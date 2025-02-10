“I’m Not Asking Them For Much”: Mom Asks Adult Children To Chip In On Rent, Daughter Says No

ADVERTISEMENT

Rent can get expensive; many of us have experienced it firsthand. That’s why many young adults tend to stay under their parents’ roof until they get on their feet and are able to support themselves financially.

But some of said adults take a little longer than others to move out, which can become quite a burden for their parents. Take this redditor, a single mom of two, for instance; having supported her kids for over 20 years, the woman decided it was time to charge her working adult children rent. But one of them was more willing to pitch in than the other. You can find the full story in the mom’s own words below.

Some parents might find it difficult to support their adult children

Image credits: rawpixel.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman asked her two adult kids to pitch in on household expenses, but they weren’t equally supportive of the idea

Image credits: olia danilevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: New-Map-6851

Quite a few netizens thought that the daughter needed a lesson on financial responsibility

A couple of people believed that the mom was in the wrong for asking her kids to pay rent though