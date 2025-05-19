25 Mythical Creatures That Ruled Stories For Centuries: Identify Them All In This Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Trolls, unicorns, gorgons, banshees – these and other mythical creatures have been part of stories for centuries. Some of them are magical. Some are scary. And others are just really weird. You’ve probably heard of a few in books, movies, or old legends.

This 25-question quiz is all about these ancient, legendary, and sometimes even terrifying mythical creatures from around the globe.

Think you can uncover them all? Let’s see! 🔍

Image credits: Wolfgang Weiser