ADVERTISEMENT

Enter my world, the world of Julia Kempa, a 25-year-old master of hyperrealistic art. My canvas serves as a window into the enigmatic realm of human obsessions and the shadowy corners of the psyche.

Through meticulous detail and a passion for portraying emotions authentically, I create art that sparks conversations about our inner shadows. With every stroke, she strives to bridge the gap between art and understanding, inviting others to explore the depths of human nature alongside them.

For me, the entire painting process resembles a meditation. I work carefully through small areas at a time, trying to accurately depict the tiniest details. The choice of butterflies and moths isn’t arbitrary; it symbolizes transformation, beauty, and the transient nature of the moment. Through hyperrealistic renditions, I capture not only the physical essence of these creatures but also the metaphorical significance they carry.

More info: Facebook

Painting process of “Metamorphosis”

For me, hyperrealistic painting serves as a reflection of our times—a visual commentary on our obsession with appearances, the allure of perfection, and the relentless pursuit of what’s deemed ‘real.’ It prompts introspection into our own perceptions, biases, and the dichotomy between the visible and the concealed.

It isn’t just about portraying subjects with stunning accuracy; it’s an exploration of truth, perception, and the enigmatic nature of reality—an invitation to journey beyond what we see and embrace the nuanced beauty of existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detail of “Metamorphosis”

Progress

“Metamorphosis” 66 x 55.1 oil on canvas, 2020

“Chameleon” in process

Chameleon, oil on canvas, 100×80, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“The flavor of obsession” and „Beyond closeness” together, oil on canvas, 120x130cm, 2022

Details

“Source” on the easel

Source oil on canvas, 50x70cm, 2020

“Symbiosis” in the process

Symbiosis, Charcoal on paper, 115 x 95cm, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Resurface, oil on canvas, 40x50cm, 2020