Bride Tells Her Nightmare MIL-To-Be Her Engagement Ring Is Cursed, Puts Her Into Panic Mode
Dealing with a somewhat bothersome mother-in-law can be tricky. In a way, they’re family, so it might be best to let certain things slide; however, there are times they simply must be stopped.
Redditor u/TA191210 found a way to stop her future MIL from snooping around and taking what doesn’t belong to her. After realizing that the MIL must have taken her engagement ring, the OP made sure the ring was back where it belongs soon after; but her way of doing it put her MIL into a panic. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Marrying into your partner’s family might result in tricky situations with the in-laws
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
Woman made her future MIL believe she was cursed after she took the engagement ring
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
The redditor updated the community on how the story evolved
Image source: TA191210
"Tell her the house key is also cursed." 🤣 Rich!!!
Hahahaha, amazing. NTA at all in any way. MIL is definitely the a*****e, well done OP, that was some quick thinking. And a good laugh. Also what the actual - she took your ring?? Woman needs professional help and her son needs to step up more and put boundaries in place. This is just the start. Good luck OP, you're going to need it.
"Tell her the house key is also cursed." 🤣 Rich!!!
Hahahaha, amazing. NTA at all in any way. MIL is definitely the a*****e, well done OP, that was some quick thinking. And a good laugh. Also what the actual - she took your ring?? Woman needs professional help and her son needs to step up more and put boundaries in place. This is just the start. Good luck OP, you're going to need it.