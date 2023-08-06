I started needle felting around 2017 after a trip to Vancouver in Canada. I visited Granville Island Market where I met a needle felt artist – I was amazed by her work. I instantly knew it was something I wanted to try.

When I got back, I watched a bunch of YouTube tutorials and tried out a ton of different-sized needles and fibers until I found what worked for me. I mainly made pet portraits for friends and family in the beginning, both 2D and 3D. Then during lockdown, I was furloughed from work and found myself with lots of time to really experiment and have fun with it.

I take a lot of inspiration from my childhood, I’m a '90s kid, so have a particular love of that era – it was a weird time full of creeps like Mr. Blobby, Barney, and the Teletubbies. I'm also a huge fan of artist Mark Ryden, and I take a lot of inspiration from his cute but slightly creepy paintings.

