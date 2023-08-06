I Felt Kitsch: My 43 Needle Felted Creatures From Your Cutest Nightmares
I started needle felting around 2017 after a trip to Vancouver in Canada. I visited Granville Island Market where I met a needle felt artist – I was amazed by her work. I instantly knew it was something I wanted to try.
When I got back, I watched a bunch of YouTube tutorials and tried out a ton of different-sized needles and fibers until I found what worked for me. I mainly made pet portraits for friends and family in the beginning, both 2D and 3D. Then during lockdown, I was furloughed from work and found myself with lots of time to really experiment and have fun with it.
I take a lot of inspiration from my childhood, I’m a '90s kid, so have a particular love of that era – it was a weird time full of creeps like Mr. Blobby, Barney, and the Teletubbies. I'm also a huge fan of artist Mark Ryden, and I take a lot of inspiration from his cute but slightly creepy paintings.
More info: Instagram | ifeltkitsch.com
Barbie-Q Barbie
The majority of my doll heads come from car boot sales and charity shops. I’ve also found a couple of lost dolls out in the street or in the park while walking my dog – I will admit that I’ve taken a couple out of the bins behind the back of a charity shop... I love the idea of rescuing them and giving them a new lease of life.
Lots of my followers comment that they look much happier in their new bodies. When I choose a head to work with, I very rarely have a plan for what I’m going to make. Instead, I just start felting and let the face decide!
I absolutely adore these little odd balls! It’s very club kid. Well done you. You’re very talented x
