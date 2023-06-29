Mom Can’t Stand Daughter’s Tattoo, Gives Her An Ultimatum If She Wants To Continue Living With Her

Getting your first tattoo is nerve-wracking. It’s impossible to know exactly how that needle will feel until it pierces your skin, and there’s always a fear in the back of your mind that the piece won’t turn out exactly how you pictured it. But even if the artwork is done perfectly, your loved ones might still have a hard time supporting your choice to get permanent ink.

One mother in particular, who describes herself as “very anti-tattoo,” decided that if her daughter is going to have body art, she won’t be allowed to show it at home. Below, you can find the full story that this mom shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, as well as responses invested readers left her.

This woman’s daughter respected her wishes and waited until finishing her undergraduate degree to get inked

But now that she’s moved back home, her mom has decided to enforce new rules surrounding her tattoo

Tattoos have become increasingly common in recent years, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z

Regardless of anyone’s personal feelings about tattoos, there’s no question that they’re incredibly common. According to Saved Tattoo, at least 35% of Americans have one or more tattoos, and about 9% of people in the US have at least 6 pieces of ink. They’re quite popular around the world as well, as EarthWeb reports that 48% of Italy’s population, 47% of residents in Sweden and 43% of people in Australia are tatted up as well. Women are slightly more likely to get some permanent body ink, with 59% of women around the globe having at least one tattoo, compared to only 41% of all men. And tattoos seem to only be increasing in popularity with younger generations.

YPulse reports that Millennials and Gen Z are more likely to have tattoos than older generations, as they’ve been normalized by social media and the younger generations’ views on self-care. As of 2022, half of all people between the ages of 25 and 39 had at least one tattoo, and 37% of 18 to 24-year-olds already had a piece of body ink as well. YPulse explains that social media has played a big role in popularizing tattoos among younger people, as they often see their favorite musicians, actors, athletes and influencers sharing photos of themselves with permanent body art. Certain trends, such as “micro tattoos” have also gone viral on TikTok, with many users showing their art off with #TinyTattoo and many others being inspired to hop on the trend as well.

But many parents still have a hard time getting on board with their children’s ink

Despite how common tattoos are, many parents still can’t seem to get on board with the trend. According to a poll from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, 78% of American parents would say “absolutely not” if their teen wanted to get a piece of permanent body ink. Some of the top reasons parents list for being averse to the idea of their kids getting tattoos were concerns about the potential negative health effects, such as infection or the risk of hepatitis of HIV being transmitted through unsanitary needles, worries that their children would regret the tattoos in the future, concerns about future employers judging their children, and worries that it would reflect badly on themselves as parents if their kids had tattoos.

It’s only natural for parents to be concerned about their kids’ wellbeing and their futures, and worries about regretting permanent body ink is a valid concern. According to a survey from Advanced Dermatology, about 75% of people who have more than one tattoo regret at least one of their pieces. Healthline reports that some of the most common reasons people cite for regretting a piece of ink are being too young when they got it, the tattoo no longer suiting their personality or their lifestyle, getting someone’s name that they’re no longer with, the tattoo being poorly done or looking unprofessional, and the tattoo not being meaningful. And while it’s always possible to have a piece of body art removed or covered up in the future, it’s understandable for parents to want to prevent their kids from making any mistakes in the first place.



While tattoos aren’t for everyone, they can be a great way for adults to express themselves

The choice to get a tattoo is very personal, and although not everyone may like them, adults are free to make choices for themselves. In some places, tattoos still carry a stigma of being unprofessional, trashy or are seen as a form of rebellion or deviance. But the reality is that they’re just a way for individuals to express themselves. Sometimes, people get a piece of body ink to memorialize a loved one or remember a significant accomplishment, while others may simply want to have a beautiful piece of artwork on their body forever. People from all walks of life enjoy getting them, and there’s no age limit for when you can get your first one. In fact, my mother and I went to get our first tattoos together, as a Christmas present and bonding experience, when I was 23 and she was 57.

While tattoos certainly aren’t for everyone and the decision to get one shouldn’t be taken lightly, they also shouldn’t hold enough weight to be able to ruin a mother’s relationship with her child. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How do you feel about tattoos? And do you think this mother was being unreasonable? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring a tattoo that caused family drama, look no further than right here.



Readers were quick to give the mother a reality check, noting that her daughter is an adult with bodily autonomy