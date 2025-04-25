63 Times Goodwill Surprised People With Their Hidden Gems Or Bizarre Items
Thrifting is easy, you just walk in for a t-shirt and leave with a traffic light, grass slippers, and a newly found personality trait. To show everyone how it's done, some people even form online communities where they post pictures of their proudest scores.
r/Goodwill_Finds is basically a digital museum of chaos and treasure — part fashion show, part fever dream, and 100% proof that someone's trash really can be your new favorite thing. If you're brave enough to take it home and explain yourself to your partner, that is.
This post may include affiliate links.