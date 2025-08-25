46-Year-Old Nelly Furtado Shows Off Her Natural Curves Onstage In A Racy Top And Miniskirt

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelly Furtado brought a fresh dose of 2000s nostalgia to the stage during her recent performance.

Still a master of owning the spotlight, the 46-year-old singer flaunted her bold style at 2025’s Big Feastival in Oxfordshire.

“Always so beautiful!!” a second user commented.

Image credits: nellyfurtado

During the festival performance on Friday, August 22, the Say It Right singer wore a white cutout top underneath a distressed denim crop top and a distressed denim miniskirt.

The singer's performance came months after she spoke about her “new levels of self -love and genuine confidence.”

Layered on top was a Samuel Gärtner black-and-white pinstripe long-sleeved coat.

The look was completed with white knee-high boots, a chunky leather belt, and accessories.

Image credits: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

The singer, who was one of the defining pop voices in the 2000s, released a new album titled 7 last year.

The album marked her official comeback as a “more mature woman” after her seven-year hiatus.

“I think I’m more confident because as a sort of more mature woman coming back to the studio, I just have a clear sense of detachment and boundaries, and I’m really able to kind of say, no, let’s try this,” she told NPR last year.

Image credits: nellyfurtado

Nelly took a break from the music industry to focus on raising her three children.

The mother-of-three shares daughter Nevis with her ex and composer Jasper Gahunia. She shares a son and daughter with rapper Jerry aka Gerard Damien Long, but their names have not been publicly revealed.

Fans had mixed reactions to her latest performance, with one saying: “wtf happened to her?”

Image credits: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

In the era of hyperfixation over body aesthetics, Nelly dropped a couple of candid orange bikini selfies in January and wrote a strong message about celebrating one’s individuality.

“Have a body neutral 2025,” she wrote. “But most importantly, love with every inch of your heart.”

Image credits: nellyfurtado

The Grammy winner said she recently grappled with the “aesthetic pressure” of showbiz but “simultaneously” experienced “new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within.”

She also said she had to pursue some legal action against “a few charlatans” who sell online services based on “health and beauty myths” about her.

Image credits: Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

In her candid confessional, she spoke about never having done any kind of cosmetic procedures to alter her look.

“For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently,” she said.

“So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20,” she went on to say. “The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back.”

Ahead of red carpet events, Nelly drinks plenty of water and sleeps on her back, she said.

“Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes,” she added.

Image credits: nellyfurtado

Even body makeup is sometimes used to achieve certain looks.

“Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows! So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!” she added.

Image credits: nellyfurtado

As for the photos in her orange bikini, Nelly said she is standing in front of her mirror makeup-free, with no filters and no editing.

“But I do have a spray tan!” she said. “I have spider veins and they remind me of my mom and aunties and life so I think that’s why I haven’t parted with them so far.”

The Canadian singer left her fans with an important message for 2025.

“Express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it’s also OK to want something different,” she said.

“We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs,” she added.

She concluded the post by saying her message was not to “hate on anyone” but to simply join the storytelling community with her own story.

Image credits: nellyfurtado

Fans had mixed opinions about her performance, with one saying, “2006 > 2025 sorry.”

“Lip synced performance that was carried on bare nostalgia,” one said.

Another hater said, “Well she took the whole man eater thing too literally.”

Others praised her for her performance at the Big Feastival and said, “Shineeee body just incredible.”

“Gorgeous. Thanks for showing the 80s-born babes how to get older and still be awesome,” another said.

“I love her natural thickness,” another said.

Fans had mixed opinions about her performance