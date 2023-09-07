 My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid | Bored Panda
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
11points
User submission
Comics

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

RealMundiRiki
Community member

I haven’t posted these for a while but the plot has been advancing and I really am proud about where it’s going! While they ARE stand-alone, I hope I can persuade the Bored Panda team not to have people vote on individual comics since it disrupts the plot (as one reader justifiably complained in the comments for my last post!)

I hope you enjoy it, and please check out my pages on other social media platforms.

And if you wanna check my academic work, on which all of this is based, see here

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | socel.net | bsky.app

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

RealMundiRiki
RealMundiRiki
Author, Community member

My name is Yoav Tirosh and I'm a researcher of sagas and Icelandic history. I make comics about Vikings, dragons, life in Iceland and the silliest of puns.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
