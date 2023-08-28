Hey, everybody!

Below are my bags, embroidered and hand-sewn by me.

The idea to create such bags was born to me more than 12 years ago when I was a fan of sculptures and was very upset that such beauty couldn't be carried around, but better on myself.

Creating classic felt sculptures with embroidery was not a success, and somehow my own style, which you see below, was born all by itself.

The first samples of such handbags take forever - from idea to realization in reality can take a whole year.

The stages of creation include sketches, development of patterns and embroidery schemes, working off sometimes dozens of samples of one bag, a lot of mistakes and imperfections, and at the end it is born - the one I dreamed of.

I almost forgot: the selection of the necessary materials can also take forever, but lately, I just buy tons of all the materials that I like - of course, it is very very very very costly, but I do not spare any money for such beauty.

I work in a mixed technique of 2D and 3D embroidery.

All designs are developed by me.

I hope you will like it.

More info: bearpile.com