Manipulative Lady Stops Paying Guy To Walk Her Dog, Mad As He Rejects Her Baked Treats “Payment”

When neighbors help each other, it serves to maintain an atmosphere of peace and also spreads goodwill among them all. The only issue is that some folks might take advantage of others’ helpfulness so that they can get their own way, which could lead to uncomfortable situations.

This is what a man faced after being hired by his neighbour to walk her dog twice a week and then, later on, being told she was going to start paying him in baked goods. The problem is that when he refused, she totally changed her behavior toward him.

Some people see no problem with taking advantage of the generosity of others

Elderly woman smiling with a golden retriever outdoors, illustrating neighbor dog walking pay challenges in deserts.

The poster shared that his older neighbor asked him to walk her golden retriever twice a week and that she’d pay him $20 for his service

Neighbor dog walking pay issues discussed with baked goods in an apartment complex setting.

Text describing neighbor dog walking pay deserts with $20 offered per walk and regular payments via Venmo.

Elderly woman smiling outdoors while holding wallet, relating to neighbor dog walking pay deserts concept.

The poster enjoyed walking the dog and faced no issues for six weeks, until the woman “forgot” to pay him and handed him homemade cookies instead

Text describing a neighbor dog walking pay situation with homemade cookies and banana bread instead of money.

Text excerpt discussing a conversation about neighbor dog walking pay and payment methods in deserts.

Text excerpt about neighbor dog walking pay deserts discussing transactional friendship phases and organic ingredients value.

Assorted creamy layered desserts in clear containers, highlighting the concept of pay deserts in neighbor dog walking services.

Later on, when the man received another baked treat after walking the dog, he asked the woman for payment, but she tried to play it off and justify her actions

Text excerpt discussing neighbor dog walking pay and expectations about favors versus payment.

Person expressing feelings about neighbor dog walking pay stopping, balancing kindness and fairness in desert community.

Neighbor dog walking pay rates shown on a phone app screen with a payment notification.

The older woman felt that her baking would be a better tradeoff than money, so she got mad when the poster refused to continue walking her dog

As the poster shared, his elderly neighbor once approached him to walk her dog twice a week since she worked late on those days. He immediately agreed to do the service for her since she was willing to pay him $20 per walk, which would help him save more money, and also get some exercise.

Usually, professionals state that a dog walker should charge around $24-34 for a 30-minute service, and that they can adjust their prices according to the type of dog or the level of effort it may require. In this particular case, the man was content with the money his neighbor was giving him since her golden retriever was quite a calm canine.

The problems only began when one day, the older woman didn’t give him the cash and instead handed him a tupperware of homemade cookies. She didn’t explain to him why she had done that, and he also didn’t push the issue because he assumed that she would probably pay him later on.

In situations like this, where clients might “forget” to complete a payment, psychologists explain that it could either be a deliberate choice of theirs or could actually have slipped their mind. Sometimes, this forgetfulness could be spurred on by the psychological discomfort that they might experience at having to part with their money.

Golden retriever neighbor dog yawning while lying in grassy desert during golden hour sunlight.

Image credits: kamchatka / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the man was given baked goods a second time, instead of the cash he was owed, he finally decided to ask the woman why she was doing that. She probably thought that he’d give in to her manipulative tactics and was obviously shocked that he had confronted her about it.

She explained that since she assumed that they had moved past the “transactional phase” of their friendship, he should accept her homemade treats instead. She also tried to justify her actions by saying that the baked goods would probably cost $40 since she was using organic ingredients in them.

According to lawyers, when a person tries to get away without compensating the individual they have hired, it’s important to document their actions so legal help can be taken if needed later on. In case it’s a low-stakes situation like this, the person can talk to their client and figure out why they’re not paying, or else simply stop working for them.

That’s exactly what the man did, as he didn’t want to start a “charity dog walking service,” but obviously, his decision angered his neighbor, who started giving him the cold shoulder. Although it might have severed relations between them, at least she could no longer take advantage of his kindness.

What do you think about this situation, and have you ever had to deal with an entitled person like this? We’d love to hear your perspective and experiences, if any.

