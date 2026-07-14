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In all companies, the IT department handles the important task of keeping every department’s tech running smoothly, which in turn helps the business perform well. The problem is that some folks can’t seem to respect the technical workers and end up making their work harder.

This is what one man faced for months after his company hired an accounting manager who made every single minor problem his responsibility to fix. Eventually, he couldn’t take it anymore and got back at her by using her own incompetence against her.

More info: Reddit

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When the poster’s firm hired a new accounting manager, he helped her set up, but she later called him to help her plug a calculator in that she could have easily done herself

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The woman kept being obtuse about how her calculator should be plugged in, and so the tech worker eventually told her to contact the office manager if she needed a new device

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Another incident happened when the accountant yelled that the company’s network was down, when it clearly wasn’t, as she wanted the poster to solve her minor email issue

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The woman’s habit of yelling “network’s down” and her general attitude toward the IT department was passed on to her team as well, which angered the poster

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Eventually, the man created a spreadsheet to track every “network’s down” complaint the woman raised, and urged her to raise a formal ticket with IT if she truly had an issue

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After a few months, there seemed to be bad blood between the accounting and IT departments, and many folks were using the network downtime issue to submit work late

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When the boss questioned why so many employees were struggling with tasks, the poster shared his spreadsheet and explained how the unofficial complaints were hampering work

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When the company had to update to a new document management system, the poster realized that he might be able to get the accounting manager’s team in trouble

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The tech worker kept everyone in the loop with the new document management system, but it took the accounting department 4 weeks to realize they needed IT’s help

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The accountant complained to her boss that the unusable document management system was the IT department’s fault, but he saw through her lies and put her in her place

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Later on, when the accounting manager had put in her 2 weeks’ notice, she had to take back control of her cellphone number since corporate owned it and had been paying for it

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The woman didn’t end up getting control of her number, so after the appropriate time, the poster canceled her number, which put her in a big fix

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The lady expected her old technical department colleague to bail her out of the situation and to reissue the cellphone number to her name, which he said he couldn’t do

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Since the woman kept pestering him, he decided to use her own words against her and say that “network’s down” so that he couldn’t help her anymore

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This idea of getting a tiny bit of payback came after nearly 1.5 years of the man having to put up with the troublesome accounting manager

The poster shared that when his company hired a new accountant, she seemed pleasant enough and paid attention when he set up all of her work things. Unfortunately, just a short while later, she urgently called him into her office because her calculator wasn’t plugged in, and she expected him to do it.

According to workplace advisors, folks in the IT department are sometimes viewed with suspicion by their colleagues. These people might pile their own work onto the technical team and may even blame them for certain processes running slowly. That’s why it’s important for bosses to foster collaboration among coworkers to create harmony in the workplace.

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The poster got annoyed with the accounting manager because she kept yelling that the network was down, even though she just wanted simple problems to be fixed. Her attitude was picked up by her team, who used this as an excuse to delay their work. That’s why the OP had to plead with folks to submit formal tickets for technical complaints, as his work was getting affected.

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In situations like this, experts explain that it’s important for people to have the courage to confront their colleagues rather than be afraid of making waves. If we allow a tense or troublesome situation to continue rather than speaking up about it, we can risk our own sanity in the process.

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Over time, the poster began keeping a spreadsheet of all the fake network downtime complaints the accounting manager raised, which proved useful when she complained to her boss. She tried to make it seem like the technical department was at fault for her team not doing their jobs, but the OP’s clear evidence revealed otherwise.

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According to professionals, if you want your supervisor to take your complaints seriously, it’s important that you have the necessary proof to back up what you are saying. This can help them take appropriate action and show exactly how your job was affected by the problem.

Another situation when the poster was able to get back at the accountant was when she and her team ignored his emails about a new document management system, which hindered their work. They then tried to blame the IT department for their own mistake, but since the poster had kept his boss in the loop, it got the accounting manager into a lot of trouble.

When she left the company 5 months later, she also forgot to transfer her phone number back into her control, and the poster cleverly had it canceled in line with the firm’s rules. This gave him the most amazing chance to say “network’s down” when she reached out to him for help.

What do you think of the poster’s subtle revenge tactics, and what would you have done if you had such a colleague? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story.

Folks were glad the IT worker managed to get back at the toxic accounting manager and taught her a lesson

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