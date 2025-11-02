Neil Patrick Harris & Family Win Halloween 2025 Again, And Fans Are Obsessed

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Patrick Harris, 52, and his partner David Burtka have once again apprised their fans of their Halloween celebrations.

The two, along with their twin son, Gideon Scott, and daughter, Harper Grace, 15 even created a poster of their getup and published it on Instagram.

The sighting comes in the wake of their 2024 celebration in which the entire family adhered to a muso theme, and the year before that, the gods of Mount Olympus.

Neil Patrick Harris published a poster featuring the family, including the dogs, and styled it around Indiana Jones

Neil Patrick Harris dressed in a detailed costume, showcasing his Halloween 2025 win with family and fans obsessed.

But most recently, the How I Met Your Mother alum and his family adhered to an Indiana Jones theme.

While no pics of the four dressed up as the movie characters have been posted, Harris has plastered a fake poster with the likeness of the film series on his Instagram.

“Happy Halloween from the Burtka-Harris Production Company. Copyright 2025, all frights reserved,” the actor captioned it.

The picture was welcomed by netizens, some of whom admitted to looking out for the family’s annual updates.

The update left fans swooning

Neil Patrick Harris and family smiling and posing together, showcasing their Halloween 2025 celebration win.

“I hope the kids never grow out of dressing up for Halloween. I look forward to the Halloween picture every year,” wrote one fan.

For others, it was not enough, and one person asked: “Is there a behind-the-scenes like you usually post?”

“So hoping you dressed up and this isn’t AI because your costumes are always the best!” remarked another.

There is at least some substance to this claim: In 2022, the family of four went the whole nine yards when they dressed up as fast food mascots.

Harris and company have come up with all kinds of Halloween ideas, including fast food mascots

Neil Patrick Harris and family posing outdoors in casual clothing, capturing a joyful moment together.

In the photo, Harper Grace took on the appearance of the girl in the Wendy’s logo.

On the couch next to her, Burtka pretended to doze off with a handful of fries and a soft drink.



On the other side of the settee, the clown Ronald Macdonald (Harris) appeared to have had too much to eat and had his jumpsuit open with his hand on his stomach.

To his right sat Gideon cross-legged, bespectacled and gray-haired, with an uncanny resemblance to Colonel Saunders as he tucked into some KFC.

The photo drew a cult reaction

Neil Patrick Harris and family dressed in elaborate mythical costumes, winning Halloween 2025 with fans obsessed.

The response was just as obsessive, and one person wrote:

“Thank you for taking time out of your busy life to bring smiles and giggles from your yearly Halloween family costumes.”

Testifying to the level of cult in the family’s cult following was a message that read:

“I saw you at a Sherman Oaks gas station convenience store, Ventura Blvd x Woodman Ave, March 1994!!!!! around 11pm!! You were walking out!! So surreal!! Hope u r well!! Best wishes!!” —apparently, 19 years later.

In 2024, they channelled Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Madonna, and Elton John

Neil Patrick Harris and family dressed in fast food themed Halloween costumes surrounded by scattered takeout containers.

Then, in 2024, Harris and company resorted to photo editing to amuse their fans.

The resulting image depicts Burtka dressed up as Elvis Presley, Gideon took on the likeness of a Mardi Gras-like performer, Harper Grace was dressed according to a steampunk theme, while Harris donned a carrot colored wig as he supposedly read his lines from a piece of paper.

According to one user, Harris was imitating Elton John; Gideon, David Bowie, and Harper, Madonna.

The entire performance was framed by a wooden pane, a sign that said mixing table, and a sign that said recording studio in use.

Harris and Burtke revel in the title “coolest parents ever”

Neil Patrick Harris and family dressed as W***y Wonka characters, winning Halloween 2025 with creative costumes outdoors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Neil Patrick Harris sitting on a white bench outdoors holding a dog with another dog beside him, smiling.

The photo dump drew comments like “Omg these are THE best costumes I saw this year!!!”—as they do every year.

“Your family always looks amazing for Halloween, you never disappoint,” echoed another.

But these successful efforts tie into a standout accolade enjoyed by Burtka and Harris.

Speaking to People in 2024, Burtka gushed: “We’re definitely told we’re the coolest parents out of all the friend groups”.

Since they learned their children’s friends’ opinions, the two men have taken the compliment to heart, and as Burtke says, it has become a competitive sport.

Netizens go to Harris’s Instagram every year just for the Halloween posts

Comment about annual Halloween post from a user, related to Neil Patrick Harris and family Halloween win 2025.

Fan expressing excitement for Neil Patrick Harris and family winning Halloween 2025 with creative costumes yearly.

Fan comment praising Neil Patrick Harris and family for their Halloween 2025 win, expressing love for their cinematic universe.

Fan tweet praising Neil Patrick Harris and family for consistently winning Halloween with creative and impressive costumes.

Fan comment expressing excitement and admiration for Neil Patrick Harris and family Halloween 2025 win.

Comment praising Neil Patrick Harris and family for their Halloween 2025 costume inspired by Indiana Jones fandom, expressing love and excitement.

Comment on social media praising Neil Patrick Harris and family for their Halloween 2025 win, with fans showing obsession.

Comment from user hsmart713 saying Happy Halloween with emojis, showing fans obsessed with Neil Patrick Harris family Halloween 2025 win.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising Neil Patrick Harris and family for their Halloween 2025 costume creativity.

Comment saying Yeaaaahh this is hard to beat, expressing admiration for Neil Patrick Harris family Halloween win.

Comment by user nph.burtka expressing excitement and calling the Neil Patrick Harris family Halloween 2025 costume a masterpiece.

