ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Rachel Austin. I’m a textile artist based in Gloucestershire. I’ve made a few more miniature cat ornaments for Valentine’s Day that were inspired by my late Cindy cat. The tiny cats are hand-stitched from felt fabric and all the components are made from a mixture of materials, including polymer clay, wood, wool, and fabric. I hope they make you smile! Thank you for reading.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Whoops…

Whoops…

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Cupid Cat

Cupid Cat

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Kissing Booth

Kissing Booth

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#4

You Stole A Pizza My Heart

You Stole A Pizza My Heart

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Mousetail On Ice

Mousetail On Ice

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Casanova Kitty

Casanova Kitty

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Off To Sea

Off To Sea

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Medieval Romance - Kitty Tea Light Holder

Medieval Romance - Kitty Tea Light Holder

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Fish Bouquet

Fish Bouquet

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Wedding Cake Surprise - Cake Topper

Wedding Cake Surprise - Cake Topper

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#12

What A Mice Surprise

What A Mice Surprise

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Umbrella Sharer

Umbrella Sharer

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Pasta With Mouse

Pasta With Mouse

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Kitty On Knitting Basket

Kitty On Knitting Basket

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Kitty With Mouse Friend

Kitty With Mouse Friend

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Muffin Compares To You

Muffin Compares To You

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I Doughnuts For You

I Doughnuts For You

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Mouse Pie

Mouse Pie

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Bee Mine

Bee Mine

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Love Is In The Air

Love Is In The Air

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Hooked On You

Hooked On You

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Tabby With Robin Friend

Tabby With Robin Friend

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Family

Family

TheWishingShed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!