Nicola Peltz’s Latest Selfie Sparks Concern Her Ballerina Training Is Taking A Toll

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Whether it was gym selfies or cute poses with her husband, Nicola Peltz’s social media pictures have most fans talking about only one thing: her weight.

Remarks about her noticeably shrinking frame have flooded the comments section of the 31-year-old actress in recent days.

“Please feed your wife,” fans begged her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

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Highlights Nicola Peltz’s social media pictures have fans relentlessly talking about her weight.

The actress has been undergoing a physical transformation for her role of Margo in the upcoming ballerina film 'Prima.'

“Please feed your wife,” fans begged her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Be it gym selfies or cute poses, Nicola Peltz’s social media pictures have most fans talking about only one thing: her weight

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Nicola Peltz, who once said her diet was like that of a 10-year-old child, has been undergoing a physical transformation for her role of Margo in the upcoming ballerina film Prima.

Unfortunately, she was hit with relentless comments on her body over the last few days.

The 31-year-old actress shared a workout selfie of herself lying on a towel on the floor, showing off her slender figure.

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She also shared a couple of mirror selfies alongside the caption “phone picccies,” which made a fan ask, “Anyone else worried about the body checking? I know she lost weight for a ballet role, but something isn’t sitting right.”

Other pictures shared this week included snaps of Nicola and Brooklyn soaking up some sun outdoors.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

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Another post saw her praising her husband’s Cloud23 brand of hot sauces.

“@cloud23 has the cutest and tiniest baby bottles coming outttt,” she wrote in the caption, “we’re all soo proud of you baby.”

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However, no matter what the subject of her post was, the recurring theme in the comments section was her weight.

“You’re beautiful but this is not healthy, please take care of yourself,” one said, while another told Brooklyn, “Bro all that food you cook please feed your wife.”

After one picture captured the 27-year-old husband holding a loaf of bread, one commenter said, “Give her some bread.”

“Please give her that bread,” said another. “She really needs it.”

“It’s too bad Brooklyn wants to be a chef with a wife who will never taste his food,” one commented online

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

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Other comments included, “What role is she playing ?? The invisible woman ??” and “Urge her loved ones to get help.”

“This picture is dangerous…” one claimed. “I seriously hope that she has people who love her enough to step in and get her some help…”

“You really are beautiful, but too skinny !! It’s unhealthy !!” another wrote.

Fans asked critics to back off, saying, “Y’all made her delete the full body pic. Leave her alone.”

“Whenever I need to be reminded how cruel humans are… I just come to see the comments of her posts,” another wrote. “People are sick omg! Anyways, she’s always beautiful, and I’m glad she’s happy.”

The 31-year-old actress recently spoke about what life has been like for her and husband Brooklyn Beckham

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

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A source confirmed that Nicola was gearing up for her role in Prima, and that included a strong focus on her physique.

“She’s undergone a physical transformation and intense workout regimen for her role in Prima, where she portrays a prima ballerina,” a source told People in January.

Nicola recently spoke about what life has been like lately, with her focusing on her film while Brooklyn pours his effort into Cloud23.

“I’m very focused on this film [referencing her movie, Prima]. And Brooklyn is completely immersed in his Cloud 23 project, a line of gourmet sauces… But when we’re together at home in the evening, we’re fine,” she told Elle España last month.

Being at home with her husband and their dogs is like “paradise,” with Gilmore Girls or Sex and the City playing in the background to make for those “perfect” nights, she said.

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After months of a rumored feud fracturing the Beckham family, Brooklyn confirmed in a lengthy January statement that he did not want to reconcile with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

In the wake of the family feud, Nicola said the eldest Beckham son has been getting along really well with her family, which includes her seven siblings.

“He gets along really well with my brothers,” she told the outlet. “They play soccer together a lot.”

Her father and billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, treat Brooklyn “like another son,” she said.

Her wealthy parents have been treating Brooklyn “like another son,” the Lola actress said

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Nicola also said her husband is better able to manage the challenges of fame and public scrutiny, while she can be “very sensitive” about it.

“He manages it. I need to take notes on how he handles it,” she said. “… I try not to pay attention to what people say, but it affects me. I need to learn to distance myself.”

The transformation Nicola has been undergoing is similar to what other actresses have gone through in preparation for ballerina movies.

Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis, who commanded the screen in the Oscar-nominated 2010 film Black Swan, also had a strict diet to follow for the movie.

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Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/GA/Getty Images / Michael Kovac/Getty Images

“My prep was a lot of dancing and very little eating,” Mila told Vogue last year. “…I drank a lot of broth, and we danced for 12 hours a day.”

Mila previously said she lost 20 pounds for the film and had gotten down to 95 pounds.

Jennifer Lawrence also spoke about being really “hungry” and “disciplined” while playing an ex-ballerina in Red Sparrow. She admitted she wasn’t a fan of the experience and can’t “work on a diet.”

“I’m standing on my feet. I need more energy,” she told Vanity Fair in 2017. “I remember having a meltdown, freaking out that I had eaten five banana chips.”

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Nicola once compared her diet to that of a 10-year-old child and leaves most of the cooking to the Cloud23 founder

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Back in 2022, Nicola spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her diet, which would start with a Starbucks order of chai tea latte with oat milk delivered to her LA address every morning.

She mostly skipped breakfast but sometimes ordered a blueberry muffin, and then she would have pancakes or waffles for lunch, she said.

“I feel like the way I am describing my diet is that I actually sound like a 10-year-old!” she said, admitting she had a “bad sweet tooth” and could never say no to a dessert.

Nicole said she and Brooklyn were obsessed with this one “easy” salad, made of arugula, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, candied nuts, and parmesan cheese.

“We love to go get fresh bread, toast a baguette, and have butter and balsamic on the side, that’s our afternoon snack, or Special K cereal with the strawberries, that’s my favorite,” she added.

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Nicola admitted she barely cooks and leaves most of it to her husband, who often makes her “favorite meal,” angel hair pasta with pink sauce.

“She’s got more in common with her MIL than she would like to admit,” one said, while another wrote, “she wants to be like Posh so bad”

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