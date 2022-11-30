Neighbor Drama Ensues As This Woman Won’t Stop Zip-Tying Her Snow Fence To This Man’s Gutter

Some might believe that having a good relationship with your neighbors can only benefit you. Need someone to watch your dog while you’re out? How about your next-door neighbor? Want some company while you drink your coffee? Have you tried knocking on your neighbor’s door? It’s nice to know someone living next to you that you can trust and have a nice conversation with once in a while. But what if they’re not into maintaining a friendly and simple relationship? What if they only care about their own well-being to the point where they start to bother you? In their TikTok account @chrismadison15, which is maintained by stepdad Chris and his stepdaughter Madison, the family shared a situation they had to face with their intrusive neighbor, making their story viral online. What was it all about, you might ask? A snow fence.

Having friendly neighbors is something that a person should consider themselves lucky for

TikTok users Chris and Madison are a stepdad and stepdaughter who use their social media platforms to raise awareness about cancer, creating a project where they put the names of cancer survivors or those who are battling this disease on a bright sticky note, sticking them to a wall and this way creating beautiful and colorful patterns that commemorate these people. While they tend to share interesting and lighthearted content on their TikTok account, recently they started sharing multiple videos about their neighbor who kept bothering them with her snow fence.

TikTok user Chris decided to share how his neighbor tried to zip-tie her snow fence to his gutters

The very first video from the “neighbor saga” that received 32.5M views showed how the family’s neighbor decided she wanted to put up a snow fence and fixed it to their gutters. The man soon noticed what was done and proceeded to cut the fence off, as it is known that the fence could’ve ruined his gutters. The next day he had a talk with the woman who lived nearby and asked her not to zip-tie her fence to his house. While for many, it would seem like a normal thing to ask, the woman didn’t heed his request and proceeded then to pile a bunch of stuff next to the man’s house that would help to keep her fence up.

The woman didn’t listen to multiple warnings from the man to stop putting her snow fence next to his family’s house

The TikToker once again approached the woman and asked her to remove the items that she put next to his house, giving her 2 days to do so, and when she failed to collect them in time, the man once again removed everything himself. This game of moving the fence back and forth took a few days, after which the man and his family noticed something that could have been motion sensors. The man shared that he tried to contact the woman once again when she came and tried to put her stuff and the fence back up on their side, but she ran away from him.

The neighbor decided that since she couldn’t attach the fence to the gutter, she could do it by piling up a bunch of stuff that would hold the fence up

The woman even put motion sensors for movement detection outside

The story reached its peak when the same neighbor decided to call the police on the TikToker and his family because they moved all of her stuff back to her side. However, this didn’t help as the woman came back and placed all of the same items next to their house. After the family once again removed her “junk”, the woman called the State Troopers once again. In his last update video, the man shared that “they told her if she does it again she’s getting arrested for trespassing, we’ll see if that stops her,” also adding in the comments that the police advised her to “put a stake up on her property for that part of the fence.”

The owner of the house didn’t back down from the fight and kept taking the snow fence down

But his opponent is as determined as he is, putting all of her stuff back up against their house

The videos showing the situation gained a lot of attention on TikTok, with many people watching it like a TV show, waiting for more updates. A lot of them were impressed by the man’s patience as well as questioning why the woman does that, speculating that perhaps this way she’s trying to make the family put up a fence between the properties. What are your thoughts on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the questions down below!

This situation went on for a couple of days, the stuff going back up and then being taken down

What is the right thing to do when you encounter devious neighbors who won’t agree to have a discussion and tend to do things their own way? Yahoo! Finance suggests that one of the most important things is to see whether you’re not making your neighbor act the way they do because you’re “the bad neighbor” by blasting music or allowing your pets or kids to go into their property. If that’s not the case, then still try and be friendly and share your concerns with them in a calm and respectful manner. Yelling or threatening someone doesn’t do any good. Another smart step is to document the things that are out of place or damaged, as well as read some rules and make sure you know what your rights are before contacting the homeowners’ association or even authorities.

The man and his family even left a little message on their window for the neighbor to see

The story reached its peak when the woman called the police on the family for taking down her stuff

Despite the police telling the neighbor to remove her stuff, she still left all of the things the way she intended to

After going back and forth with this situation, the woman called the police once again. This time they gave her one more warning before arresting her for trespassing

