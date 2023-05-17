Neighbor Leaves Trash Can In Front Of Woman’s Garage For 1.5 Years, She Throws It In Her Car And Leaves It At A Dump

Neighborhood disputes can get really trashy. When civil discussions go from polite conversation to slinging insults and even objects, that’s when you know that you’re probably not going to be one of those happily waving and “G’day” saying neighbor pairs.

Reddit user RamenNoodles620 took it one step further by taking an offending neighbor’s trash can, loading it into their car, and dumping it into – you guessed it – an even bigger garbage container.

Talk about taking out the trash!

In today’s story, we have two parties – the original poster (OP), who kept having to move her neighbors’ trash can out of her driveway and the offending neighbors who kept putting it there.

Garbage collectors would occasionally leave the neighbors’ trash can in OP’s driveway, which wouldn’t be a problem on its own. The problem arose when they would just leave it there for 2-3 days at a time, slowly annoying the poster.

It all came to a head when OP wanted to drive somewhere but the bin was in front of her garage again. The poster snapped, loaded that trash can into her car, and just took it to a building site, dumping it into a construction waste container.

In the comments, OP clarified several things about the story.

When it happened at first, she didn’t mind, saying that it’s a minor mistake, but after 1.5 years of the same behavior, her patience had just about run dry. What’s worse is that the trash can would almost always be full of garbage, excess trash placed around it as well, which would lead to it getting blown around by the wind.

Other than that, the other neighbors are nice, helping each other out and shoveling snow for neighbors, knowing that they’ll return the favor.

Ironically enough, OP said that “this is the rare occasion where I wish there was an HOA,” but took the comment back when another commenter pointed out that the HOA would likely be fining her, thinking it’s her garbage can.

Although it’s difficult to say what the sample size is, a FindLaw survey shares the top 5 reasons why neighbor disputes start.

Turns out that the number one cause for neighbor disagreements are noise complaints, followed by issues with pets and animals, then followed by children’s behavior. In spots 4 and 5, we’ve got various complaints about visual appearance, including trash, and, finally, property boundaries.

Nevertheless, a quick search will show you that many people have problems with their neighbors’ trash situations.

People in one Quora thread were consulting a person about what to do if a person is dumping trash in their can, with most saying that it’s likely that their condo’s bylaws have a solution for this situation.

Looking at your bylaws seems like a sound solution to deal with trash issues, but what other courses of action are available to peeps dealing with pain in the butt neighbors?

An interesting thread on the Houzz forums from a whopping 11 years ago (that’s about 30 years in internet years) talks about the issue of a neighbor leaving their bin in front of their house for no readily apparent reason.

Somehow the thread has refused to perish with people occasionally commenting on it until now.

There were various speculations and outlandish suggestions, but the outstanding one was that you should simply go over there and politely talk to them about it, if that doesn’t help, then anything from small claims court to the HOA’s intervention may help.

But a simple word with your neighbors shouldn’t be undervalued as that’s kind of the only way to foster a positive relationship and sense of community with them. I’m being honest – as tempting as it may be to kidnap your neighbors’ trash can, dump it in your car, and destroy it in the woods mobster style, it’s really not the most morally upstanding thing you can do, right?

So leave these solutions only for the most extreme of cases, where you’re not afraid of the bridges you may burn.

The original story collected 3.1k upvotes along with 236 comments. These commenters shared their own ‘trashy’ stories of neighbors and joked that the neighbors got what was coming to them – their trash can was simply blown away by the strong winds. Share your own garbage disputes in the comments below!

The community agreed with the poster’s sentiment and joked about the whole situation

