Entitled Guy Thinks He Can Snag A Snow-Free Parking Spot, Mad As Neighbor Won’t Move His Car For Him

When the heavens want to punish someone for something, they often simply send them entitled and toxic neighbors. When they want to reward a person, they can also send terrible folks next door – but they can also generously bestow self-confidence, firmness, and the desire to defend one’s own boundaries.

The story we’ll tell you today, from the user u/yallcat, happened a few days ago when the author had to dig his car out of the snow, and a cunning neighbor tried to take advantage of it. But, as it often happens, to no avail. However, let’s just go on reading together.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes people just mask their cunning plans with courtesy, and it’s really difficult to stand your personal boundaries in such a case

Man shoveling snow off a car, trying to secure a snow-free parking spot while frustrated at neighbor's parked vehicle.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post recently paid the neighboring teenager for digging his car out of the snow, and then got a note on a windshield from his neighbor

Text post about a dispute over snow-free parking spot, with a neighbor refusing to move his car.

Note left on windshield from entitled guy upset about snow-free parking spot and neighbor not moving car.

Text explaining a guy expecting a snow-free parking spot while neighbor refuses to move his car for him.

Parking ticket placed under windshield wiper on a car in a snow-free parking spot dispute between neighbors.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

That guy asked the author to let him know when he was going to drive out, so that he could occupy his shoveled parking place

Note explaining a car battery failure after sitting idle in the cold, causing issues with snow-free parking spot access.

Entitled guy frustrated over neighbor’s parked car blocking access to a snow-free parking spot on a cold winter day.

Man with jump-starter tries to get car running while neighbor shovels snow, refusing to move vehicle for a snow-free parking spot.

Entitled guy confronting neighbor over snow-free parking spot, frustrated car won’t be moved despite snow blocking spot.

Text showing a guy explaining why his car wouldn’t start and his jumper had to be charged overnight before moving it.

Screenshot of a text message describing an entitled guy upset about a snow-free parking spot and neighbor not moving car.

Man in green jacket looks frustrated outside in falling snow near parked cars in a snowy parking spot dispute.

Image credits: sviatkovskyi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, the author never drove out for the subsequent two days, mostly because the car battery was empty

Alt text: Man frustrated over snow-covered parking spot as neighbor refuses to move car for a snow-free space.

Text about an entitled guy’s struggle over a snow-free parking spot and neighbor refusing to move car.

Text explaining a car with a dead battery from Friday night until Sunday morning, related to snow-free parking spot dispute.

Alt text: Man frustrated over snow-free parking spot as neighbor refuses to move car during winter conflict.

Text showing a note about an aggressive encounter related to moving a car, reflecting entitled guy and snow-free parking spot conflict.

Text about a man frustrated by neighborhood snow parking etiquette after a neighbor refuses to move his car.

Image credits: yallcat

So when the author finally got to his car, he got called out by the grumpy neighbor for being “weird”

The Original poster (OP) lives in Brooklyn, and after a recent snowfall, his car was literally buried under snow. Our hero wasn’t upset and paid a neighboring teenager to dig his car out of the snow. Literally the next day, a note from a neighbor appeared on the car’s windshield, asking to be notified when he was leaving.

At the time, the neighbor’s car resembled just a large snowdrift, so the guy obviously wanted to profit from someone else’s work (and payment), leaving our hero a snow-covered spot upon his return. But the author never left – neither that day nor the next. The problem was that the car’s battery was empty, and the jump starter also needed recharging.

It wasn’t until the weekend, when the jump starter was fully charged, that the author left the house and went to start the car. The neighbor was digging in the snow near his car with a shovel, and when the author approached, he confronted him for allegedly not warning him as requested. The author’s reasonable objections that he had never left were to no avail.

The neighbor then left, muttering something like “weird, man, weird,” while the original poster was left starting his car and wondering why he’d just gotten called out. Despite the fact that not only did he owe the neighbor nothing, but he literally didn’t violate his neighbor’s request – he never left at all. So the OP decided to take this online, seeking some advice.

Man in a winter jacket opening car door in snowy parking lot, frustrated about snow-free parking spot dispute.

Image credits: Dionisvero / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Yes, maintaining good (or at least neutral) relationships with neighbors is very important for anyone, regardless of whether you’re a tenant or a homeowner. But does this mean you have to compromise your personal boundaries for the sake of these good relationships? The experts here unanimously agree – absolutely not!

Experts believe that being more accessible to neighbors and more willing to accommodate their requests can significantly improve relationships. For example, this article at Cru notes that it’s crucial to meet neighbors’ ideas, be generous and resourceful – this actually creates that very friendly atmosphere in the community. But where is the fine line between common courtesy and violating personal boundaries?

According to the author of this article at Thrive Global, if someone crosses your boundaries, there’s no convenient solution. In other words, you’ll either experience short-term discomfort while standing up for yourself, or you’ll be doomed to a permanent vicious cycle that leaves you with anger and resentment. So, by and large, the original poster in this situation truly took the right way.

Well, the opinions in the comments were divided. Some believed that sending a short text is simply a courtesy and nothing more. However, most responders wrote that the neighbor was wrong to try to take advantage of someone else’s efforts – and so the author acted absolutely correctly. So what’s your opinion on this situation? Please feel free to share your ideas in the comments below.

Most commenters, meanwhile, sided with the author, claiming that the guy just had a cunning plan to occupy his parking space

Text conversation about entitled guy trying to snag a snow-free parking spot while neighbor refuses to move car.

Online discussion about an entitled guy frustrated over a snow-free parking spot and uncooperative neighbor’s parked car.

Text conversation discussing an entitled guy upset about a snow-free parking spot and a neighbor refusing to move.

Commenters debating the size of a jumper box while discussing entitlement over a snow-free parking spot conflict.

Entitled guy frustrated over snow-free parking spot as neighbor refuses to move car or respond to texts

Screenshot of online comment discussing an entitled guy frustrated over snow-free parking spot and neighbor not moving car.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a frustrated neighbor over a snow-free parking spot dispute.

Reddit comment discussing entitled guy upset over neighbor not moving car to create snow-free parking spot.

Text comment about entitled guy upset that neighbor won't move car, discussing snow-free parking spot dispute.

Comment explaining that a neighbor refuses to move his car, leaving an entitled guy frustrated over a snow-free parking spot.

Reddit user discusses entitled guy frustrated over snow-free parking spot and neighbor refusing to move car during winter.

Alt text: Reddit comment about snow-free parking spot etiquette and conflicts over saving parking spaces in Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

Comment on social platform with username His_GoddessLove stating, "NTA he's lazy and rude. You owe him nothing."