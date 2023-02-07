Hi, I’m Kat and if you read my brief profile then you’ll already know that I’m a Freelance Illustrator, Bipolar and Anxiety sufferer. Not the most interesting things about me but definitely my day-to-day life along with my family.

When I’m not refusing to get out of bed or illustrating Children’s Books, I draw constantly, not just for my job but it’s my therapy and I miss it on the days that I have zero motivation to even get dressed, laugh and combine the two.

Here are just a few of my awful facepalm cartoons from the last 5 weeks or so that some are on my Redbubble shop.

More info: kshortillustrator.co.uk

#1

Jampire

#2

Be An Axolotl - Be Yourself Always!

#3

Oh Burger!

#4

Pop Corn

#5

Cheesus The Holy One

#6

Pufferfish/Blow Fish

#7

Duck (Duct) Tape

#8

Anteater Love

#9

Boar Love

#10

Rude Hedgehog

#11

I Don’t Know What I Was Thinking On This One!

