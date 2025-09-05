ADVERTISEMENT

There are so many actors out in the world, it's impossible to keep track of all of them. That's why we tend to pick the names we like more than others and then gravitate towards them and their works. When we do so, we usually think that they are separate entities and related to other actors only by their profession.

Interestingly enough, more often than you might think, the actors are connected by more than their careers. Often enough, they are family members, descending from a whole tree of actors. Today's list's aim is to educate you about the most prominent families in the entertainment industry to help you realize how connected they all are, for better or for worse. 

#1

Stiller Family

Two generations from a legendary entertainment family posing together at a formal event with smiles.

Nowadays, the best-known Stiller is Ben Stiller, an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker. His parents were a comedy team, “Stiller and Meara,” made up of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. They were primarily popular in the 1960s and 1970s, when they made frequent appearances on television variety shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show.

Charles Eshelman / Getty Images , Lynsey Eidell , Wikipedia Report

    #2

    Howard Family

    Two men posing together at a SiriusXM event, representing legendary entertainment families passing the spotlight down generations.

    In the Howard Family, you’ll find Ron Howard, an American filmmaker who started his career as a child actor before transitioning to directing films. His younger brother, Clint Howard, is also an American actor.

    Both of them are kids of the late actor Rance Howard and late actress Jean Frances Howard. If that weren’t enough, out of 4 of Ron’s children, two of them are actresses – Bryce Dallas and Paige Howard and his son-in-law is another actor, Seth Gabel.

    The family is also connected to actor Don Knotts, who connects them to even more names in the entertainment world, such as actress and comedian Karen Knotts.

    Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images , Wikipedia , Wikipedia Report

    #3

    Coppola Family

    Nicolas Cage and family members posing together at an event, representing legendary entertainment families.

    The Coppola family is an Italian-American family of filmmakers and performing artists. Their family tree is huge. It includes such well-known names as director Francis Ford Coppola, his sister, actress Talia Shire, his three children, film producer Gian-Carlo, filmmaker and music video director Roman, and filmmaker and former actress Sofia Coppola.

    Also, his granddaughter, film director and screenwriter Gia Coppola, and nephews, actors Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman (who is also a musician).

    Vince Bucci / Getty Images , Julie Tremaine Report

    Our society likes to talk about success and how important it is to achieve. Even from our little days, in school or even kindergarten, we are told to do this and that, and be hard workers, because this might lead us to achieve big things later in life. 

    Well, we can’t say it is not completely true – hard work can definitely pay off and lead to big things. Yet, there is one big flaw in the ‘hard work’ argument – it takes a little more than that to be fully successful. 

    #4

    Sutherland Family

    Two men posing at a red carpet event, representing legendary entertainment families passing the spotlight through generations.

    The Sutherland Family includes many famous names, but probably the most prominent was Donald Sutherland, who sadly passed away in 2024. He left behind 5 children. 

    Kiefer Sutherland, who works as an actor, his twin sister, who works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry as a production manager; Roeg Sutherland, who also works in the entertainment industry, but for a talent and sports agency; and the last two children are another actor, Rossif, and film producer Angus Sutherland.

    Jesse Grant / Getty Images , Stephanie Kaloi Report

    #5

    Estevez/Sheen Family

    Four men posing together on the red carpet at an event, representing legendary entertainment families spanning generations.

    The Estévez/Sheen family is an American acting family of Spanish and Irish descent. Members include such names as actor and director Joe Estevez; singer, dancer, choreographer, actress, and television personality Paula Abdul and, of course, Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife and the mother of some of his children, Denise Richards.

    Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images , Wikipedia Report

    #6

    Cusack Family

    Three smiling people dressed formally at an event, representing legendary entertainment families passing the spotlight through generations.

    The photo features actress and singer Ann Cusack (best known for roles in Multiplicity, A League of Their Own, and The Informant! ), actor John Cusack (Stand by Me, Grosse Pointe Blank, Being John Malkovich and High Fidelity), and actress Joan Cusack (Addams Family Values, Working Girl, In & Out).

    As you can already guess, they all belong to the acting family of the Cusacks. Besides them, the family also includes actor Bill Cusack (Ed Wood, The Fugitive and Grosse Pointe Blank), and Susie Cusack (Short Cuts, High Fidelity and Not Again!), the trio’s siblings.

    Matt Carmichael / Getty Images , Zoe Kaplan Report

    No matter what area of life you want to be successful in, a lot of factors are at play in your achieving (or sadly not achieving) your goal. Hard work is only one of them. 

    Here, some say that simple luck plays a part in that, too. As this netizen pointed out, “You can be the hardest working guy and still get nowhere, luck definitely plays a massive factor towards success in the case of being in the right place at the right time.” 

    Talent can also help make you successful. It doesn’t mean that if you weren’t born with pure talent for something, you cannot learn it – if you really set out for that, you surely can. Granted, this can be counted like the aforementioned hard work, depending on how you look at it. 
    #7

    Smith Family

    Will Smith and family posing at an event, representing legendary entertainment families passing down the spotlight through generations.

    The Smith family consists of many influential entertainers. Its matriarch is Jada Pinkett Smith, an actress, businesswoman, and talk show host. Then, there’s Will Smith himself, a very well-known American actor, rapper, and film producer. 

    Trey Smith, the son of Will Smith and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino (another American actress), is an actor and a DJ. Will and Jada have two other children: Jaden (rapper and actor) and Willow (singer, actress and dancer).

    Doug Peters / Getty Images , Wikipedia , Sophie Dodd Report

    #8

    Redgraves Family

    Two women smiling together at an event, representing legendary entertainment families passing the spotlight down generations.

    The Redgrave family is a British acting dynasty that spans 5 generations. Their members started working in theatre beginning in the 19th century, and later joined film, television, and literature. Probably the most prominent name coming from this family is Vanessa Redgrave, who has won an Oscar, Tony, Golden Globe, and Emmy Awards (she fell short on a Grammy award to get an EGOT).

    Bruce Glikas / Getty Images , Wikipedia Report

    #9

    Baldwin Brothers

    Four men dressed in suits posing at an event highlighting legendary entertainment families passing the spotlight.

    The Baldwin family, also known as the Baldwin brothers, is an American family of professional performers. Their family line traces back to Richard “Rich” Baldwin, who lived in England in the 1500s. Through their dad, the Baldwin brothers are descended from the Mayflower passengers John Howland and Elizabeth Tilley, and from William Bradford through their maternal grandfather. 

    Nowadays, besides the brothers, the family includes such big names as Hilaria Baldwin, and Hailey and Justin Bieber. Interestingly enough, Actors Adam Baldwin, A. Michael Baldwin, and voice actor Greg Baldwin are not related to the family.

    Jason LaVeris / Getty Images , Wikipedia Report

    Another thing that can play a significant role in someone’s success story is connections. You know, as they say, if you want to be successful, you have to hang around successful people. Or, in other words, you have to find a way for the right people to do things for you when you need them. 

    These connections can be made naturally, through specified events, and others are just simply lucky enough to be born into families that can push them forward. This is very similar to a definition for the term ‘nepo baby’ or ‘nepotism baby’ (but let’s be frank, no one uses the second version).
    #10

    Barrymore Family

    Black and white photo of a legendary entertainment family smiling and posing together across generations.

    You likely know who Drew Barrymore is. But did you know that she comes from a full-blown acting dynasty? This family traces its acting roots to the mid-19th-century London stage and their name originated with an actor named William Barrymore (1759–1830), while their related name Drew came from actor John Drew Sr. (1827–1862).

    Tom Gates / Getty Images , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    derkommissar avatar
    Der Kommissar
    Der Kommissar
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John Barrymore was 37 when he married Drew's mom, Jaid, who was 17

    #11

    Wayans Family

    A group of five people posing outdoors on a sunny day, representing legendary entertainment families passing down the spotlight.

    The Wayans family includes many members from the entertainment industry: Dwayne Wayans (the man we are talking about today), Damon Wayans Jr. (Coach from New Girl)Marlon Wayans (Marcus Copeland from White Chicks) and many others. 

    Robert C. Mora / Getty Images , Ugnė Bulotaitė Report

    #12

    Arquette Family

    Group of legendary entertainment families posing together at an event, showcasing generations passing the spotlight down.

    The Arquette family has a big legacy in Hollywood spanning two generations. It started with famous radio host Cliff Arquette, and his son, actor Lewis Arquette, whose children Richmond, Rosanna and Alexis, and, of course, Patricia and David Arquette, have also made names for themselves with acting.

    SGranitz / Getty Images , Lynsey Eidell Report

    Basically, this term defines a person whose career is very similar to or somehow related to or helped out by the one their parents or close relatives are in. It implies that because said parents already have connections, and they can use them to build a career for their child. Typically, this term is used in a negative light to point out that someone’s success might be undeserved. 

    How does all of this relate to our list today? Well, it’s about acting families—some that span several generations. We are not accusing any of these people of being nepo babies; in fact, we think that many of them are extremely talented and worthy of their success. 
    #13

    Bridges Family

    Three generations of a legendary entertainment family dressed in tuxedos at a formal awards event, posing together.

    In the picture, you can see the Bridges acting family: Lloyd Bridges is in the center and his son Beau is on the left, while Jeff is on the right. Both brothers started acting in their youth and both managed to earn acclaim in acting, unlike others who never achieved similar success even being similarly privileged.

    Bob Riha, Jr. / Getty Images , Wikipedia Report

    #14

    Deschanel Family

    Two women posing at a FOX event, representing legendary entertainment families who’ve passed the spotlight down through generations.

    Sisters Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel are both success stories in Hollywood. They’re daughters of six-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Caleb Deschanel and actress Mary Jo Deschanel. 

    Jason LaVeris / Getty Images , Nicole Briese Report

    #15

    Dern Family

    Three generations of a legendary entertainment family smiling together at a red carpet event, showcasing family legacy.

    The picture features actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, who are parents to Laura Dern. They have made history as the only father, mother, and child to each receive an Academy Award nomination for acting. Diane and Laura have also earned mother-daughter Oscar nominations for their performances in “Rambling Rose.”

    Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images , Pat Bauer , Lynsey Eidell Report

    The only reason we even brought up nepo baby discourse is because some people like to throw it around anytime they hear about someone pursuing a career in the same area as their parents. And while sometimes such critique is well-deserved, other times, it’s just pointless bitterness. 

    So, today we’re leaving you to decide – do folks from these families deserve their success, or would you throw them under the nepo baby bus? Please, share all your takes and opinions in the comments!

    #16

    Carradine Family

    Three men in cowboy attire outdoors, representing legendary entertainment families who’ve passed the spotlight through generations.

    The Carradine brothers – Robert Carradine, David Carradine, and Keith Carradine are members of the prominent Carradine acting family, which spans several generations. Besides the aforementioned ones, it also includes names like actor John Carradine and methodist minister Beverly Carradine.

    Studio Seven Productions / Getty Images , Wikipedia Report

    #17

    Marx Brothers

    Four young men stacked vertically with hands on each other's shoulders, representing legendary entertainment families.

    The Marx Brothers were an American comedy team best known for their anarchic humor, rapid-fire wordplay, and visual gags. Their main group consisted of brothers Chico Marx, Harpo Marx, and Groucho Marx. Earlier in their career, they were joined by younger brothers Gummo and Zeppo.

    They are considered by critics, scholars and fans to be among the greatest and most influential comedians of the 20th century.

    Bettmann / Getty Images , Wikipedia Report

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haven't seen anything new from them for a couple of years now.

    #18

    Huston Family

    Two men in tuxedos holding Oscars, representing legendary entertainment families passing the spotlight through generations.

    The photo captures actor Walter Huston and his son, director John Huston. Walter has won Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, while John won Best Director and Best Screenplay for the same film. This was the first time a father and son won Oscars for the same movie. 

    Later, the family became the first one with three generations of Academy Award winners when John's daughter, Anjelica Huston, later won an Oscar.

    Hulton Archive / Getty Images , Wikipedia , cemeterytourguide Report

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Danny Huston is also still going strong. This is the family that should be at the top for the number of amazing works they've all been a part of. Walter as the Devil in The Devil and Daniel Webster was amazing. John made the Maltese Falcon as well.

    #19

    Curtis Family

    Three generations of a legendary entertainment family posing together at an event, showcasing their lasting legacy in the industry.

    The Curtis family includes such names as Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh, and their daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis. The parents are already considered to be Hollywood royalty, while Jamie Lee is still acting, despite already having made her name.

    Jim Smeal / Getty Images , Samantha Stutsman; Skyler Caruso Report

    #20

    Hudson / Hawn Family

    Three generations of a legendary entertainment family posing at a red carpet event, dressed in formal attire.

    Actors Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson are a part of the Hudson / Hawn acting family. Kate Hudson is Goldie Hawn's daughter, and Kurt Russell is Goldie Hawn's long-term partner, Kate’s stepfather.

    Amy Sussman / Getty Images , Shafiq Najib Report

    #21

    Fonda Family

    Male and female members of a legendary entertainment family sitting outdoors, representing entertainment families passing the spotlight.

    Jane Fonda and her father, Henry Fonda, are a part of their acting family. They appeared in the movie On Golden Pond together. Henry won his only Academy Award for Best Actor for this role. Jane continues acting until this day, despite already being a big name in the entertainment industry’s history.

    Image Press / Getty Images , Wikipedia , Wikipedia Report

    #22

    Douglas Family

    Three men dressed in formal black tuxedos posing together at the Princess Grace Awards, representing legendary entertainment families.

    In the picture, you can see actor Michael Douglas with his sons, Cameron Douglas and Dylan Douglas, who have followed in their dad’s footsteps and became actors in their own right.

    Jared Siskin / Getty Images , Wikipedia , IMDB Report

    #23

    Voight / Jolie Family

    Three generations of a legendary entertainment family posing together, showcasing the legacy passed down through generations.

    The Voight / Jolie Family includes such big names as Jon Voight and his kids, James Haven and Angelina Jolie. The latter one is a renowned actress and humanitarian. Her brother is a former actor and activist, while their dad is a veteran actor. The family faced controversy when the siblings decided to kiss on the lips at the 2000 Academy Awards afterparty.

    Ron Galella / Getty Images , Hashim Asraff , Jessica Sager Report

    #24

    Minnelli / Garland Family

    Two women warmly embracing each other, representing legendary entertainment families passing the spotlight through generations.

    The photo features Garland and her daughter, Liza Minnelli. Judy was a legendary American singer and actress, well-known for roles like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, while Liza Minnelli, following in her footsteps in the entertainment industry, became a celebrated singer and actress too.

    Liza's father was Vincente Minnelli, an American stage director and film director. As of 2025, six of his films have been selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

    Bettmann / Getty Images , Stephanie Kaloi , Wikipedia Report

    #25

    Fisher / Reynolds / Stevens Family

    Group portrait of legendary entertainment family members dressed formally at an event, representing generations in the industry.

    The picture shows Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds with her son, Todd Fisher, and granddaughter, Billie Lourd. 

    Debbie earned her name in titles such as Singin' in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Her son is a filmmaker, producer, and director, while her granddaughter, Billie Lourd, followed grandma’s footsteps and now is known for roles in Star Wars and American Horror Story.

    Jesse Grant / Getty Images , DebbieReynolds , MasterWorksBroadway Report

