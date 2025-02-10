Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m Not Asking Them For Much”: Mom Asks Adult Children To Chip In On Rent, Daughter Says No
Family, Relationships

“I’m Not Asking Them For Much”: Mom Asks Adult Children To Chip In On Rent, Daughter Says No

Rent can get expensive; many of us have experienced it firsthand. That’s why many young adults tend to stay under their parents’ roof until they get on their feet and are able to support themselves financially.

But some of said adults take a little longer than others to move out, which can become quite a burden for their parents. Take this redditor, a single mom of two, for instance; having supported her kids for over 20 years, the woman decided it was time to charge her working adult children rent. But one of them was more willing to pitch in than the other. You can find the full story in the mom’s own words below.

    Some parents might find it difficult to support their adult children

    Image credits: rawpixel.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This woman asked her two adult kids to pitch in on household expenses, but they weren’t equally supportive of the idea

    Image credits: olia danilevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: New-Map-6851

    Quite a few netizens thought that the daughter needed a lesson on financial responsibility

    A couple of people believed that the mom was in the wrong for asking her kids to pay rent though

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did the YTAs totally miss where it said the "children" work fulltime and the mother only wants 100/week?

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Either that or they inhabit a different universe from the rest of us.

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would never charge my kids just because they turned a certain age, but they work full time? And that is not a rent rent, it is just a contribution to household expenses. I did that. I mean, why would I need to budget my money over the month while my son gets to spend over a 1000 Euros on clothes and c**p?

    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the YTA seem pretty defensive, don’t they? Must be afraid.

