25 Mythical Creatures That Ruled Stories For Centuries: Identify Them All In This Quiz
Trolls, unicorns, gorgons, banshees – these and other mythical creatures have been part of stories for centuries. Some of them are magical. Some are scary. And others are just really weird. You’ve probably heard of a few in books, movies, or old legends.
This 25-question quiz is all about these ancient, legendary, and sometimes even terrifying mythical creatures from around the globe.
Think you can uncover them all? Let’s see! 🔍
Image credits: Wolfgang Weiser
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 25
|
|
|
/ 25
|
32
0