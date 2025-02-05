ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

We all have things that make us uneasy—whether it’s deep water, tight spaces, or even clowns (yep, that’s an actual fear!). But what about the things that bring us joy? Some people love books, the sound of rain, or even the nostalgia of collecting old coins. From the spine-chilling to the heartwarming, our fears and loves can reveal a lot about us. This trivia quiz is all about exploring those little quirks—phobias that send shivers down our spines and philias that make us light up.

Think you’re up for the challenge? Let’s find out! 👀

RELATED:

Image credits: Nothing Ahead