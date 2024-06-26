This award was an honor, but it can come with a lot of pressure as well. If you’re not headed to an Ivy League university with plans to attend law or medical school after, you might be letting your entire community down! But as we all know, who you are in high school does not determine who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Reddit users have been sharing what happened to their school’s “Most Likely to Succeed” students, so we’ve gathered some of their juiciest updates below.

Best Smile, Most School Spirit, Class Clown, Most Likely To Have Their Own Cooking Show, Best Style and Most Likely To Be In the Olympics. Voting for superlatives was always fun in high school . Sure, it was a bit of a popularity contest, but it was still entertaining to find out what your peers thought of you. Some titles were silly, while others were fun, but perhaps the most coveted was “Most Likely to Succeed.”

#1 Same, she went onto become a neurologist and ended up consulting on my Dad's dementia. She stayed a kind and caring person, and I was glad to know my Dad was in good hands.

#2 He *really* succeeded.



Got a full ride to Stanford, graduated with a Master’s dual degree in Chemical Engineering and Economics as well as a MBA at Wharton, got paid outrageously for a lot of hush hush work for about 15 years and retained about 7 patents being used by a lot of manufacturing.



He retired in his late 30’s and looks to just surf all over the world and do philanthropic things as well as doing some entrepreneurial things.



Nice guy, picture a kinda sad eyed Spicoli type but incredibly intelligent.



Edit: Someone asked ‘how intelligent’ so I will relay a little story.



The dude was a surfer and actually considered going pro for a while. He was sponsored and everything. So he was always surfing including before school.



So that made him a little weary. So much so, he would routinely be in the back of class snoozing. He was a straight A student so he got leeway with the teachers simply because they knew he was smart and he would ace tests so why be a d**k..let him sleep.



That was until our AP Math courses and we got a new hot s**t teacher in because our regular teacher was on a medical leave. So he had a problem with us ‘lazing’ about including sleepy dude.



So one day, he writes a problem on the board and decides this is the day to embarrass said dude. “HEY…you asleep in the back!”



Dude snorts and looks up groggily ‘Yes?’



‘Go up and solve this…’



Dude yawns, squints at the board, walks up…..and writes the answer. He starts to turn around and walk back. Teacher looks perplexed and goes ‘How?’



‘Worked it out in my head…do you need the work written?’



When he got a no, he walked back, put his head down and went back to sleep.



You would think it was a fluke but he did that all the time. When people called on him, he would ask for the question again, take a second, and respond correctly.



Edit 2: Had a few more questions pop up about him…so I will hit some of them quick.



*Mom and Dad smart?* - Yea, his mom and dad were very intelligent. Mom was a whiz with numbers, Dad worked at some think tank that they never got into detail about. Mom came from CalTech, Dad was Ivy League but never asked which.



Nice thing about them - normal parents. Little League, pizza parties, etc. Never seemed to pressure him or anything. Always talked to us like adults rather than down to us.



*Was he smart on everything?* - No and that was self admitted cause I asked him. Math? Easy Science? Easier Physics? Laughably easy.



He said things like that kinda rolled around in his head to allow him to calculate it without thinking. He had a mind for numbers.



But then he said his weaknesses were things like literature and philosophy and languages. It was interpretation that he sometimes hung up on - like trying to understand what was meant.



Didn’t prevent him from getting A’s, he just had to work more for them.



*Was he ‘weird’ like withdrawn or looked down on others?* - IMHO, he was pretty normal. Never lorded over his smarts or thought he was above others.

#3 Studied law, interned at a pretty prestigious law firm. Was offered a contract before he even finished his degree. Became the youngest non-equity partner in the firms history. Became the youngest equity partner in the firms history.



Then convinced they give him too days off a week to do pro-bono/charity lawyer stuff.



He’s still a limited partner in the original firm but also runs his own organisation that has dozens of lawyers overnight their services to those most in need for pretty much every aspect of law.



Married his college girlfriend, has two kids and still makes time to meet up with friends and has never once boasted about his success. We actually find about his achievements through third parties. If you ever needed help with anything he’d do everything in his power to do.





And to top it all off, the guy can still absolutely dominate the football pitch at 46 years old.

#4 She married the (now) second richest man in the world. Divorced him and is now the fourth richest human. Not bad

#5 It was me! Mechanical Engineering undergrad with 3.87 GPA. Hired into the automotive industry. Employer paid for grad school in Automotive Systems Engineering, 4.0 GPA. Finally managed to buy a house in 2023, which I share with my loving husband and dog. Our first child is on the way. In week 36 of pregnancy currently. I am simply rotund.

#6 We had two.



One went to school for music, got his doctorate, and is now his department’s chair.



The other is a registered sex offender.

#7 He's a world famous musician who is married to a supermodel



John Stevens, also known as John Legend. He was senior class president and had perfect attendance all 13 years of school, all the way from kindergarten through his senior year.

#8 She went to Yale and is now a psychiatrist specializing in providing care to low-income communities.



She was the nicest person in the whole school and I'm so glad that her life has gone so well for her. Perfect grades, played every sport, lead in every school play -- everything you love to hate, but you couldn't hate her. A wonderful gal.

#9 He grew up and became extremely attractive (he was the kid in class with glasses, braces, and weighed 90 lbs soaking wet), went to MIT and Harvard, married a beautiful woman, and now is a Vice President at JP Morgan in Asia. Nicest guy in the world whose family were refugees and went through a lot of struggles. He 100% deserves everything good in his life. EDIT: Apparently being a VP isn't that "successful" to some Redditors 🙄 I checked his LinkedIn, and he's an Executive Director now (without giving the full title away).

#10 One is a pediatric hospitalist and the other is a math professor.



We came from a very underfunded school district in rust belt Appalachia, which most people don’t leave. It’s nice to see them and others make it.

#11 Straight A student.



Could had gotten a scholar ship at the toppiest University of the top universities and finish top of her class. Medicine, Law you name it. She could had done it.



Instead.. She got a scholarship at a top school where she studied to become....



.. A teacher and of course finished top of her class again.



So... She teaches young children, ages 5 - 12 on some school.



It is what she liked.



She was my bff's bff but I haven't heard of her in ages.

#12 She was offered a ridiculously high paying job before she even finished college.



She has a huge house and luxury cars and a good looking husband who worships her.



So... I feel like it worked out for her.

#13 They were twins and would get perfect or almost perfect grades in every subject. Did a ton of volunteer hours, too. They both got accepted into Cambridge University's medical program. I think only five or ten applicants from all over Canada were accepted. One's a neurosurgeon, and the other's a cardiologist now

#14 Saw his parents at a community event in the summer of 2023, they said that he went to MIT and flunked out by his junior year then moved to an off grid farm in Colorado and is living in a zero waste community. They havent heard from him in over a year, they wanted to go and visit him just to make sure he is alive. We graduated from high school in 2012.

#15 Doctor successfully doing doctor stuff.

#16 He developed a rare medical disorder that causes him to have intense discomfort throughout his body and he expects to have a shortened lifespan.



Despite this he continues to be a smart, creative individual who is pursuing his passion as a screenwriter.



Edit: I do not know what the disorder is, I just remember seeing several pictures of him on social media in hospital gowns talking about how he would face this as bravely as he could. We were not particularly close.

#17 25 to life for d**g trafficking. He was really successful with it though...

#18 I was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after starting medical school. Still fighting.

#19 She succeeded. She was a track athlete and an incredible student. Shes currently at Harvard and on her way to the olympics in 2028.

#20 She studied law, practiced at a firm for a bit, then became a county magistrate. She never had a bad thing to say about anyone and no one had a bad thing to say about her.

#21 She was valedictorian and doing really well for herself. Then she got diagnosed with chronic medical conditions first year of college and ended up having to drop out.



Just checked her Facebook. Looks like she graduated college. 34, but better late than never. Glad she was able to finally get her life back.

#22 She almost killed herself.



Right after high school, she was in an abusive relationship. He moved her in, they went to the university she always swore she’d graduate from. She ended up having to drop out, go to treatment for a “new” alcohol habit and eating disorder. Went through violent sexual assault that almost killed her.



Now, she’s still picking up the pieces. Most likely to succeed girl didn’t even want that title in the first place- all she wanted was to be loved.



She got out though, she’s doing a little better. :) I’m proud of myself even if I didn’t succeed in the ways others assumed.

#23 He got a scholarship to a prestigious British university, burned out, became an alcoholic, moved to New Zealand where he does something fairly lowkey, and as I understand is quite happy at last.

#24 My school has the guy/girl of each category.



The two voted most likely to succeed were dating, and went off to the same college.



They're married now. Back in our home.town in a trailer with a shitload of kids. They're not ***financially*** successful at all but they're happy. I guess it was right, in a way.

#25 2 of the top students in my class:



- Killed by a hit & run driver while out for a run a couple years out of high school. Driver was never found.



- Murdered by her boyfriend and body dumped. Her body was never found. There was a prison show in which her boyfriend was interviewed while imprisoned for her murder. Surreal.

#26 I was voted most likely to succeed. I was an ambitious and only slightly above average student in high school, and I think I was voted this superlative because I was highly involved in a student business organization. I was also voted best hair, but that’s just bragging rights LOL.



I barely made it through my bachelor’s degree with a 2.7 GPA due to struggling with my mental health and the pandemic, and now I’m struggling in a horrible entry level research position where I’m paid the lowest in my department despite being the most senior (the company has terribly high turnover).



BUT, my personal life is flourishing and I consider that to be my true marker of success. I have a wonderful partner who I trust and admire, I love my beautiful home, I have two pets I adore, and I have a close circle of creative, funny, open-minded friends. If I compared my life to my peers, I think I’m happier than most. I believe in myself, I feel grounded in my personal values, and I know a terrible, low paying job does not define my worth.

#27 Harvard, Oxford, army lieutenant, mayor, secretary of Transportation.

#28 I was voted that! I'm working in homeowners insurance, have a dog, and drive a 2017 Altima. So as boring as it gets!

#29 The student voted must likely to succeed in my 1966 HS class in Vietnam was also the top student from middle through high school. He became a high school school teacher in Saigon until he retired. Numbers 2 and 3 became doctors. Both were able to flee to the US in 1975 when Saigon fell; they requalified as doctor there and practice medicine until they retired. Number 4 got and accepted a scholarship to study in America. He returned to Vietnam in 1972 to work as a foreign investment promotion specialist for the government until the fall of Saigon to the communists in 1975. He was then send to re-education/concentration camp. But then the communists abruptly pulled him out of the camp when they needed his expertise in crafting and leading programs to attract and manage foreign investment. He worked this area for three years as he secretly planned and successfully implemented an escape by boat for himself and 19 other people to Malaysia. From there, he was able to get admitted to the US as a refugee. In the US, he became a software engineer, then SEI CMM/CMMI lead appraiser, them process improvement lead for a big three consulting firm until retirement. Number 4 and 6 got drafted into the South Vietnamese Army. They both spent close to 15 years in North Vietnamese concentration camps (called re-education camp by the communists) but were also admitted to emigrate to the US. There they became grocers, i.e. opening their own grocery stores selling Asian foodstuff.

#30 That'd be me. I didn't, in the traditional sense.



However, that's in the eye of the beholder, also me. I have a family, a house, my dream SUV that fits all the kids.



Also, I'm a 6 handicap in golf, so I guess I did succeed. Still pursuing a lower HC 😂.

#31 It blows my mind that anyone remembers these things. I have no idea who was voted what in my year book. I didn’t at the time and I certainly don’t now.

#32 After doing smart-person stuff for awhile, she became a yoga instructor and married a rich older guy. She and her husband and his two children from a previous marriage all died when the small private plane her husband was piloting crashed on the way to their private ski lodge.

#33 I left uni with a plan to take a couple of years off, filled in with some menial retail jobs while I planned my start-up company. The latter never took off, and I'm still working retail at 35.

#34 She committed suicide.

3rd year of university.



She knew she was unwell. Was checked in to the hospital with a big mental health ward in downtown Vancouver British Columbia. She was getting better, they gave her a day-pass and she jumped off the Lions Gate Bridge.

#35 They had both female and male superlatives in my graduating class, the young woman is a successful software engineer at a household name company. The young man got into d***s and never graduated college or left our tiny hometown, last I heard before we lost touch.

#36 1. Corporate lawyer in NYC - partner at a huge firm





2. Actuary (partner) for a corporate tax firm.

#37 We had a guy and girl for each “Most likely to xyz” So anyways, “most likely to succeed”



The guy is likely on r/wsb winning and losing money at random. Lives somewhere near where he grew up, same friends and so on. Has a regular 9-5 job at the bank so he can socialize with people like a normal person



The girl went to medical school, graduated third in her class, hired at a huge hospital, worked from the ground up to became a leader in her field, married someone, and is on kid number 2.



Id wager they both are extremely successful and happy where their lives have taken them.

#38 Went to an Ivy League and now has a fancy job. She was very nice so I'm happy things worked out.

#39 Video editor whose done commercial work for a lot of large companies and music videos for famous artists. Super happy for him, he’s a great dude and deserves it.

He married an accountant, gave up on a software development career to do data analysis and video game development as a hobby, and replying to this question.

#41 He’s in the C Suite of a big investment firm so pretty accurate. Weirdly other people from my small High School have become pretty successful in the arts.

#42 Caught 7 felonies for d***s and guns within a year of graduating. Didn't end up doing any real time, got off for most of it. Got his girlfriend pregnant, she left before the baby was born. He stopped being allowed to see his daughter shortly after she was born. Couldn't get a job, ended up taking care of his sick grandfather until he died, then he OD'd the same night. His mother was an only child and lost her dad and only son in the same day. She hasn't been right since.