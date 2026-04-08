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“So Tired Of Nepotism”: Netflix’s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who’s In It
Young woman in red Walton University shirt holding scavenger hunt sign in Netflix comedy about nepotism backlash.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“So Tired Of Nepotism”: Netflix’s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who’s In It

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Netflix’s upcoming comedy Roommateshas sparked controversy by casting not one but several celebrities considered to be nepo babies by netizens in primary roles.

Names like Sadie Sandler and Francesca Scorsese caught viewers’ attention as the streaming giant posted a trailer for the movie on its social media handles on April 7.

Highlights
  • Netflix’s Roommates has sparked backlash after casting multiple nepo babies.
  • Netizens are debating nepotism in Hollywood, claiming that none of these celebrity children auditioned for their roles.
  • Despite the controversy, anticipation for the movie remains high, with many sharing why they still plan to watch it.

Viewers were quick to react, expressing concern over talent from only influential families getting opportunities in Hollywood.

“At this point, we should just hand over the industry to nepo babies because they won’t hire anyone else,” one said, while another renamed the effort “Nepo Babies: The Movie.”

RELATED:

    Netizens fumed over Roommates’ cast being dominated by celebrity kids

    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

    Image credits: Netflix

    Sadie Sandler is the eldest daughter of actor and comedian Adam Sandler, while Francesca Scorsese is the youngest daughter of legendary film director Martin Scorsese.

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    Besides the two, Bella Murphy, the daughter of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, Jaya Harper, the daughter of actress Laura Dern and musician Ben Harper, and Martin Herlihy, the son of longtime Saturday Night Live writer Tim Herlihy, star in the movie.

    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

    Image credits: Netflix

    “I’m so tired of nepotism,” an X user commented about the cast.

    “How do I get into acting, man? I swear I can do better than at least half of these people,” a second said.

    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    “I genuinely can’t stand Francesca, and now you want to tell me I have to withstand Adam’s daughter too,” remarked a third.

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    “Are not-famous people’s kids allowed to be in movies anymore?” another asked.

    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

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    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

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    “Bring back talented no-names who came to Hollywood with a suitcase and a dream. Just because your mommy and daddy are talented doesn’t mean you’re owed s**t. I don’t believe for a minute they are auditioning like everyone else,” a separate user voiced.

    Others criticized the stars for their appearance, calling them “ugly.”

    Some on social media expressed solidarity with the cast, arguing that nepotism is not exclusive to Hollywood

    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

    Image credits: Netflix

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    “Why are y’all mad? Their parents made enough money and gained enough fame to help their kids. I think every parent wants to do that,” one said.

    “Nepotism runs the world,” a second pointed out.

    A third accused those criticizing the cast of being “jealous.

    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/GA/Getty Images

    “I guess they should’ve all become mechanics or trad wives to make you all happy,” a fourth added.

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    A fifth reprimanded those who called Sadie, Francesca, and others “ugly,” reminding them they are “people,” even if they are privileged.

    Another agreed, saying, “They’re not hurting anyone, so punishing them for who their parents are is unfair.”

    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

    Image credits: francesca.scorsese/Instagram

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    Francesca especially had significant support online, with one saying she has earned the part because she “is so good.”

    She is not only an actor but also a director, known for projects like Fish Out of Water, Saint Carlo Acutis, We Are Who We Are, and more.

    Roommates, a story about two distinct college freshmen, hits screens later this month

    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

    Image credits: zimuraki

    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

    Image credits: snowanaya1

    Sadie Sandler plays Devon, a hopeful and naive college freshman who asks the cool and confident Celeste, played by Chloe East, to be her roommate.

    The pair strike up an unlikely friendship, but it isn’t long before subtle tensions begin to surface.

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    Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler have produced the project alongside others.

    The script was written by Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O’Sullivan, the duo behind Saturday Night Live’s viral “Domingo” sketch.

    Chandler Levack, known for We Forgot to Break Up and Mile End Kicks, has served as the director.

    The movie comes out on April 17.

    “I’m going to be tuning in,” an X user said about the movie.

    “The vibes are chaotic and hilarious. I’m seated,” another added.

    “Sounds way too relatable. Can’t wait,” asserted the next. 

    “People who cry about nep babies are weird,” a separate user remarked 

    "So Tired Of Nepotism": Netflix's New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who's In It

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have been saying this since at least 1968, it is perfectly normal to want to give your children a helping hand - after all, basically we're trying to pass the good parts of what we are down to create the closest thing to immortality we can. It's just getting a tad out of hand. Take a look at the Booth brothers ( including Edwin), the Barrymores, the Derns...

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    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have been saying this since at least 1968, it is perfectly normal to want to give your children a helping hand - after all, basically we're trying to pass the good parts of what we are down to create the closest thing to immortality we can. It's just getting a tad out of hand. Take a look at the Booth brothers ( including Edwin), the Barrymores, the Derns...

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