Gallup’s annual Global Emotions Report measures how people around the world experience key emotions in daily life. One of its most closely watched metrics is "Stress Yesterday," defined as the percentage of adults who said "yes" when asked if they felt stress the previous day.

This metric offers a narrow, real-time snapshot of how tense or pressured people feel, day to day. While many emotion-focused reports highlight the best countries to live in (like Finland, Singapore, Luxembourg, or Denmark), they often rely on broad indexes that overlook personal, day-to-day realities.

Since it captures a single day, "Stress Yesterday" fluctuates. Short-term financial, political, or social stressors can impact results, which is precisely what makes this measure valuable. It reveals everyday stress in people's lives, rather than relying on sweeping statistics such as GDP or life expectancy.

The list, however, reveals recurring global themes, including rising costs, housing pressures, employment concerns, and safety concerns.