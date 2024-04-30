Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
My Dream Of Publishing My Own Photography Book Is Almost A Reality!
My Dream Of Publishing My Own Photography Book Is Almost A Reality!

William Josephs Radford
Dear friends,

As many of you already know, I currently have the opportunity to publish my photos in an art book! It’s something I have dreamed about for over a decade and today I would like to ask for your support.

To finish and publish them, I need at least 25 pre-orders for a small market test, so that my publisher can see that there is an actual sales potential, and he can take the risk of publishing this book.

If you enjoy my work and want to support the project, then pre-orders will open on the 6th of May. All pre-orders receive a 10 Euro price reduction, and the campaign will only run for 2 weeks!

Watch the countdown with the link in my description.

If you have any questions, please get in touch. Thank you :)

More info: shop.snap-collective.com

Character Building (Book Preorder)

ADVERTISEMENT

Author, Community member

William Josephs Radford, born in rural Andalucía, Spain in 1998, discovered his passion for photography at the age of 15, embarking on a transformative journey from the picturesque landscapes of his childhood to the University of Gloucestershire in the UK. His distinct artistic style, characterized by striking compositions and light painting techniques, fearlessly challenges conventions and has earned him nominations for prestigious awards such as the Boynes Award and the Refocus Awards in 2023...

Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda.

As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience.

Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

Read more »
