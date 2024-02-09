My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)
My name is Rachel Austin. I’m a textile artist based in Gloucestershire. I’ve made a few more miniature cat ornaments for Valentine’s Day that were inspired by my late Cindy cat. The tiny cats are hand-stitched from felt fabric and all the components are made from a mixture of materials, including polymer clay, wood, wool, and fabric. I hope they make you smile! Thank you for reading.
More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com
