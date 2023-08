I’ve been very passionate about photography since I was young. I bought my first camera when I was 10 years old with some money my Grandpa and Grandma gifted me.

Even as I’m nearing the age of 18, I still love photography as much as I did when I was young. And in fact, I am still using the same camera I bought years ago.

I would like to share my best photos from my 7-8 years of being a photographer.