It might seem that you have seen this artist's work somewhere and you would not be mistaken.

Navied Mahdavian's cartoons have appeared in The New Yorker since 2018, and today, we would like to share his collection of funny, absurd one-panel comics.

Navied has also recently published a graphic memoir where he candidly portrays his journey as an artist, citizen, and father in rural America, tackling topics like culture, identity, and racism with humor and compassion called "This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America", so feel free to check it out.

