Thrifting is easy, you just walk in for a t-shirt and leave with a traffic light, grass slippers, and a newly found personality trait. To show everyone how it's done, some people even form online communities where they post pictures of their proudest scores.

r/Goodwill_Finds is basically a digital museum of chaos and treasure — part fashion show, part fever dream, and 100% proof that someone's trash really can be your new favorite thing. If you're brave enough to take it home and explain yourself to your partner, that is.