Petty Neighbor Calls The Police Over A Few Fallen Leaves, Gets Into Trouble Himself

ADVERTISEMENT

In a perfect world, everyone would follow the golden rule, encouraging people to treat others how they want to be treated. But in reality, there’s always someone petty ready to ruin one’s day.

Redditor u/joeyfine shared that his friend’s neighbor was one of such people. He called the police on the OP’s friend because of a few fallen leaves. But little did he know that his actions would come back to hurt him, as petty people often get petty revenge.

Some neighbors are needlessly petty

Image credits: serhiibobyk (not the actual photo)

This person’s neighbor called the police on him because of a handful of fallen leaves

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jacky Lam (not the actual photo)

Image source: joeyfine

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts in the comments, the OP replied to some of them

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT