Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

From 1926 To 2026: 26 Movies You Will Know If You’re A True Cinema Fan
Trivia text about movies anniversary edition with The Da Vinci Code movie poster on a blue background.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

From 1926 To 2026: 26 Movies You Will Know If You’re A True Cinema Fan

1

26

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanning 1926 to 2026, this quiz will take you on a journey throughout a full century of cinematic history, highlighting 26 movies that have defined their eras. From silent classics to modern blockbusters, each film has left a mark on Hollywood. 🎞️

Only a true fan will recognize all titles and be able to name the iconic actors & characters. 🎥

Let’s see just how much of a cinephile you truly are… 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Audience seated in a cinema watching a vintage movie, perfect for true cinema fans exploring classic films from 1926 to 2026.

    Audience seated in a cinema watching a vintage movie, perfect for true cinema fans exploring classic films from 1926 to 2026.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    26

    1

    26

    1

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    18/26, lol. I knew I'd be awful going in as I am far from a movie buff, and I'm pretty proud of getting anything considering the only movies I've seen that were mentioned are Space Jam and Matilda (and not since they were shown in cinemas, so when I was a kid).

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    18/26, lol. I knew I'd be awful going in as I am far from a movie buff, and I'm pretty proud of getting anything considering the only movies I've seen that were mentioned are Space Jam and Matilda (and not since they were shown in cinemas, so when I was a kid).

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT