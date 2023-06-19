Everything changes. From tone-deaf jokes in once-adored TV shows like 'Seinfeld' or 'Married... with Children' to now heavily scrutinized 'crunch culture' in a corporate environment, it seems that everything has an expiration date.

High school, then, serves as a captivating and amusing example of how the passage of time shapes our perception. Remember the days when we had to plead with teachers for permission to use the restroom? It's either this or whatever yummy yet weird meal cafeterias had served in the past that makes us sigh whenever we think of it. Bored Panda has compiled a collection of the most memorable and outrageous aspects of school life that make us cringe, providing a delightful opportunity for those who haven't lived it to take a closer look at the current cultural quirks of school life.