My Journey Of Hand-Rearing An Abandoned Lamb; Here Are The First Six Days
Gorgeous little Hazel was born six days ago. Unfortunately, her mother decided child rearing wasn’t for her, and Hazel was abandoned straight after birth. Now I have the task of rearing her and Hazel is a house lamb! Having lambs in the house isn’t that uncommon in rural New Zealand at this time of year and I have reared my fair share of them in the past but had thought in recent times my lamb-rearing days were done – silly me!
So cute! All the best to you and Hazel! <3
