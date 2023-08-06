I started needle felting around 2017 after a trip to Vancouver in Canada. I visited Granville Island Market where I met a needle felt artist – I was amazed by her work. I instantly knew it was something I wanted to try.

When I got back, I watched a bunch of YouTube tutorials and tried out a ton of different-sized needles and fibers until I found what worked for me. I mainly made pet portraits for friends and family in the beginning, both 2D and 3D. Then during lockdown, I was furloughed from work and found myself with lots of time to really experiment and have fun with it.

I take a lot of inspiration from my childhood, I’m a '90s kid, so have a particular love of that era – it was a weird time full of creeps like Mr. Blobby, Barney, and the Teletubbies. I'm also a huge fan of artist Mark Ryden, and I take a lot of inspiration from his cute but slightly creepy paintings.

More info: Instagram

#1

Barbie-Q Barbie

5
Amy Coleslaw
The majority of my doll heads come from car boot sales and charity shops. I’ve also found a couple of lost dolls out in the street or in the park while walking my dog – I will admit that I’ve taken a couple out of the bins behind the back of a charity shop... I love the idea of rescuing them and giving them a new lease of life.

Lots of my followers comment that they look much happier in their new bodies. When I choose a head to work with, I very rarely have a plan for what I’m going to make. Instead, I just start felting and let the face decide!

#2

5
Amy Coleslaw
#3

Cow Barbie

4
Amy Coleslaw
#4

4
Amy Coleslaw
#5

4
Amy Coleslaw
#6

4
Amy Coleslaw
#7

4
Amy Coleslaw
#8

4
Amy Coleslaw
#9

4
Amy Coleslaw
#10

3 Headed Barbie Dinosaur

3
Amy Coleslaw
#11

Giraffe Barbie

3
Amy Coleslaw
#12

Marshmallow Barbie

3
Amy Coleslaw
#13

Teletubbie Apples

3
Amy Coleslaw
#14

Bigfoot Barbie

3
Amy Coleslaw
#15

Green Bigfoot Barbie

3
Amy Coleslaw
#16

Cloud Baby

2
Amy Coleslaw
#17

Octo Troll

2
Amy Coleslaw
#18

Cow Slug

2
Amy Coleslaw
#19

2
Amy Coleslaw
#20

2
Amy Coleslaw
#21

2
Amy Coleslaw
#22

2
Amy Coleslaw
#23

2
Amy Coleslaw
#24

2
Amy Coleslaw
#25

2
Amy Coleslaw
#26

2
Amy Coleslaw
#27

Banana Troll

1
Amy Coleslaw
#28

Grapes

1
Amy Coleslaw
#29

Sindy Centaur

1
Amy Coleslaw
#30

Baby Apple

1
Amy Coleslaw
#31

Octo-Barbie

1
Amy Coleslaw
#32

Sweet Corn Barbie

1
Amy Coleslaw
#33

Cherries

1
Amy Coleslaw
#34

Pink Cloud Baby

1
Amy Coleslaw
#35

3 Headed Bear

1
Amy Coleslaw
#36

1
Amy Coleslaw
#37

1
Amy Coleslaw
#38

4 Scoop Barbie Ice Cream

0
Amy Coleslaw
#39

Baby Grub

0
Amy Coleslaw
#40

Hand Baby

0
Amy Coleslaw
#41

Foot Baby

0
Amy Coleslaw
#42

Grub

0
Amy Coleslaw
#43

Worm Baby

0
Amy Coleslaw
