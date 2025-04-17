Put Your Movie IQ To The Test: Get These 20 Movie Scenes In The Right Order

ADVERTISEMENT

We probably all have a scene in a film that has left a lasting impression on us. It doesn’t matter whether it was the very first scene or the last – what matters is the feelings it left us with. However, if you had to tell us now what happened before or after your favorite moment in a film, could you do it?

In this 20 movie scenes quiz, we’re going to test just that. Your job is to figure out which scene came first or what happened next.

Are you ready for this movie scene ordering challenge? Let’s start! 🎬

Image credits: Ron Lach