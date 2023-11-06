Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Gets Asked For Divorce, Is Expected To Take Care Of Her Wife’s Twins And Living Expenses
32points
Couples, Relationships

Woman Gets Asked For Divorce, Is Expected To Take Care Of Her Wife’s Twins And Living Expenses

Kornelija Viečaitė and
Mantas Kačerauskas
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s never fun when a marriage ends. Whether on good terms or not so amicably, there now are a lot of decisions to make. In cases where the idea of divorce is not mutual, it can be harder to reach a compromise.

People can have different ideas of what life should look like after splitting up. Some may find it painful to maintain contact, others might think there shouldn’t be any major changes at all.

This woman’s wife made an unusual demand after asking for a divorce. To get some advice on what to do, the woman went to Reddit and asked the internet’s opinion.

There are a lot of things couples need to consider after they decide to get a divorce

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

A woman asked the internet whether she’d be an AH for moving out of the house after her wife asked for a divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Brett Sayles (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: InColour-0331

The OP also clarified some things in the comments

Commenters assured her she is NTA and suggested she move out as quickly as possible

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Junior Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Philology at Vilnius University. She used to be a business journalist and a translator, but lately has found joy in travelling and volunteering. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda