Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish
11points
User submission
Needle and Thread6 hours ago

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

Pili Pala Crafts
Community member

Here you can see my entire process of cross stitching Jin Sakai. It took me about 8 months to finish, that was with on-and-off stitching between other projects, and was my first attempt on even weave and I now love it! The pattern I made myself with permission from the original artist and was also the first time stitching an image I’d created. I hope you enjoy seeing this design come together over time!

More info: ko-fi.com | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com | twitter.com

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

I got a Q-snap-esque frame!

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

Waiting on the grime guard!

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

Yay, grime guard arrived!

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

All finished & washed!

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

Close up

My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Pili Pala Crafts
Pili Pala Crafts
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Needle and Thread
Homepage
Trending
Needle and Thread
Homepage
Next in Needle and Thread
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda