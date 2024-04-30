My Dream Of Publishing My Own Photography Book Is Almost A Reality!

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear friends,

As many of you already know, I currently have the opportunity to publish my photos in an art book! It’s something I have dreamed about for over a decade and today I would like to ask for your support.

To finish and publish them, I need at least 25 pre-orders for a small market test, so that my publisher can see that there is an actual sales potential, and he can take the risk of publishing this book.

If you enjoy my work and want to support the project, then pre-orders will open on the 6th of May. All pre-orders receive a 10 Euro price reduction, and the campaign will only run for 2 weeks!

Watch the countdown with the link in my description.

If you have any questions, please get in touch. Thank you :)

More info: shop.snap-collective.com

Character Building (Book Preorder)

