#3 There's A Town In Florida Where People Intentionally Dismember Themselves In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the Florida Panhandle was responsible for two-thirds of all loss of limb accident claims in the U.S. This was largely due to one place: Vernon, Florida, unofficially known as Nub City.

Residents learned that if they took out a life insurance policy with an accident dismemberment clause and lost, for example, both legs or both arms, or an arm and a leg, they would receive the full insurance pay-out.

One man took out 30 insurance policies and received a million-dollar pay-out. No one could be convicted of fraud because jurors found it really hard to believe that anyone would cut off their own limbs for insurance money.



#4 This Is A Tree That Has Been Struck By Lightning And Exposed Its Vascular System. Nature Is Very Complex. A Tree's Vascular System Carries Water And Minerals From The Roots To The Leaves

#5 This Gecko Has Been Trapped In Amber For 54 Million Years

#6 Mme Abomah Was Known As The Amazon And The African Giantess. She Was Once The World`s Tallest And Most Beautiful Lady In The Late 1800s And Early 1900s. In The Early 1900`s She Traveled All Over The World As The Tallest Woman. She Stood Over 8 Feet And Could Easily Support The Weight Of A Man

5500-Year-Old Honey! Basically, Honey Never Expires

Honey has an incredibly long shelf life. Honey's unique chemical composition, with its low water content and acidity, makes it difficult for bacteria and other microorganisms to grow. This is why honey was a popular food preservation method in many ancient cultures.



In 2019, archaeologists discovered a set of ceramic jars in the country of Georgia that contained what is believed to be the world's oldest known honey. The jars were found in the tomb of a noblewoman and were estimated to be about 5,500 years old. The honey was analyzed and found to be still edible, though it had crystallized over time. This discovery provides valuable insight into the ancient practice of beekeeping and honey production, as well as the diets and customs of people in the Caucasus region during the Bronze Age.



Basically, honey never expires.

#10 Poon Lim, The Longest Time A Person Has Ever Survived At Sea On A Life Boat Poon Lim was a Chinese sailor who was working as a steward on board the British merchant ship SS Benlomond during World War II. On November 23, 1942, while the ship was en route from Cape Town, South Africa, to Paramaribo, Suriname, it was torpedoed by a German U-boat. Poon Lim managed to grab an 8 square foot wooden raft before the ship sank and used it as a survival tool for the next 133 days.

During his ordeal, Poon Lim faced extreme weather conditions, hunger, thirst, and the constant threat of shark attacks. He had to resort to desperate measures to survive, including drinking the blood of turtles and fish that he caught with his bare hands. He also used a fishing line made from the threads of his shirt to catch more fish.

At one point, Poon Lim encountered a shark that he managed to kill by hitting it repeatedly with a jug of water. He then used the shark's liver and blood as a source of food and hydration. Despite the incredible difficulties he faced, Poon Lim managed to keep his spirits up by singing and talking to himself, and he even managed to keep track of the passing days by marking the raft with notches.

On April 5, 1943, Poon Lim was finally rescued by a Brazilian fishing boat, after drifting for more than four months at sea. He was weak and emaciated but miraculously still alive.



#12 Imagine Sleeping Your Life Away. There’s A Man In India Who Sleeps For 300 Days Out Of The Year. 42-Year-Old Purkharam, Has A Rare Disorder Called Axis Hypersomnia

#13 A Very Old Skeleton Was Found In A Cave In Cheddar, England. People Called Him "Cheddar Man". Scientists Tested His Dna And Found That Someone Who Is Alive Today And Lives About Half A Mile Away Is Related To Him In 1903, researchers were digging in a cave in Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, in the UK. They found a surprising thing: the skeleton of a human who lived around 9,000 years ago. This person is one of the oldest modern humans ever found in Britain.

The discovery happened by accident while they were fixing the drainage in the popular tourist cave called Gough's Cave.

Cheddar Man lived a long time ago, during a period called the Mesolithic, which was about 9,000 years ago. He was most likely a hunter-gatherer and probably died in his twenties. He was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Scientists used advanced technology to recreate what Cheddar Man's face, skin color, eye color, and hair texture might have looked like.

By studying the genetic material taken from one of Cheddar Man's teeth, scientists were able to find a retired history teacher named Adrian Targett who is directly related to him. They discovered that Targett's family has lived in the Cheddar Gorge area for about 9,000 years. The genes that connect them are passed down from mothers to their daughters through something called mitochondrial DNA, which comes from the egg.

To put it simply, Adrian Targett and Cheddar Man share a common female ancestor in their family tree.



#14 A Roller Coaster You Ride Only Once, Because It’s Designed To Kill You. Called The “Euthanasia Roller Coaster” Its Designed to be used by those who are terminally ill, it's a coaster that, if built, could only be enjoyed once. It was conceived in 2010 by Juiljonas Urbonas, It is meant to take lives Quote, “with elegance and Euphoria.” It takes 24 passengers up to a height of 1,674ft than drops them down at a speed of 220mph where they go through a series of loops keeping you under 10g force for 60 seconds. The passengers will die from prolonged Cerebral hypoxia which is the insufficient supply of oxygen to the brain. This Coaster has never been built and is only a concept envisioned by Juiljonas Urbonas a Lithuanian artist, who actually built a scaled down version.



#16 The Huaorani Tribe, Also Known As Waorani Or Waos, Is An Indigenous Group Residing In Eastern Ecuador Within The Amazon Rainforest This isolated tribe, consisting of approximately 4,000 members, has a unique cultural and linguistic heritage. Their language is distinct and unrelated to any other known tongue, including Quechua, which is commonly spoken in Ecuador.

Due to their longstanding practice of tree climbing, a crucial skill for their way of life, the Huaorani people have experienced physical adaptations in their feet. The tribe primarily relies on hunting monkeys and other small game using spears and blow guns as a major food source. The combination of a limited gene pool, constant exposure to the challenging environment, and the necessity of climbing trees has resulted in the flattening of their feet. Some individuals within the tribe even exhibit the presence of six toes on each foot and six functional fingers on each hand. Interestingly, the structure of their feet undergoes changes over time, starting with straight toes at birth.

It is worth noting that the Huaorani tribe is not the sole example of human adaptation to specific environments. Certain tribes in Malaysia, for instance, have developed the ability to stay submerged underwater for extended periods to fish for pearls. Their lungs have evolved to process oxygen more efficiently in order to support this activity.

Moreover, the emergence of white skin in early humans who migrated to northern Europe can be attributed to the reduced sunlight in that region. White skin has a greater capacity to absorb vitamin D compared to dark skin, thus facilitating its production despite the limited sunlight.

In general, human feet may gradually become flatter over time when exposed to comparable environments, as the toes tend to spread out to provide enhanced grip and balance.



#17 The Legend Surrounding The Death And Burial Of Genghis Khan, The Founder Of The Mongol Empire, Suggests That His Funeral Escort Killed Anyone Or Anything That Crossed Their Path In Order To Conceal The Location Of His Final Resting Place The legend surrounding the death and burial of Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol Empire, suggests that his funeral escort killed anyone or anything that crossed their path in order to conceal the location of his final resting place. It is said that Genghis Khan was buried with immense riches, and the location of his tomb was kept a closely guarded secret.

According to the legend, after the tomb was completed, the slaves who built it were massacred to ensure that the location of the tomb would remain a secret. The soldiers who killed the slaves were then also killed to eliminate any potential witnesses. This extreme measure was reportedly taken to prevent anyone from discovering the location of Genghis Khan's tomb and stealing its contents.

It's worth noting that this legend is just one of many surrounding Genghis Khan's life and death. The actual circumstances of his burial and the fate of those involved in its construction are not definitively known.



#18 The Amazing Praying Mantis Embedded In This Precious Amber, Just Over A Couple Of Centimetres, Has Been Preserved, Resisting Time, For More Than 30 Million Years

#19 On November 12, 1833, There Was A Meteor Shower So Intense That It Was Possible To See Up To 100,000 Meteors Crossing The Sky Every Hour. At The Time, Many Thought It Was The End Of The World, So Much So That It Inspired This Woodcut By Adolf Vollmy

#22 Annelise Michel Began Blacking Out At School, She Would Soon Start Convulsing, Vomiting And Eating Her Own Hands And Drinking Her Own Urine. She Underwent 67 Exorcisms And Died In 1976 This story directly inspired the 2005 film "The exorcism of Emily Rose". Doctors in court during a trial about her neglectful death came to the conclusion she suffered from Grand Mal Epilepsy and Psychosis. Her devout catholic family thought otherwise and went along with the exorcisms. Near death she weighed only 67 pounds.



#23 The Medieval Eltz Castle Located In Wierschem, Germany, Has Been Owned And Occupied By The Same Family For Over 850 Years, 33 Generations To Be Exact

#24 The Inventor Of Vaseline, Robert Chesebrough, Was Such A Firm Believer In Its Medicinal Properties That He Claimed To Have Eaten A Spoonful Of It A Day. During A Bout Of Pleurisy In His 50s, He Ordered His Nurse To Cover Him From Head To Toe In The Substance, And Soon Recovered

#25 Wistman's Wood In England Is An Age-Old Forest That Has Been Allowed To Grow Naturally Without Human Intervention Or The Influence Of Large Animals Wistman's Wood is a unique and ancient woodland located in Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England. The wood is primarily composed of stunted and gnarled oak trees, some of which are believed to be over 500 years old. The oaks are often draped in dense mosses and lichens, giving the woodland a mystical, fairy-tale-like atmosphere. In addition to oaks, other species of trees and shrubs such as rowans, holly, and hazel can also be found in this woodland.

Yes, Wistman's Wood is home to a variety of wildlife and animals. Some of the animals that can be found in the woodland include birds such as the Eurasian Sparrowhawk, Tawny Owl, and Pied Flycatcher. The woodland is also home to mammals such as the Greater Horseshoe Bat, the Wood Mouse, and the Stoat. In addition, various species of insects, spiders, and other invertebrates are found in the woodland, including the Wistman's Wood White butterfly, which is named after the woodland. Overall, Wistman's Wood supports a diverse and unique ecosystem that is important for the conservation of biodiversity in the area.



#26 Raymond Theodore Robinson Was A Disfigured American Man Whose Years Of Nighttime Walks Made Him Into A Figure Of Urban Legend In Western Pennsylvania Raymond Theodore Robinson was a disfigured American man whose years of nighttime walks made him into a figure of urban legend in western Pennsylvania.



Raymond Robinson was eight years old when he was injured by an electrical line as he climbed a pole and reached for a bird's nest on the Morado Bridge, outside of Beaver Falls.



The bridge carried a trolley and had electrical lines of both 1,200 and 22,000 Volts, which were responsible for the death of another boy less than a year earlier.



Robinson survived, defying doctors' expectations, but he was severely disfigured: he lost his eyes, nose, and right arm.



Robinson was so severely injured from his childhood electrical accident that he could not go out in public without fear of causing a panic, so he went for long walks at night.



Local tourists would drive along his road in hopes of meeting the Green Man or Charlie No-Face; they became disappointed to see no such person.



However, they passed on tales about him to their children and grandchildren regardless, and people raised on these tales are sometimes surprised to discover that he was a real person who was liked by his family and neighbors.



He stopped his walks during the last years of his life, and retired to the Beaver County Geriatric Center, where he died in 1985 at the age of 74.

#27 Gigantopithecus, A Now Extinct Genus Of Apes, Roamed The Earth From Around 2 Million Years Ago Until As Recently As 100,000 Years Ago. The Fossil Evidence Indicates That It Held The Distinction Of Being The Largest Primate Species Known To Have Existed. Heights: Up To 3 Meters, Weight: 540-600 Kg

#28 The Mysterious Green Stone Located At The Great Temple In Hattusa, Turkey, The Former Capital Of The Hittite Empire, Has Perplexed Researchers Due To Its Unknown Origins And Unclear Historical Significance It is believed to have held religious importance, but little is known about its true purpose. The stone's composition remains a mystery as well, although it is thought to be either jade or serpentine, both of which are common in the region. Despite these stones being widespread, the Green Stone is unique and has garnered attention due to its distinctiveness and remarkable preservation. For generations, locals have referred to it as the "wishing stone."



#30 At The Age Of 25, Blanche Monnier Fell In Love With An Older, Bankrupt Lawyer, Whom Her Aristocratic Mother Disliked, And Decided To Marry Him. One Day She Suddenly Disappeared And Nobody Knew Where She Was. But No One Knew That She Had Been Locked In Her Room For 25 Years Blanche ate only leftovers from her mother's meals, delivered to her room by maids or her brother. Even after the lawyer's death in 1885, Blanche's punishment continued. Food waste accumulated in her room, attracting the rats that were her only companions. Then, in 1901, the attorney general of Paris received a letter from an anonymous sender regarding her whereabouts, which said: Mr. Attorney General: I have the honor to inform you of an event of exceptional gravity. I'm talking about a spinster who's been locked up in Madame Monnier's, half-starved, and has lived for twenty-five years in a rotten litter, in a word, in her own filth. The police forced their way into the house, went upstairs and discovered a locked room that gave off a stench. They opened the windows that were locked and found him. Huddled on the bed, covered in food and faeces, was Blanche Monnier, emaciated. She weighed 55 kilos and was taken to the hospital. He died in 1913, aged 63-64.



#31 On The Night Of 016 1982 A Passenger On A Commercial Jet Was Looking Out The Window As The Plane Flew Over The Colorado Mountains When He Spotted Headlights Blinking Sos. The Passenger Brought This To The Attention Of The Pilots Who Radioed The Location A massive rescue operation was launched and rescuers found Alan Lee Philips stranded in a snow drift. It was in the middle of a sever snow storm and the temperature had dropped down to -22. If it wasn’t for the passenger in the plane Alan wouldn’t have survived the night.

Alan literally had someone watching over him. For 40 years Alan’s story has been hailed as miraculous, that was until D.N.A linked Alan to two cold case murders of two Colorado women.

It was Jan. 6, 1982, a bitter cold evening with blizzard-like conditions, when two female hitchhikers vanished from the popular ski resort town of Breckenridge, Colorado, and were later found shot to death.

On that ill-fated day, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer, and Annette Kay Schnee vanished without a trace. It wasn't until six months later, when Annette's lifeless body was found, that investigators made a chilling connection. Annette wore an orange sock, a recent gift from her mother, and her other orange sock was discovered near Bobbie Jo's body. This grim discovery left no doubt that the same person had taken the lives of both women.

On the night of the murders the police had launched an all out rescue of Alan Lee Philips only to discover 40 years later he got trapped in the snowdrift while disposing of the two murdered women bodies. He was arrested in 2021 after the D.N.A linked him to the crime. At 71 years old he was convicted and sentence to two life terms in 2022 and will spend the remainder of his life behind bars.



#32 Archaeologists Discovered That These 900-Year-Old "Jars" That Have Been Unearthed Throughout The Middle East For Decades Were Actually Hand Grenades Used During The Crusades Though the true recipe for these primitive grenades is a secret lost to history, experts believe that the secret ingredients may have been dolphin fat and urine.

Meanwhile, all mentions of these grenades in medieval texts are extremely cryptic — as one researcher behind this new study said, "These were secret weapons and they didn't necessarily want to tell everyone exactly how to make them."



#35 The 6.6 Ton Berezovka Mammoth Was Found In The Tundra, Frozen Into The Permafrost Of Siberia In the late 1800's, it was a warm time in Siberia and there was a collapse of the ground that exposed this frozen mammoth. The body remained partly exposed to the weather until it was excavated in 1901 and brought to Saint Petersburg, Russia. He was found sitting on his haunches and both of his hips were broken. He had food in his mouth and in his stomach and he had been eating flowering plants. The contents of his stomach had not purified which means that this 6.6 ton mammoth got frozen solid in less than 10 hours



#36 During The 19th Century And Especially In Its Later Years, Snacking In Cemeteries Happened Across The United States. Since Many Municipalities Still Lacked Proper Recreational Areas, Many People Had Full-Blown Picnics In Their Local Cemeteries

#37 Who Is Yasuke, Who Arrived In Japan In 1579 And Became The First Black Samurai? A statue of Yasuke, an African slave, who arrived in Japan in 1579 and became the first black Samurai.



The Nobunaga who bought it, he initially thought he had painted himself black (because he had never seen anyone with dark skin), asked to have him cleaned, when he discovered that it was actually his color... he was intrigued and happy, he decided to buy Yasuke and made him a samurai of his personal guard.



For Japanese people at the time, Yasuke was scary! not because of its color, but because of its size. The Japanese average at the time was 1.57, Yasuke was almost 1.90 cm and very strong.



Yasuke was also Japan's first foreign samurai warrior!



Yasuke was Nobunaga's closest warrior, he fought with him until the end when one of Nobunaga's generals betrayed him, and shortly before Nobunaga practiced Seppuku (suicide ritual with a Japanese Tantõ dagger) he requested that Yasuke decapitate him and take his sword and head for his son (it was a sign of trust).



That kind of demand at the time was the highest honor a samurai warrior could have from his master.

#38 Albert Einstein's Brain Has Been Studied Extensively By Scientists Since It Was Removed From His Body After His Death In 1955 Some of the most notable findings include: - Einstein's brain was 15% wider than average in the parietal lobes, which are associated with spatial reasoning and mathematical ability. - The number of glial cells in Einstein's brain was higher than average, especially in the left inferior parietal area, which is involved in synthesizing information from different parts of the brain. - The connections between neurons in Einstein's brain were more extensive than average, especially in the corpus callosum, which is the bridge between the two hemispheres of the brain. - Einstein's brain had a smaller-than-average Sylvian fissure, which is a deep groove that separates the temporal lobe from the frontal and parietal lobes. This may have allowed for better communication between the different lobes of Einstein's brain. These findings have led some scientists to speculate that Einstein's brain may have been uniquely suited for his genius. However, it is important to note that these are just correlations, and it is not possible to say for certain that any of these features were directly responsible for Einstein's intelligence. It is also worth noting that Einstein did not want his brain to be studied after his death. He believed that it was "a bit ridiculous" to think that his brain was any different from anyone else's. However, his wishes were ignored, and his brain has been the subject of scientific study for over 60 years. The study of Einstein's brain has provided valuable insights into the biology of intelligence. However, intelligence is a complex trait that is influenced by many factors, including genetics, environment, and life experiences. The study of Einstein's brain is just one piece of the puzzle, and we still have much to learn about how the brain works and how it is related to intelligence.



#40 In 1997, A Man Named Mel Waters Called The Coast To Coast Radio Show, Which, At The Time, Featured Art Bell. According To Waters, He Owned Property With A Well. However, This Was No Ordinary Well: It Appeared To Have No Bottom In addition, the man revealed that, so far, he had used 24,000 meters of fishing line tied to a weight and had not found the bottom yet.



Likewise, when he took dogs with him to see Mel's Hole, they wouldn't come near him. He also said that his neighbor threw his dog's corpse into the well and that the animal, days later, was seen alive.



In the following days, Waters called the program again, reporting how after telling him about Mel's Hole, he was refused entry to his property.



Some people in uniform would have interdicted the land, claiming the occurrence of a plane crash.



Of course, Waters didn't buy the story. However, he received threats when he insisted on entering his land.



Days later, they forced him to sell his property to the government. Hence, he used the money to move to Australia.



This way, the land is now owned by the government and no one can enter it. Naturally, this raised a lot of suspicions regarding this mystery.



