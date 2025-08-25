Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

46-Year-Old Nelly Furtado Shows Off Her Natural Curves Onstage In A Racy Top And Miniskirt
Nelly Furtado onstage wearing a racy top and miniskirt, confidently showing off her natural curves during a live performance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

46-Year-Old Nelly Furtado Shows Off Her Natural Curves Onstage In A Racy Top And Miniskirt

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelly Furtado brought a fresh dose of 2000s nostalgia to the stage during her recent performance.

Still a master of owning the spotlight, the 46-year-old singer flaunted her bold style at 2025’s Big Feastival in Oxfordshire.

“Always so beautiful!!” a second user commented.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Nelly Furtado brought a fresh dose of 2000s nostalgia to the stage during her recent performance

    Nelly Furtado showing off natural curves in a stylish black racy top and miniskirt, seated confidently on a white chair.

    Image credits: nellyfurtado

    During the festival performance on Friday, August 22, the Say It Right singer wore a white cutout top underneath a distressed denim crop top and a distressed denim miniskirt.

    Highlights
    • Nelly Furtado flaunted her bold style at 2025’s Big Feastival in Oxfordshire.
    • Fans had mixed reactions to her latest performance, with one saying: “wtf happened to her?”
    • The singer's performance came months after she spoke about her “new levels of self -love and genuine confidence.”

    Layered on top was a Samuel Gärtner black-and-white pinstripe long-sleeved coat.

    The look was completed with white knee-high boots, a chunky leather belt, and accessories.

    Nelly Furtado onstage showing off natural curves in a racy top and distressed miniskirt during a lively performance.

    Image credits: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The singer, who was one of the defining pop voices in the 2000s, released a new album titled 7 last year.

    The album marked her official comeback as a “more mature woman” after her seven-year hiatus.

    “I think I’m more confident because as a sort of more mature woman coming back to the studio, I just have a clear sense of detachment and boundaries, and I’m really able to kind of say, no, let’s try this,” she told NPR last year.

    The 46-year-old singer flaunted her bold style at 2025’s Big Feastival in Oxfordshire

    Nelly Furtado showing off natural curves onstage in a racy top and miniskirt with long hair and layered outfit.

    Image credits: nellyfurtado

    User comment on social media praising 46-year-old Nelly Furtado for showing natural curves and aging gracefully.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nelly took a break from the music industry to focus on raising her three children.

    The mother-of-three shares daughter Nevis with her ex and composer Jasper Gahunia. She shares a son and daughter with rapper Jerry aka Gerard Damien Long, but their names have not been publicly revealed.

    Fans had mixed reactions to her latest performance, with one saying: “wtf happened to her?”

    Nelly Furtado performing onstage, wearing a racy top and miniskirt, showcasing her natural curves under purple stage lighting.

    Image credits: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

    User comment on social media questioning a celebrity's appearance, showing concern and surprise.

    Fan comment praising natural beauty and confidence, highlighting being herself as key to looking beautiful.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Maneater singer’s return to music comes with “new levels of self-love and genuine confidence.”

    In the era of hyperfixation over body aesthetics, Nelly dropped a couple of candid orange bikini selfies in January and wrote a strong message about celebrating one’s individuality.

    “Have a body neutral 2025,” she wrote. “But most importantly, love with every inch of your heart.”

    Nelly Furtado showing off natural curves in a racy top and miniskirt backstage with suitcases around her.

    Image credits: nellyfurtado

    Comment on social media post expressing nostalgia about appearance, featuring casual text and sad emoji.

    Comment praising body positivity and Nelly Furtado for embracing natural curves and self-love in fashion choices.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Grammy winner said she recently grappled with the “aesthetic pressure” of showbiz but “simultaneously” experienced “new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within.”

    She also said she had to pursue some legal action against “a few charlatans” who sell online services based on “health and beauty myths” about her.

    The Canadian singer shared a strong message about self-love earlier this year

    Image credits: Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

    In her candid confessional, she spoke about never having done any kind of cosmetic procedures to alter her look.

    “For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently,” she said.

    “So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20,” she went on to say. “The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @bdragosionut @Nelly Furtado #giveittome#nellyfurtado#livemusic#belgium#concert♬ original sound – bdragosionut


    Comment praising 46-year-old Nelly Furtado for being curvaceous and beautiful onstage.

    Comment praising a woman for being body confident and beautiful, posted by user whereyogagetsreal.

    Ahead of red carpet events, Nelly drinks plenty of water and sleeps on her back, she said.

    “Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes,” she added.

    “I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth,” she said

    Nelly Furtado showing off natural curves onstage wearing a racy top and miniskirt with hoop earrings and red lipstick.

    Image credits: nellyfurtado

    Comment on a post praising 46-year-old Nelly Furtado for showing off her natural curves onstage in a racy top and miniskirt.

    Even body makeup is sometimes used to achieve certain looks.

    “Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows! So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!” she added.

    Nelly Furtado showcasing natural curves in a form-fitting dress with black polka dots outdoors at night.

    Image credits: nellyfurtado

    As for the photos in her orange bikini, Nelly said she is standing in front of her mirror makeup-free, with no filters and no editing.

    “But I do have a spray tan!” she said. “I have spider veins and they remind me of my mom and aunties and life so I think that’s why I haven’t parted with them so far.”

    @gajdaxo Nelly Furtado na BitterSweet Festival 2025! #nellyfurtado#polska#koncert#poznan♬ dźwięk oryginalny – gajdaxo | koncerty

    The Canadian singer left her fans with an important message for 2025.

    “Express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it’s also OK to want something different,” she said.

    Nelly said her mirror selfie was completely makeup free with no editing or filters

    “We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs,” she added.

    She concluded the post by saying her message was not to “hate on anyone” but to simply join the storytelling community with her own story.

    Image credits: nellyfurtado

    Fans had mixed opinions about her performance, with one saying, “2006 > 2025 sorry.”

    “Lip synced performance that was carried on bare nostalgia,” one said.

    Another hater said, “Well she took the whole man eater thing too literally.”

    Others praised her for her performance at the Big Feastival and said, “Shineeee body just incredible.”

    “Gorgeous. Thanks for showing the 80s-born babes how to get older and still be awesome,” another said.

    “I love her natural thickness,” another said.

    Fans had mixed opinions about her performance

    Carine Cardoso commenting on concert outfits, expressing concern about how they flatter the artist's natural curves onstage.

    Nelly Furtado onstage showing natural curves wearing a racy top and miniskirt during a live performance.

    Nelly Furtado onstage showing off her natural curves in a racy top and miniskirt during a live performance.

    46-year-old Nelly Furtado showcasing natural curves onstage wearing a racy top and miniskirt during a performance.

    Comment by Joe Brown reacting with laughter emojis to a remark about a man eater, displayed in a social media post.

    Nelly Furtado onstage showcasing natural curves in a racy top and miniskirt during a lively performance.

    46-year-old Nelly Furtado showing off natural curves onstage wearing a racy top and miniskirt during performance

    Comment praising Nelly Furtado's natural curves and thickness, mentioning her name and body positivity.

    Comment praising Nelly Furtado’s natural curves and extra thickness compared to her early 2000s look.

    Nelly Furtado, 46, onstage showing off natural curves in a racy top and miniskirt during a live performance.

    46-year-old Nelly Furtado shows off her natural curves onstage wearing a racy top and miniskirt.

    46-year-old Nelly Furtado onstage showing off natural curves in a racy top and miniskirt during a live performance

    46-year-old Nelly Furtado onstage showing off natural curves in a racy top and miniskirt during a lively performance

    46-year-old Nelly Furtado performing onstage wearing a racy top and miniskirt, showing off her natural curves.

    46-year-old Nelly Furtado shows off natural curves onstage wearing a racy top and miniskirt during live performance.

    Nelly Furtado onstage showing off her natural curves wearing a racy top and miniskirt during a live performance

    Nelly Furtado, 46, shows off natural curves onstage wearing a racy top and miniskirt during a live performance.

    46-year-old Nelly Furtado onstage showing off her natural curves wearing a racy top and miniskirt during a live performance

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks beautiful. People seem to forget that a womans body changes through menopause. If she is healthy and happy, why can't we be glad for her? Go Nelly!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks beautiful. People seem to forget that a womans body changes through menopause. If she is healthy and happy, why can't we be glad for her? Go Nelly!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT