOLUTELY their prerogative as to whom their kid pursues relationships with. That doesn’t make them controlling petty tyrants, but normal parents who wanted a consistent upbringing for their kid, and in the case of adoption, that means an upbringing without bio parents with no legal or financial obligation butting in when it suits their purposes to do so. OP claims no abuse from her adoptive parents, so while nobody is technically entitled to a relationship as an adult, it nevertheless makes her an AH to disregard the feelings of the people who raised her for no other reason than doing what they thought was best.
