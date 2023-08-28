 My Journey Of Hand-Rearing An Abandoned Lamb; Here Are The First Six Days | Bored Panda
My Journey Of Hand-Rearing An Abandoned Lamb; Here Are The First Six Days
My Journey Of Hand-Rearing An Abandoned Lamb; Here Are The First Six Days

Jennifer Pountney
Community member

Gorgeous little Hazel was born six days ago. Unfortunately, her mother decided child rearing wasn’t for her, and Hazel was abandoned straight after birth. Now I have the task of rearing her and Hazel is a house lamb! Having lambs in the house isn’t that uncommon in rural New Zealand at this time of year and I have reared my fair share of them in the past but had thought in recent times my lamb-rearing days were done – silly me!

Newborn Hazel comes home in a box

Image 1

Image 2

Image 3

Image 4

Image 5

Image 6

Image 7

Image 8

Image 9

Loves a scratch!

Image 10

Image 11

Image 12

Image 13

Image 14

Image 15

Image 16

Image 17

Image 18

Image 19

Image 20

Image 21

Image 22

Jennifer Pountney
Jennifer Pountney
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cute! All the best to you and Hazel! <3

0
0points
reply
POST
