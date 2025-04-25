Thrifting is easy, you just walk in for a t-shirt and leave with a traffic light, grass slippers, and a newly found personality trait. To show everyone how it's done, some people even form online communities where they post pictures of their proudest scores.

r/Goodwill_Finds is basically a digital museum of chaos and treasure — part fashion show, part fever dream, and 100% proof that someone's trash really can be your new favorite thing. If you're brave enough to take it home and explain yourself to your partner, that is.

#1

I Used To Work At Goodwill And Someone Once Donated A Traffic Light

Traffic light display at Goodwill featuring colorful lights in an unexpected setting, showcasing a unique hidden gem.

photo_inbloom Report

    #2

    He's Learning What It's Like To Be Human Which Is Why He's So Sad

    Bizarre item at Goodwill: oversized plush bear with a human-like body slumped on a chair, surrounded by clothing items.

    Illestintheera Report

    #3

    Left This Lil Cutie Behind

    Framed artwork of a rabbit in a mask pushing a shopping cart, found at Goodwill.

    GillyGooze Report

    #4

    This May Be My Best Goodwill Find. Ever

    Framed drawing of a possum wearing blue shoes on a basketball court, illustrating a hidden gem from Goodwill.

    Supersmaaashley Report

    #5

    This Would Have Been The Best $8 I Would Have Spent That Day

    Blue vest and pants with colorful fish embroidery, found as a hidden gem at Goodwill.

    Stunning-Remote9489 Report

    #6

    Scored This Full Set For $60

    Retro Coca-Cola table and red chairs in a sunlit patio, a hidden gem find at Goodwill.

    Whatsfordinner05 Report

    #7

    Who’s Baby Is This???

    Goodwill hidden gem: a hand holds a mug with a baby's photo, shelves of ceramics in the background.

    strwbryangel444 Report

    #8

    Best Find Lmao

    Framed bizarre artwork from Goodwill featuring surprised figures and a cat at a dinner table on a grid wall.

    AzureVice Report

    #9

    I Found A US Made, 100% Camel Hair Coat Today For $6.99

    Person wearing a tan blazer and a graphic t-shirt with "Haiti" text, showcasing a hidden gem found at Goodwill.

    Grizzlybehrz Report

    #10

    $45 For A Smeg?! My Lucky Day

    Goodwill find: Smeg coffee maker priced at $44.99 on a kitchen counter, showcasing a surprising hidden gem.

    ZeFronk93 Report

    #11

    $349.99 Lamp At Goodwill

    Ornate vintage lamp with intricate details, a surprising Goodwill gem, displayed on a store counter near assorted items.

    wildworldwildchild Report

    #12

    Not Sure I Can Leave It

    Golden shorts vase on a thrift store shelf, a hidden gem at Goodwill.

    MoonMuse369 Report

    #13

    Walnut Bowl. Literally Made Of Walnuts

    A decorative bowl made from metal chains, a hidden gem found at Goodwill, placed on a wooden table.

    jasonsan3 Report

    #14

    A Pizza Eyeshadow Palette In Case You Ever Need Ham Colored Eyes

    Goodwill hidden gem: A makeup palette in pizza box design with vibrant colors named after pizza toppings.

    KingSmall Report

    #15

    Ohh Yeah!

    Smiling face jug found as a hidden gem at Goodwill, placed on a wooden table.

    killerqueen1984 Report

    #16

    Feeling The Grass Under Your Feet

    Grass flip-flops among shoes on a Goodwill shelf, showcasing a bizarre hidden gem find.

    urped Report

    #17

    Thankful For The Goodwill Employee Who Priced This At $4

    Ornate, iridescent lantern found at Goodwill, showcasing unique design and colorful reflections in a living room.

    ThriftAndWhisk Report

    #18

    Pressed Flowers Framed Found At My Local Goodwill

    Ornate gold-framed floral artwork, a hidden gem discovered at Goodwill.

    flashgibson21 Report

    #19

    Half Of A Windex!

    Goodwill hidden gem: a Windex bottle priced at $0.99, showcasing unexpected thrift store finds.

    picklespears42 Report

    #20

    I Don’t Know Why I Love It So Much!!!

    Taxidermy wolf figure found as a bizarre item in Goodwill, placed on a car seat in the sunlight.

    atxgorman Report

    #21

    America F Yeah!

    Man in mirror wearing a red, white, and blue jacket, found as a hidden gem at Goodwill, with jeans and a cap.

    MIKE11481 Report

    #22

    Unhinged Find At The Goodwill Today

    Kombucha SCOBY pack found at Goodwill, a hidden gem for making homemade kombucha with sweet tea.

    Significant-Walk-869 Report

    #23

    My Biggest Regret Is Not Getting It

    Unusual painting found at Goodwill featuring two clowns sitting among clouds with faces, priced at $7.49.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    Had To Share This From Today

    Goodwill find: unique shirt featuring a collage of a mustached man's portraits in various poses, held up in a store.

    Alternative_Act_1578 Report

    #25

    Huh

    Goodwill hidden gem: a black sign with white text "Thank Heaven For Little Girls" displayed on a shelf with various items.

    danijoy14 Report

    #26

    Roommate Found A Vintage Wedding Dress For $40, The Kicker Is That It Fits Her Perfectly!

    Person in an elaborate vintage white wedding dress found at Goodwill.

    arthurwalton Report

    #27

    They Had To Know. It Smelled Horrible

    A colorful glass item found at Goodwill, showcasing a hidden gem among vases on a store shelf.

    Jealous_Welcome_9613 Report

    #28

    Found At Goodwill

    Unique dress found at Goodwill, featuring both blue-black and white-gold halves, among various clothing items.

    Cooziecuzzinz Report

    #29

    Uniquely Amazing Shoes!!

    Sneaker with a unique art design, found as a hidden gem at Goodwill.

    lilwitchling1226 Report

    #30

    I'm Trying To Figure Out Why This Would Be $25 At Goodwill. Any Ideas?

    Hand holding a rock with a $24.99 price tag from Goodwill, showcasing a hidden gem in a shopping cart.

    Hippiedippie22 Report

    #31

    Went To Goodwill Decked Out, And Found A Matching Lap Desk With A Cushion For Like 5 Bucks

    Person wearing vibrant cartoon outfit outside Goodwill, showcasing a hidden gem find.

    TopaztheLycanroc Report

    #32

    No Words For This “Masterpiece” I Found Today

    Framed artwork of muscular figures reading, a bizarre item found at Goodwill, showcasing hidden gems and unique finds.

    chubbydumpling394 Report

    #33

    Found At Baton Rouge Goodwill-I Think It’s Handmade

    Patchwork quilt on a patio, an unexpected Goodwill gem with colorful rectangular patches and orange trim.

    No-Manager1527 Report

    #34

    Goodwill Came Thru Today. $19.99

    Breville espresso machine found at Goodwill, a hidden gem on display with controls and steam wand visible.

    iknowjake Report

    #35

    They Married Into What Exactly??

    Quirky glassware gem found at Goodwill featuring "I Married into this" and a wolf silhouette.

    moodwich Report

    #36

    I Had Been Eyeing This Exact Pair On Ebay For Over A Year And I Found Them At Goodwill For 9 Dollars In My Size! They Were 100 On Ebay

    Vintage Nike high tops discovered at Goodwill, showcasing unique style and hidden gems appeal.

    msdeeds123 Report

    #37

    Found This Gem!

    Stanley vacuum bottle in box, a thrift store gem found at Goodwill, resting on a brown sofa.

    Logurtman Report

    #38

    Found This Coffee Mug

    A mug featuring a selfie of a person in a fur coat with text reading, "But S**t it was 99 cents," a hidden gem from Goodwill.

    Cultural-Milk3544 Report

    #39

    Genuine Leather Harley Davidson Jacket For 10 Dollars

    Black leather jacket with silver zippers found as a hidden gem at Goodwill, placed on a beige chair.

    uniquewrte Report

    #40

    Pop Up Hot Dog Toaster

    Oscar Mayer pop-up hot dog toaster found at Goodwill, featuring quirky design for cooking hot dogs.

    twodifferentnames Report

    #41

    Almost $400 Wagon I Got For $30. My Dog Has No Idea The Adventures She’s In For

    Blue and gray bike trailer at Goodwill, a hidden gem find.

    eeconnor Report

    #42

    I Think Ill Regret Not Buying This Forever

    Unique shark lamp base found at Goodwill, featuring an open mouth design on a store shelf.

    feelinwooozy Report

    #43

    This Tie Still Had The Original Tag On It. That Means It's Probably Never Been Worn And I Got One Of The Best Thrifting Deals Ever!

    Goodwill finds: a patterned Jos. A. Bank tie with original $84.50 tag next to a $1.99 thrift store price tag.

    FantasyBeach Report

    #44

    Should Have Purchased

    A portrait of a person holding a cat, found as a hidden gem at Goodwill, surrounded by various knick-knacks.

    eggsiebacon Report

    #45

    New Favorite Find

    Framed embroidery found at Goodwill with humorous text and apple design.

    disposable_thinking_ Report

    #46

    Take Your Protein Pills And Put Your Helmet On (And This Banging Jacket)

    Goodwill hidden gem: a unique jacket with an unusual print featuring various figures on display in the store.

    NikolaTes Report

    #47

    I Passed These Up

    Unique denim jeans with detachable leg sections found at Goodwill.

    heyitsmejomomma Report

    #48

    90s Perfection

    Tennis-themed teddy bear framed picture with a rainbow headband, found as a hidden gem at Goodwill.

    ImAGuyNamedJade Report

    #49

    You Matter. I Feel Weak. But I Know I’m Strong. ✊🏻 $6

    Tie-dye hoodie with motivational phrases, a hidden gem from Goodwill.

    timdmoss Report

    #50

    My Wife Just Sent Me This Find

    A marble ball with an eye illustration, a unique Goodwill find on a speckled surface.

    wildwildwaste Report

    #51

    Scored Brain Anatomy Glass Coasters For 7$

    Stacked brain model on display, a hidden gems item found at Goodwill, sparking curiosity and surprise.

    Hour-Consideration79 Report

    #52

    How?? This Cheap Tin Container Is $1 @ Every Dollar Store.🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

    Goodwill find: metal "Flowers & Garden" container with price tag visible.

    Worth-Net-5729 Report

    #53

    Another Goodwill Find 🍄

    Colorful mushroom sculpture from Goodwill, featuring red, blue, and orange mushrooms surrounded by pink flowers and green leaves.

    flashgibson21 Report

    #54

    Church Pews At Goodwill

    Pews displayed in a Goodwill store aisle with bookshelves in the background, showcasing unique hidden gems.

    Lazy-Needleworker408 Report

    #55

    I Love It 🧡🤎💛

    A colorful zigzag knit blanket found as a hidden gem at Goodwill, featuring orange, yellow, and brown patterns on a striped background.

    geezkelz007 Report

    #56

    Love At 1st Sight

    Illuminated vintage globe on a wooden stand, a hidden gem found at Goodwill.

    Fantastic_Ice1932 Report

    #57

    Holy Smokes, You Can’t Give These Precious Moments Things Away

    Goodwill hidden gems: ceramic figurines and vase with price tags on a store shelf.

    ToniBee63 Report

    #58

    I Don't Know What This Is But My Gut Was Telling Me To Buy It For $22.50

    Unusual vintage plastic mold found at Goodwill, resembling a cupcake liner.

    Renegaines Report

    #59

    Dammit Doll

    Floral Dammit Doll with humorous tag from Goodwill's hidden gems collection.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Who Even Bought This To Begin With

    Humorous "Live Fart Laugh" sign found at Goodwill, surrounded by decorative items on a metal shelf.

    skrillexbaby101 Report

    #61

    Pigeon Painting

    Pigeon reading a book titled "Pooping on People" in a collection of thrift store hidden gems.

    master_mom Report

    #62

    Found At A Goodwill In Dallas ❤️

    Person in a mirror selfie wearing a fitted red dress and metallic heels, showcasing a Goodwill hidden gem find.

    TellieFlynn Report

    #63

    Found A Time Capsule

    Goodwill find: colorful water bottle with quirky stickers on a store shelf.

    thisshitisbananas_ Report

