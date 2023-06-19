Everything changes. From tone-deaf jokes in once-adored TV shows like 'Seinfeld' or 'Married... with Children' to now heavily scrutinized 'crunch culture' in a corporate environment, it seems that everything has an expiration date.

High school, then, serves as a captivating and amusing example of how the passage of time shapes our perception. Remember the days when we had to plead with teachers for permission to use the restroom? It's either this or whatever yummy yet weird meal cafeterias had served in the past that makes us sigh whenever we think of it. Bored Panda has compiled a collection of the most memorable and outrageous aspects of school life that make us cringe, providing a delightful opportunity for those who haven't lived it to take a closer look at the current cultural quirks of school life.

#1

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

martinsstanleyy Report

martinsstanleyy Report

Sean
Sean
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i honestly didnt care at some point. i just said im going to the toilet, if they want to punish me, they could do it when im back

#2

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

MazGrace1 Report

MazGrace1 Report

Sean
Sean
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i remember this. in germany there is religion as a period (i was part of it because im officially evangelic) and we discussed this. now you have to take into consoderation that there is no death penalty in germany and all the people that discussed this were either quiet or against it. so here i am saying rapist and pedos should just get killed, when i realize this is still religion, so the teacher talks about s**t like we as humans cant decide another humans fate and honestly i was kind of annoyed.

#3

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

dprteen Report

dprteen Report

#4

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

ayeshachair Report

ayeshachair Report

AutumnSong2009
AutumnSong2009
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One morning a few weeks ago, the day my science assignment was due, everyone in my class probably got a collective amount of 48 hours of sleep and we talked about it all day

#5

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

_clovisky Report

_clovisky Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(Maths?) I still am.

#6

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

T_HUMP_Q Report

T_HUMP_Q Report

Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol I have 40 minutes for lunch and 20 minutes for recess

#7

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

jennaaclaire Report

jennaaclaire Report

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your parents were teachers, too?

#8

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

lukasbattle Report

lukasbattle Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coffee actually calms me :-/

#9

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

China_Anderson Report

China_Anderson Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because it's the natural reaction, what did you expect? For us to react civilized and collected? Where's the fun in that, China?

#10

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

noahdonotcare Report

noahdonotcare Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's because the other football team had a player that did the same thing and God had to make a choice

#11

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

CodeineFridge Report

CodeineFridge Report

Joanne Jones
Joanne Jones
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my school you had a shower after, it was just a big shower block with no curtains and all the girls had to shower in there, I would of rather been sweating and stinky all day than having to go through that as a teenager, it was so degrading.

#12

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

ihyjuju Report

ihyjuju Report

the dancing demon (she/her)
the dancing demon (she/her)
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hah! My parents swear more than I do! I don't swear so this isn't really a problem :)

#13

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

bridgetttttk Report

bridgetttttk Report

#14

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

markedly Report

markedly Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so true, in primary school my class did a whole term on weaving, like actual weaving on little cardboard looms and we got graded on it.

#15

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

invisiblehallows Report

invisiblehallows Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's ironic that school teaches and prepares us for the future, but dosn't.

#16

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

AnicaSeelie Report

AnicaSeelie Report

Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol I’m in high school I’ve never cared about being popular or “fitting in”. If I really wanted to I could, because the popular girls asked me to sit with them once and they’re pretty nice to me, but I just want to have a drama free social life

#17

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

CaucasianJames Report

CaucasianJames Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read fan as in the thing you wave to cool yourself down when it is hot and I was just so confused for a good 5 minutes

#18

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

JFrankensteiner Report

JFrankensteiner Report

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh huh, that's totally a G rated movie. Please.

#19

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

Slimo_HD Report

Slimo_HD Report

#20

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

NECROMANClNG Report

NECROMANClNG Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I might still be in my emo phase

#21

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

Chelsey_FH15 Report

Chelsey_FH15 Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thats a very peculiar and specific thought!

#22

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

16scrawford Report

16scrawford Report

#23

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

shellsteen Report

shellsteen Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And her name is always Emily.

#24

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

Chiroyoyoyoyoyo Report

Chiroyoyoyoyoyo Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What else could be the reason!!

#25

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

briantheruller Report

briantheruller Report

#26

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

spaghettiinbed Report

spaghettiinbed Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The mean girls always become nurses.

#27

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

CaucasianJames Report

CaucasianJames Report

#28

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

pinkrainydays Report

pinkrainydays Report

#29

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

plasmo Report

plasmo Report

#30

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

mbaskinn Report

mbaskinn Report

Maryanna Baldridge
Maryanna Baldridge
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my day (yes, I'm that old) we had to carry 100lbs of books with us all over middle school. You either got buff or you rolled.

#31

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

Gaherty56 Report

Gaherty56 Report

#32

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

Report

Report

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Verena
Verena
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Today highschoolers are complaining that they don't get taught this stuff....

#33

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

popunklouls Report

popunklouls Report

LazyStream
LazyStream
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was told it was Prince

#34

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

holy_schnitt Report

holy_schnitt Report

#35

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

MvsonMae Report

MvsonMae Report

#36

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

twomangz Report

twomangz Report

#37

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

MettaWorldZeke Report

MettaWorldZeke Report

#38

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

EmmaGraceCook1 Report

EmmaGraceCook1 Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These mfs be talking in wingdings and living off a donut they had four years ago at an afterparty for a musical they were in. I want some of that energy.

#39

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

CaucasianJames Report

#40

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

Nice_NotNiece Report

#41

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

hwatson_2 Report

#42

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

aphished Report

Jeff (He/They)
Jeff (He/They)
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do y'all eat lunch so early 😨

#43

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

ryewontdie Report

#44

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

jmurffff Report

#45

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

krispy_sites Report

#46

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

the_tru_neutral Report

#47

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

IcyJaime Report

#48

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

Sultyyyy Report

Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why tho? School in the UK starts at 9:30-ish. Were you finishing at lunchtime?!

#49

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

keola_paredes Report

#50

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

laurenbillmeier Report

#51

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

sugaronhaz Report

#52

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

KINGSABRINAA Report

#53

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

mckeevertiara Report

#54

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

sukiscardigan Report

Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s never happened at my school

#55

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

DragonsRingof Report

Jeff (He/They)
Jeff (He/They)
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This. The pledge is so dumb. I never, ever stand for it. Had several teachers yell at me for it, but you just get numb to it after awhile. America is taking my rights and you want me to worship it?? Hell naw

#56

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

vyteet Report

#57

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

AriWRees Report

#58

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

Black00cat1 Report

#59

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

vampydwt Report

Jeff (He/They)
Jeff (He/They)
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg not the f*****g barkers. They're the same ones who'll grab each others' asses while still somehow being homophobic

#60

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

mmyrizzzle Report

#61

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

Brujero_Feo Report

#62

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

joezimmerman Report

#63

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

randomfandomteacher.tumblr.com Report

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Jeff (He/They)
Jeff (He/They)
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's disgusting and so weird like why bro 😭

#64

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

Gaherty56 Report

#65

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now

bootleghinata Report

#66

Normal-Things-Happened-High-School-Considered-Wild-Now